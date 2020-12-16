AREA WRESTLING ROUND-UP: Royall, New Lisbon dominate in opening dual wins

The Royall and New Lisbon wrestling teams opened their respective seasons in convincing fashion on Dec. 11, cruising to respective wins over Cashton and Kickapoo co-op.

The Panthers ripped apart the Eagles, 53-9, while the Rockets raced past the Panthers, 48-12.

Royall wasted little time finishing matches against Cashton as it picked up six pins with five of them coming in the opening period. Nolan McKittrick (126 pounds), Colin McKittrick (132), Caden Dobbratz (145) and Josh Palamaruk (152) each stuck their opponent inside the opening minute to help the Panthers to the 44-point victory.

New Lisbon followed a similar formula against Kickapoo co-op, picking up four pins of their own. Devon Lee (132) and Sam Duckworth (195) both scored pins in the opening minute, while Seth Fowler (152) and Ethan Baumgart (170) also heard the official’s hand slap the mat.

The pair of teams will meet in a Scenic Bluffs Conference dual meet on Friday when the Rockets make the 11.6 mile drive down to Elroy to meet the Panthers.

