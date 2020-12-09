BOYS BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Royall tops Wonewoc-Center, New Lisbon drops opener

While early season conference match-ups may not hold much weight in the final league standings, it can be a good litmus test for where teams are.

The Royall boys basketball team turned in a positive result on Tuesday as it held off Wonewoc-Center for a 56-44 win in a Scenic Bluffs Conference game. Zephyr Turner the way for the Panthers as the 5-foot-11 senior forward totaled a game-high 20 points to help Royall notch its first win of the year.

Turner was vital in the first half as he scored 16 points to help Royall take a 30-21 lead into halftime. The nine-point lead gave the Panthers some necessary breathing room as the Wolves tried to claw back in the second half but to no avail.

Junior Ashton Spencer paced Wonewoc-Weston as the 6-5 center/post had 19 points, while senior Kaden Sprotted added 10. Senior Max Benish added 10 points for the Panthers.

Royall’s season got off to a rough start with an opening 51-24 loss to Monticello. The Ponies rode 23 points from 6-3 senior forward Peter Gustafson to a comfortable win over the Panthers.