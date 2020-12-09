BOYS BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Royall tops Wonewoc-Center, New Lisbon drops opener

While early season conference match-ups may not hold much weight in the final league standings, it can be a good litmus test for where teams are.
The Royall boys basketball team turned in a positive result on Tuesday as it held off Wonewoc-Center for a 56-44 win in a Scenic Bluffs Conference game. Zephyr Turner the way for the Panthers as the 5-foot-11 senior forward totaled a game-high 20 points to help Royall notch its first win of the year.
Turner was vital in the first half as he scored 16 points to help Royall take a 30-21 lead into halftime. The nine-point lead gave the Panthers some necessary breathing room as the Wolves tried to claw back in the second half but to no avail.
Junior Ashton Spencer paced Wonewoc-Weston as the 6-5 center/post had 19 points, while senior Kaden Sprotted added 10. Senior Max Benish added 10 points for the Panthers.
Royall’s season got off to a rough start with an opening 51-24 loss to Monticello. The Ponies rode 23 points from 6-3 senior forward Peter Gustafson to a comfortable win over the Panthers.
Royall (1-1) mustered a paltry 11 points in the first half and never found a groove offensively, with Turner leading the way with nine points as the rest of the Panthers were held to six or fewer. Conversely, the Wolves started their 2020-21 campaign in thrilling fashion with a 37-35 win over Kickapoo on Dec. 3.
Wonewoc-Center trailed 21-15 at halftime and never led until sophomore Braeden Skrabel got a reverse layup to fall as time expired for the two-point victory.
Spencer again paced the Wolves with a game-high 13 points, while senior Lance Thayer chipped in nine. Wonewoc-Center returns to action on Friday when it hosts Brookwood, while Royall heads to New Lisbon.
Rockets can’t stop Hornets’ sting
New Lisbon got off to a difficult start as the Rockets fell to Richland Center, 71-55, in a non-conference season opener on Dec. 3.
The larger Hornets ruled the paint, piling up 28 2-point field goals en route to the 16-point win. The Rockets hung around in the first half, trailing just 36-29 at the break, but Richland Center slowly began to pull away in the second half.
Sophomore Nikita Shankle led the way for New Lisbon with a team-high 16 points, while seniors TJ Oens (13) and Jon Olson (11) also hit double-figures. That wasn’t enough to stop the Hornets, who got a combined 51 points from Wes Keller, Tyler Rizner and Nate Fogo, led by 20 from Keller.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!