GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Wonewoc-Center starting to roll with three-game win streak

Following a season-opening loss to Kickapoo, the Wonewoc-Center girls basketball team has been on the prowl.
The Wolves extended their winning streak to three games as they picked up victories over New Lisbon and Weston. Wonewoc-Center rolled to a 69-37 win over the Rockets on Dec. 3 to move to 2-0 in Scenic Bluffs Conference play before holding off Weston, 50-36, in non-conference action on Monday.
A fast start was all Wonewoc-Center needed against New Lisbon as it raced out to a 47-17 lead at halftime.
The 30-point cushion gave the Wolves plenty of breathing room as they went punch-for-punch with the Rockets over the final 18 minutes in the easy win. Junior Shelby Justman led the way for the Wolves with 18 points, including three 3-pointers, while senior Salena Bodendein added 11.
Senior Lindsay Peters and junior Nicole Totzke each chipped in 10 for Wonewoc-Center, while junior Libby Rogers fueled the Rockets with 14 points.
More balanced scoring benefitted the Wolves against Weston as they again had multiple-players in double-figures in the 14-point win. Wonewoc-Center led the break again, this time with a slimmer 22-16 advantage, but it again was enough.
The Wolves, led by senior Kailey Ertl (14) and Totzke (12) pulled away from the Silver Eagles to move to 3-1 on the season. Wonewoc-Center will look to remain atop the Scenic Bluffs on Thursday when it travels to Cashton.
Golden Eagles still grounded
Mauston has struggled to find a flow offensively so far this season and those production woes continued on Dec. 5.
The Golden Eagles had no answer for Wisconsin Dells in an 80-19 drubbing at the hands of the rival Chiefs in a South Central Conference game.
Mauston (0-4, 0-2) slumped from the get-go as Wisconsin Dells raced out to a 56-10 lead at halftime and put things on cruise control from there. Senior Audra Johnson tallied a game-high 20 points to lead the Chiefs, while junior Hailey Anchor (11) and sophomore Karson Meister (10) also hit double-figures.
Junior Elle Horn paced the Golden Eagles with seven points, while senior Hannah Lemons and junior Allison Lavold each chipped in four. Mauston will look to get off the schneid on Friday when it travels to Wautoma before hosting River Valley on Saturday.
Rockets still sputtering, Panthers on the rebound
New Lisbon is still in search of its first win on the season as it failed to erase a 20-point halftime lead in a 47-30 loss to North Crawford on Tuesday.
The Rockets sputtered off the launching pad, mustering just six points in the first half en route to a 26-6 hole at the break. New Lisbon ultimately got into a groove over the final 18 minutes, outscoring the Trojans 24-21, but it wasn’t enough.
Libby Rogers again led the way for the Rockets as the point guard tallied 11 points, while senior Megan Froh added nine.
Meanwhile, Royall has won back-to-back games after edging out a 46-36 win over Adams-Friendship on Dec. 4. The Panthers carried a thin 18-16 lead into halftime but slowly pulled away from the Green Devils over the course of the second half.
Leading the way for Royall was Emma Gruen as the senior guard totaled a game-high 18 points. Senior Jessica Brueggeman added nine points for the Panthers, who will travel to New Lisbon on Thursday in a Scenic Bluffs tilt.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!