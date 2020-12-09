GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Wonewoc-Center starting to roll with three-game win streak

Following a season-opening loss to Kickapoo, the Wonewoc-Center girls basketball team has been on the prowl.

The Wolves extended their winning streak to three games as they picked up victories over New Lisbon and Weston. Wonewoc-Center rolled to a 69-37 win over the Rockets on Dec. 3 to move to 2-0 in Scenic Bluffs Conference play before holding off Weston, 50-36, in non-conference action on Monday.

A fast start was all Wonewoc-Center needed against New Lisbon as it raced out to a 47-17 lead at halftime.

The 30-point cushion gave the Wolves plenty of breathing room as they went punch-for-punch with the Rockets over the final 18 minutes in the easy win. Junior Shelby Justman led the way for the Wolves with 18 points, including three 3-pointers, while senior Salena Bodendein added 11.

Senior Lindsay Peters and junior Nicole Totzke each chipped in 10 for Wonewoc-Center, while junior Libby Rogers fueled the Rockets with 14 points.

More balanced scoring benefitted the Wolves against Weston as they again had multiple-players in double-figures in the 14-point win. Wonewoc-Center led the break again, this time with a slimmer 22-16 advantage, but it again was enough.