Mauston football outlasts Tomah in shootout; Scenic Bluffs teams all victorious in openers

Cardinals fly high in rout

Necedah really started to heat up at the end of the alternate fall season this past spring, winning four of its final five games after an 0-2 start.

The Cardinals ensured they wouldn’t start with a loss this season as they emphatically rolled to a 56-15 road win over Wild Rose. Necedah rushed for 274 yards and five touchdowns on 38 carries while holding the Wildcats to just 155 total yards.

Necedah wasted little time getting on the scoreboard as senior Mekhi Baradji returned the game’s opening kickoff 80 yards to the house for a quick 8-0 lead. It sparked a 32-point first half for the Cardinals, who put on a running clock late in the third quarter and coasted home for the 41-point victory.

Baradji was one of three Cardinals with 70-plus yards rushing, led by Noah Blum as he had 97 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Stephen Daley added 92 yards and a pair of scores while Baradji had 74 yards and two TDs of his own on the ground.

Rockets blast off with opening win

There weren’t many positives for New Lisbon this past spring as it hobbled through the alternate fall season to an 0-7 record.