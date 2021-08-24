 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mauston football outlasts Tomah in shootout; Scenic Bluffs teams all victorious in openers
0 Comments
alert
PREP FOOTBALL | FRIDAY REWIND

Mauston football outlasts Tomah in shootout; Scenic Bluffs teams all victorious in openers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A high scoring offense was a recipe for success last fall for the Mauston prep football team as it averaged 32.4 points per game en route to a 5-2 season.

It looks like the Golden Eagles may be following that same formula this year after outlasting Tomah, 46-30, in a season-opening non-conference win last Friday. Mauston racked up 321 yards of total offense, including 158 passing yards and two touchdowns from senior Spenser Lehman, to top the Timberwolves.

It was non-stop action the first 24 minutes as the Golden Eagles took a 32-22 into halftime, but the T-Wolves quickly took a bite into that cushion in the third quarter. Drew Brookman hauled in the third touchdown pass of the night and Tomah added the ensuing two-point conversion run to claw within 32-30.

Mauston football hopes to keep flying high atop SCC after significant graduation losses

The Golden Eagles never let the lead get closer however, as Lehman connected with Antonio Tajera on a 10-yard pitch and catch to extend the lead back to 38-30. Mauston’s defense then took over as Brock Massey put the final nail in the coffin in the fourth quarter as he returned an interception 53 yards to the end zone for a 46-30 lead.

Najera added a touchdown along with 127 yards on the ground on 25 carries, while Dylan Hanks hauled in nine catches for 81 yards. Adon Saylor helped lead the Golden Eagles defense with 8 tackles, including seven solo, and had an 80-yard kickoff return touchdown, helping counter Brookman’s monster night as he caught seven of the T-Wolves eight passes for 164 yards and three scores.

Cardinals fly high in rout

Necedah really started to heat up at the end of the alternate fall season this past spring, winning four of its final five games after an 0-2 start.

The Cardinals ensured they wouldn’t start with a loss this season as they emphatically rolled to a 56-15 road win over Wild Rose. Necedah rushed for 274 yards and five touchdowns on 38 carries while holding the Wildcats to just 155 total yards.

Necedah football coach finds new way of naming this year's captains

Necedah wasted little time getting on the scoreboard as senior Mekhi Baradji returned the game’s opening kickoff 80 yards to the house for a quick 8-0 lead. It sparked a 32-point first half for the Cardinals, who put on a running clock late in the third quarter and coasted home for the 41-point victory.

Baradji was one of three Cardinals with 70-plus yards rushing, led by Noah Blum as he had 97 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Stephen Daley added 92 yards and a pair of scores while Baradji had 74 yards and two TDs of his own on the ground.

Rockets blast off with opening win

There weren’t many positives for New Lisbon this past spring as it hobbled through the alternate fall season to an 0-7 record.

The run stretched the team’s losing streak to a dozen games dating back to the Sept. 20, 2019, but the Rockets brought it to the screeching halt Friday, nearly pitching a shutout in a 28-6 win over Hillsboro. Nikita Shankle rushed for nearly 200 yards and a pair of touchdowns, helping lead the Rockets to their first win in nearly two years.

New Lisbon football looking to stay healthy, get back to basics after difficult spring

It was all New Lisbon in the first half as it took a 20-0 lead into the break, punctuated by a 76-yard Shankle rushing touchdown late in the second quarter. The Tigers finally got on the board in the third on a Josiah Thyne one-yard plunge, but the Rockets put the clamps down the rest of the way.

Shankle rushed for 183 yard, outgaining the entire Hillsboro team by a yard on 12 fewer carries, while the New Lisbon defense forced a pair of interceptions.

Panthers plow past Bulldogs

A dominant rushing attack carried Royall to a 4-2 mark in the alternate fall season this past spring.

Despite their significant graduation losses, the Panthers appear to have plenty of fuel in the tank this fall after rolling to a 30-6 win over Boscobel last Friday. The Panthers piled up 275 rushing yards, spearheaded by Ethan Palamaruk's 156-yard, two touchdown performance.

Healthy and with veterans back in the trenches, Royall football looks to keep on winning

Royall took some time to heat up, failing score in the first quarter, but it eventually found a groove. The Panthers scored 16 points in the second quarter to take a 16-6 lead into the break and tacked on two more scores in the third quarter to polish off the win.

Along with Palamaruk, Savon Wainwright nearly hit the century mark as he had 99 yards and a score on 18 carries, while first-year starting quarterback Gunnar Wopat connected on 5-of-10 passes for 95 yards and a score.

Quick hits: Everything you need to know on Juneau County prep football teams this fall

Royall's win polished off an unbeaten week for the area teams, which should get put to the test in Week 2. Necedah kicks things off Thursday night when it hosts Cochrane-Fountain City in its home opener.

Then on Friday, Mauston travels to Sparta, Royall heads to Fall River/Rio and New Lisbon will host De Soto.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News