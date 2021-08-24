Mauston football outlasts Tomah in shootout; Scenic Bluffs teams all victorious in openers

A high scoring offense was a recipe for success last fall for the Mauston prep football team as it averaged 32.4 points per game en route to a 5-2 season.
It looks like the Golden Eagles may be following that same formula this year after outlasting Tomah, 46-30, in a season-opening non-conference win last Friday. Mauston racked up 321 yards of total offense, including 158 passing yards and two touchdowns from senior Spenser Lehman, to top the Timberwolves.
It was non-stop action the first 24 minutes as the Golden Eagles took a 32-22 into halftime, but the T-Wolves quickly took a bite into that cushion in the third quarter. Drew Brookman hauled in the third touchdown pass of the night and Tomah added the ensuing two-point conversion run to claw within 32-30.
The Golden Eagles never let the lead get closer however, as Lehman connected with Antonio Tajera on a 10-yard pitch and catch to extend the lead back to 38-30. Mauston’s defense then took over as Brock Massey put the final nail in the coffin in the fourth quarter as he returned an interception 53 yards to the end zone for a 46-30 lead.
Najera added a touchdown along with 127 yards on the ground on 25 carries, while Dylan Hanks hauled in nine catches for 81 yards. Adon Saylor helped lead the Golden Eagles defense with 8 tackles, including seven solo, and had an 80-yard kickoff return touchdown, helping counter Brookman’s monster night as he caught seven of the T-Wolves eight passes for 164 yards and three scores.
Cardinals fly high in rout
Necedah really started to heat up at the end of the alternate fall season this past spring, winning four of its final five games after an 0-2 start.
The Cardinals ensured they wouldn’t start with a loss this season as they emphatically rolled to a 56-15 road win over Wild Rose. Necedah rushed for 274 yards and five touchdowns on 38 carries while holding the Wildcats to just 155 total yards.
Necedah wasted little time getting on the scoreboard as senior Mekhi Baradji returned the game’s opening kickoff 80 yards to the house for a quick 8-0 lead. It sparked a 32-point first half for the Cardinals, who put on a running clock late in the third quarter and coasted home for the 41-point victory.
Baradji was one of three Cardinals with 70-plus yards rushing, led by Noah Blum as he had 97 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Stephen Daley added 92 yards and a pair of scores while Baradji had 74 yards and two TDs of his own on the ground.
Rockets blast off with opening win
There weren’t many positives for New Lisbon this past spring as it hobbled through the alternate fall season to an 0-7 record.
The run stretched the team’s losing streak to a dozen games dating back to the Sept. 20, 2019, but the Rockets brought it to the screeching halt Friday, nearly pitching a shutout in a 28-6 win over Hillsboro. Nikita Shankle rushed for nearly 200 yards and a pair of touchdowns, helping lead the Rockets to their first win in nearly two years.
It was all New Lisbon in the first half as it took a 20-0 lead into the break, punctuated by a 76-yard Shankle rushing touchdown late in the second quarter. The Tigers finally got on the board in the third on a Josiah Thyne one-yard plunge, but the Rockets put the clamps down the rest of the way.
Shankle rushed for 183 yard, outgaining the entire Hillsboro team by a yard on 12 fewer carries, while the New Lisbon defense forced a pair of interceptions.
Panthers plow past Bulldogs
A dominant rushing attack carried Royall to a 4-2 mark in the alternate fall season this past spring.
Despite their significant graduation losses, the Panthers appear to have plenty of fuel in the tank this fall after rolling to a 30-6 win over Boscobel last Friday. The Panthers piled up 275 rushing yards, spearheaded by Ethan Palamaruk's 156-yard, two touchdown performance.
Royall took some time to heat up, failing score in the first quarter, but it eventually found a groove. The Panthers scored 16 points in the second quarter to take a 16-6 lead into the break and tacked on two more scores in the third quarter to polish off the win.
Along with Palamaruk, Savon Wainwright nearly hit the century mark as he had 99 yards and a score on 18 carries, while first-year starting quarterback Gunnar Wopat connected on 5-of-10 passes for 95 yards and a score.
Royall's win polished off an unbeaten week for the area teams, which should get put to the test in Week 2. Necedah kicks things off Thursday night when it hosts Cochrane-Fountain City in its home opener.
Then on Friday, Mauston travels to Sparta, Royall heads to Fall River/Rio and New Lisbon will host De Soto.
Area football preview: 10 players you need to know this season
Colton Brunell, soph., TE/LB, Columbus
Making an impact at the varsity level as just a freshman is quite the feat, but Brunell did so with ease this past spring. The 6-foot-1, 182-pounder starred on both sides of the ball for the Cardinals, but especially on defense, logging a third-best 38 tackles, including 10 solo takedowns, to go along with four tackles for loss, five sacks, a pair of fumble recoveries and two interceptions. Brunel also added nine catches for 163 yards and a score.
John Appelfeldt, sr., OL/DL, Dodgeland
A second-team All-Eastern Suburban Conference selection last fall on both sides of the ball, Appenfeldt was a positive motor for the slogging Trojans. The 6-4, 260 pounder notched 23 tackles last season, including 14 solo in just six games with one tackle for loss. And as the anchor of the Trojans offensive line, he was one of the only things moving forward for a unit that was usually stuck in reverse.
Gavin Wodill, sr., OL/DL, Fall River/Rio
Standing at just 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, Wodill isn’t the biggest lineman, but he certainly knows how to throw his weight around. The senior was a force on both sides of the ball for the Rebels, earning two-way first-team All-Trailways Conference honors. Wodill paced Fall River/Rio defensively with 29 tackles, including 12 solo, to go along with seven tackles for loss and three sacks. Meanwhile, on offense he helped the Rebels rack up 1,122 total yards, including 716 yards and five scores on the ground.
Lucas Heyroth, sr., RB/OLB Lodi
The younger brother of 2017 AP State Player of the Year Jacob Heyroth, Lucas Heyroth proved he’s a lot like big brother this past spring. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound running back/outside linebacker earned two-way All-Region honors and was an honorable mention All-State pick by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association for carrying the ball, and for good reason. Heyroth finished with 779 yards and seven scores on just 91 touches in the five-game alternate fall season, good for an average of 155.8 yards per game and 8.6 yards per attempt. On defense, he also accounted for 23 tackles (17 solo), as well as nine tackles for loss, six sacks and a forced fumble. And after taking home three gold medals from the WIAA Div. 2 state track and field meet, Heyroth will be hunting more gold this fall.
Mitchell Lane, Sr., OL/DL, Lodi
The Blue Devils offense was successful as ever this past spring piling up over 2,000 total yards and 27 touchdowns. While his name wasn’t on the stat sheet much, Lane played a big hand in that success. The 6-foot-2, 285-pounder garnered Small Schools Honorable Mention All-State honors, as well as a spring All-Region pick, from the WFCA in helping pave the way for the Blue Devils.
Spenser Lehman, sr., QB, Mauston
In his first season as the starting signal caller last fall for the Golden Eagles, Lehman looked like a seasoned pro. The 5-foot-10, 140-pound righty earned first-team All-South Central Conference honors and for good reason, throwing for a league-best 1,023 yards with 14 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Lehman was extremely efficient as well, completing 74-of-106 passes for a 69.8 completion percentage while averaging 146.1 yards per game.
Mekhi Baradji, sr., RB/LB, Necedah
A pass-catching running back has become a prized commodity in football, and Baradji was just that for coach Chris Rice. The 5-10, 172-pounder accounted for 925 total yards in the alternate fall season season, leading the Cardinals in rushing with 695 yards and four touchdowns on 78 carries (115.8 yards per game), and receiving with 12 catches for 230 yards and another score. His success wasn’t limited to the offensive side either as Baradji added 36 tackles, including 13 solo, as well as three fumble recoveries with one returned for a touchdown, an interception, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss.
Derek Lindert, sr., RB/DB/WR, Pardeeville
While he missed his junior season last year, opponents shouldn’t sleep on Lindert this fall. The Bulldog had a phenomenal sophomore season in 2019, rushing for 1,182 yards and 14 touchdowns on 208 carries, good for 118.2 yards per game and 5.7 yards per attempt. The 6-foot, 165 pounder also had nine catches for 209 yards and another score to garner first-team All-Trailways Large Conference honors and added 61 tackles (36 solo) on defense to boot for second-team all-league recognition.
Dylan Elsing, sr., TE/LB, Poynette
Anywhere and everywhere, anything and everything. It’s an apt description of what Elsing did for the Pumas this past spring. A true jack-of-all-trades, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound tight end/linebacker was a two-way second-team All-COVID Large Conference selection after leading the Pumas in rushing and tackling, while finishing second in receiving. Elsing anchored the Poynette defense with 50 tackles (25 solo) as well as three interceptions. Offensively, he had 183 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries (9.6 yards per attempt) and added 11 catches for 149 yards and a score.
Matt Getgen, sr., RB/ILB, Wisconsin Dells
Either with the ball in his hands or hunting it on defense, Getgen was all over the field for the Chiefs last fall. A solid two-way starter, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior earned first-team All-South Central Conference honors at inside linebacker after tallying 33 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and an interception. Getgen also added 208 yards of total offense, including 128 on the ground on 26 carries, a number that should go up this season.