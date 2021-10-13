Mauston volleyball captures third straight South Central Conference title

The Mauston prep volleyball team is once again standing alone atop the South Central Conference.

For the third straight season, the Golden Eagles captured the outright league title on Tuesday with a three-set sweep over Adams-Friendship. It’s the sixth sweep in SCC play for Mauston this season, which has only dropped a combined two sets, both to Nekoosa, since topping rival Wisconsin Dells in five sets in the teams’ conference opener.

Mauston left little doubt against the Green Devils on Tuesday, rolling to a 25-15 win in the opening set before following things up with a 25-14 victory in the second. The Golden Eagles, who swept Wautoma, 25-19, 25-13, 25-23 last Thursday to earn at last a share of the conference title, kept the foot on the gas against Adams-Friendship to lock up the outright crown with a 25-9 win in the final set.

Senior Mia Quist again shined for the Golden Eagles as she led the team with 17 kills, seven digs and three aces, just two matches after breaking the 1,000 kill mark for her career. Erin Cauley dished out 31 assists and Amellia Gunther had a block.