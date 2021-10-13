Mauston volleyball captures third straight South Central Conference title

The Mauston prep volleyball team is once again standing alone atop the South Central Conference.
For the third straight season, the Golden Eagles captured the outright league title on Tuesday with a three-set sweep over Adams-Friendship. It’s the sixth sweep in SCC play for Mauston this season, which has only dropped a combined two sets, both to Nekoosa, since topping rival Wisconsin Dells in five sets in the teams’ conference opener.
Mauston left little doubt against the Green Devils on Tuesday, rolling to a 25-15 win in the opening set before following things up with a 25-14 victory in the second. The Golden Eagles, who swept Wautoma, 25-19, 25-13, 25-23 last Thursday to earn at last a share of the conference title, kept the foot on the gas against Adams-Friendship to lock up the outright crown with a 25-9 win in the final set.
Senior Mia Quist again shined for the Golden Eagles as she led the team with 17 kills, seven digs and three aces, just two matches after breaking the 1,000 kill mark for her career. Erin Cauley dished out 31 assists and Amellia Gunther had a block.
Mauston, which received the No. 2 seed in its upcoming WIAA Division 2 regional, has won seven straight and now sits at 20-7 overall. The Golden Eagles can finish off a perfect league season Thursday when they welcome Westfield for Senior Night and their Pink Out game.
Wolves close in on share of SBC title
After a breakthrough season this past spring, Wonewoc-Center is on the cusp of a Scenic Bluffs Conference title.
The Wolves went a perfect 2-0 in Tuesday night’s Hillsboro double dual, and in the process helped hand league leader Bangor a pair of losses and puts the prospects of at least a share of the conference crown within arm’s reach.
Wonewoc-Center (18-4, 8-2 Scenic Bluffs) edged out the Cardinals in five sets in their opener on Tuesday, grinding out a 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 23-25, 15-9 win over Bangor. Senior Nicole Totzke had 20 kills, while senior Shelby Justman had 15 kills and three aces, and sophomore Kelsey Justman had 13 kills.
Jae Stowe notched 48 assists in the win to go over the 1,000-career assist mark as just a sophomore.
The crucial win finished off a perfect night for the Wolves as they cruised to a 25-16, 25-8, 25-7 win over Necedah in their second match. Kelsey Justman had 13 kills and six aces, while Totzke notched 11 kills and Stowe had 28 assists.
The Wolves, who have won seven straight SBC matches, will look to finish off a regular season sweep over Hillsboro on Wednesday before setting their sights on Brookwood Thursday. Wins over both the Tigers and Falcons will give Wonewoc-Center at least a share of the conference title following Bangor’s loss to Hillsboro on Tuesday.
Panthers top Falcons, Rockets fall to Eagles
Royall and New Lisbon both traveled to Brookwood for an SBC double dual with mixed results as the rivals came out on opposite ends of their respective openers. The Panthers snapped a 1-6 skid with a four-set win over the host Falcons while the Rockets suffered a 25-14, 25-17, 25-15 loss to Cashton losing for the fourth time in their last five.
The pair of rivals squared off in the second of their two matches, but the results were not initially available. New Lisbon (7-16) closes out the regular season Thursday against Bangor.
Cardinals can’t stop slump
Following back-to-back league wins over Brookwood and New Lisbon to close the month of September, Necedah has failed to get back into the win column in October.
That losing skid continued for the Cardinals on Tuesday with a pair of loss to Wonewoc-Center and Hillsboro. Along with their sweep at the hands of the Wolves, the Cardinals suffered a 25-23, 25-14, 25-21 loss to the host Tigers, who wrapped up a season sweep over Necedah in back-to-back days.
Necedah, which dropped to 3-18 overall on the year, will close out the regular season against Royall (8-13) Thursday.