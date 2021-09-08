Necedah football rides defense past Royall; New Lisbon, Wonewoc-Center/Weston both fall

The Necedah football team has had little trouble scoring so far this season, as it combined for 122 points in its first two games of the season.
The Cardinals defense meanwhile has had some shaky games, including allowing 36 points on Aug. 26 to Cochrane-Fountain City. Necedah had no problem caging Royall last Friday as it held the Panthers to just 82 total yards in a 20-0 shutout win in a Scenic Bluffs Conference game at Royall.
Senior Mekhi Baradji had 155 total yards and two touchdowns while senior Stephen Daley had 82 total yards and a score as the Cardinals moved to 3-0 on the season.
The Cardinals (1-0 Scenic Bluffs) mustered just 12 points in the first half on a pair of short touchdown passes from senior Landen Murphy to Baradji. But while the Necedah offense struggled to find a groove, the Cards’ defense was locked in from the start.
Royall (2-1, 0-1 Scenic Bluffs) had just 79 yards on the ground while the quarterback Gunnar Wopat completed just 1-of-7 passes for four yards and was picked off twice by Murphy. On the ground, the Cardinals were led by Brandon Fuller as the junior defensive lineman piled up 20 tackles including seven solo takedowns.
With the defense humming, Necedah’s offense put things away as Daley added a fourth-quarter rushing score to fully lock the Panthers’ cage. Brady Uppena had 13 tackles, including five solo to lead Royall defensively.
Necedah looks to remain unbeaten this week when it hosts Bangor, while Royall will welcome bitter rival New Lisbon.
Rockets peter out against Knights
New Lisbon failed to make a two-score lead over Scenic Bluffs Conference debutant Onalaska Luther last Thursday as the Rockets surrendered the final 21 points of the game in a 28-20 loss to the Knights at home.
Junior Ashton Pfaff threw for 208 yards and a pair of scores and Nikita Shankle rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown, but it wasn’t enough to fend off Luther as New Lisbon suffered its first loss of the season.
New Lisbon’s leading duo helped give the Rockets (2-1, 0-1) a 14-point lead late in the third quarter as Pfaff connected with Shankle on a 75-yard touchdown pass with 3 minutes, 46 seconds left to play in the quarter. The score gave the Rockets a 20-6 lead, but it wasn’t safe from the Knights.
Luther scored just 90 seconds later to pull within 20-14 before tacking on two more scores in the fourth on two Dillon Yang TD runs to take the win. Yang rushed for 165 yards and three TDs on 22 carries while also completing 12-of-14 passes for 115 yards and a score.
Lucas Vercimak was the top target for Pfaff as he made seven catches for 101 yards, while Marcus Forsythe had 16 tackles, including six takedowns, to fuel the Rockets defense.
Silver Wolves slashed by Trojans
A late surge wasn’t enough to power Wonewoc-Center/Weston past North Crawford last Thursday as the Silver Wolves remained winless behind a 42-12 loss to the Trojans in a Southern 8-man Conference game.
Danny Roehling had 129 yards on the ground and completed 4-of-8 passes for 30 yards but was picked off twice to lead the Silver Wolves.
The Trojans powered their way to a big lead at halftime, using a pair of TDs and a safety in the second quarter for a 22-0 lead. Wonewoc-Center/Weston scored just under 4 minutes into the second half on a Roehling 25-yard TD run, but after that it was all Trojans as North Crawford rattled off 20 straight points for a 42-6 lead and the Silver Wolves never threatened.
Wonewoc-Center/Weston (0-2, 0-2 Southern 8-man) returns to action this week when it travels to Belmont.