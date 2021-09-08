Necedah football rides defense past Royall; New Lisbon, Wonewoc-Center/Weston both fall

The Necedah football team has had little trouble scoring so far this season, as it combined for 122 points in its first two games of the season.

The Cardinals defense meanwhile has had some shaky games, including allowing 36 points on Aug. 26 to Cochrane-Fountain City. Necedah had no problem caging Royall last Friday as it held the Panthers to just 82 total yards in a 20-0 shutout win in a Scenic Bluffs Conference game at Royall.

Senior Mekhi Baradji had 155 total yards and two touchdowns while senior Stephen Daley had 82 total yards and a score as the Cardinals moved to 3-0 on the season.

The Cardinals (1-0 Scenic Bluffs) mustered just 12 points in the first half on a pair of short touchdown passes from senior Landen Murphy to Baradji. But while the Necedah offense struggled to find a groove, the Cards’ defense was locked in from the start.

Royall (2-1, 0-1 Scenic Bluffs) had just 79 yards on the ground while the quarterback Gunnar Wopat completed just 1-of-7 passes for four yards and was picked off twice by Murphy. On the ground, the Cardinals were led by Brandon Fuller as the junior defensive lineman piled up 20 tackles including seven solo takedowns.