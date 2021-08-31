Necedah, New Lisbon, Royall football all improve to 2-0

Necedah, which went 4-3 in the spring, and Royall will face off on Friday night in Royall. The Panthers opened the spring with a 46-6 win at Necedah on March 27. The Panthers rushed for 344 yards and six touchdowns on 53 carries, while holding Necedah to 33 carries for 109 yards and a touchdown.

Panthers blank Fall River/Rio

Royall will look to slow down the powerful Necedah offense. The Panthers' defense is two-for-two thus far, backing up a 30-6 season-opening win at Boscobel on Aug. 20 with Friday's 6-0 win at Fall River/Rio.

It's nothing new for the Panthers, who gave up more than one touchdown in a game just once during a spring season in which they allowed 11.0 points per game.

Jackson Bender scored the lone touchdown during Friday's win over Fall River/Rio, rushing for 10 carries, 42 yards and a TD. Savon Wainwright had 15 carries for a game-high 86 rushing yards.

Carter Uppena intercepted a pass, while Gabe Keenan and Brady Uppena had 11 and seven tackles, respectively.

Rockets roll at home

New Lisbon had four touchdowns of 20-plus yards in a 40-0 home win over De Soto.