Necedah, New Lisbon, Royall football all improve to 2-0

All three area Scenic Bluffs Conference football teams are off to a 2-0 start.
Necedah and New Lisbon used explosive offense to get through Week 2, while Royall's defense has been dominant through two weeks of 2021.
Cardinals break 60-point mark
Necedah gained 672 yards in Friday's 66-36 home win over Cochrane-Fountain City. The Cardinals racked up 44 first-half points, taking a 44-20 lead into the locker room and cruising through the second half.
Seven of Necedah's nine touchdowns came via the run, as the Cardinals rushed for 442 yards and seven touchdowns on 36 carries. Stephen Daley led the way with 10 carries for 191 yards and three touchdowns, while Mehki Baradji added 10 attempts for 162 yards and one touchdown. Landen Murphy, Noah Blum and Luke Kiessling also found the end zone for the Cardinals, who ran for 263 yards and five touchdown in a 56-15 season-opening win at Wild Rose on Aug. 20.
Murphy also made things happen through the air during Friday's home opener against Cochrane-Fountain City. The senior quarterback completed 10 of 14 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns. He frequently found Josiah Hansen, who caught seven passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns. Baradji added three catches for 59 yards.
Defensively, Murphy and Hansen each intercepted a pass, while Dominic Bohn forced a fumble that Hansen recovered.
Necedah, which went 4-3 in the spring, and Royall will face off on Friday night in Royall. The Panthers opened the spring with a 46-6 win at Necedah on March 27. The Panthers rushed for 344 yards and six touchdowns on 53 carries, while holding Necedah to 33 carries for 109 yards and a touchdown.
Panthers blank Fall River/Rio
Royall will look to slow down the powerful Necedah offense. The Panthers' defense is two-for-two thus far, backing up a 30-6 season-opening win at Boscobel on Aug. 20 with Friday's 6-0 win at Fall River/Rio.
It's nothing new for the Panthers, who gave up more than one touchdown in a game just once during a spring season in which they allowed 11.0 points per game.
Jackson Bender scored the lone touchdown during Friday's win over Fall River/Rio, rushing for 10 carries, 42 yards and a TD. Savon Wainwright had 15 carries for a game-high 86 rushing yards.
Carter Uppena intercepted a pass, while Gabe Keenan and Brady Uppena had 11 and seven tackles, respectively.
Rockets roll at home
New Lisbon had four touchdowns of 20-plus yards in a 40-0 home win over De Soto.
The Rockets opened the night with a 52-yard touchdown pass from Ashton Pfaff to Lucas Vercimak in the first quarter, and closed it with a 61-yard fourth-quarter touchdown run by Nikita Schankle.
In between, the Rockets were in complete control on both sides of the ball, outgaining De Soto, 400-71. Schankle finished with 19 carries for 179 yards and two touchdowns, Chris Hart added 11 carries for 94 yards and two touchdowns, and Vercimak added a rushing touchdown.
Pfaff completed 3 of 6 passes for 58 yards and one touchdown, while also intercepting a pass in the defensive backfield. Dylan O'Brien also recorded an interception, while Carson Welter and Marcus Forsthe had eight and seven tackles, respectively.
New Lisbon will host Onalaska Luther on Friday.