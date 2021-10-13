Necedah punches tick back to playoffs for first time since 2014, New Lisbon squarely on bubble

Meanwhile, Necedah’s defense held the Knights to 162 yards rushing on 34 carries, sacked Krause three times and had two interceptions. The Cardinals will look to close out the regular season strong this week when they head to rival New Lisbon.

Rockets play way onto playoff bubble

Speaking of New Lisbon, the Rockets put themselves firmly in the playoff discussion last week as they pulled away for a 44-18 win over Riverdale in a Scenic Bluffs/Ridge and Valley Conference crossover game.

New Lisbon (5-3, 3-3) got 184 yards and three TDs on 16 carries from junior Nikita Shankle, while the Rockets piled up 340 yards on the ground and five scores to move within one game of their first playoff appearance since 2016.

The Rockets took some time to get off the ground however as they held a slim 14-6 lead at halftime. The intermission was just what New Lisbon ordered however as a 16-point third quarter gave it a 30-6 lead and plenty of cushion to fend off the Chieftains.

Along with Shankle, Jake Cox rushed for 73 yards and a score on five touches, while junior Ashton Pfaff had 73 total yards and two scores, including 43 yards through the air on 4-of-5 attempts.