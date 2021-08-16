 Skip to main content
New Lisbon football looking to stay healthy, get back to basics after difficult spring
New Lisbon football looking to stay healthy, get back to basics after difficult spring

The New Lisbon football team is much healthier than they were three months ago.

Now it’s about staying healthy for two months straight, something the Rockets couldn’t accomplish in the spring. They limped through the WIAA's alternate fall season, going 0-7 while playing shorthanded due to COVID-19 issues as well as regular football injuries.

Less than three months after they ended the spring with a 21-20 loss at Brookwood on May 7, the Rockets reported to practice for the 2021 season with 28 players — all of them healthy.

“And all 28 are still out, which is a good thing,” New Lisbon coach Brad Bever said Aug. 9. “Our attitude’s been good. So far, so good. As of now, everybody’s ready to go, so hopefully that will be a positive for us."

Almost all of the 28 have already played varsity football, many with two years of experience, as 16 of the 22 players on the 2019 team were freshmen or sophomores. The Rockets graduated just three seniors from the spring, which should have them well prepared by the time they visit Hillsboro for Friday's season opener.

“We’re hoping one more year of experience will help us become a little bit stronger and more competitive,” Bever said. 

The offensive line returns in full, as Tyler Schneider, Sam Duckworth, Mason Baldwin, Domonik Quarne and Ean Quarne are back looking for more cohesion in their second year as a unit. Quarne was a second-team All-Scenic Bluffs pick in the spring, while he earned an honorable mention nod in 2019.

Lucas Vercimak, Gabe Keenan
Owen Jones
New Lisbon coach Brad Bever
Garrison Cowan, Noah Cilley
Marcus Forsythe

“They did a decent job," Bever said of the offensive line's performance last season. "We started them young, and they got better as the year progressed."

They’ll be blocking for a backfield featuring Ashton Pfaff, Chris Hart, Nikita Shankel and Lucas Vercimak. It’s still a young group, but the quartet of juniors has gotten plenty of touches over the last two years.

Shankel earned an honorable mention all-conference nod in the spring after leading the Rockets with 35 carries, 158 yards and one touchdown, while also catching 18 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown. Pfaff, who saw significant playing time as a freshman after an injury to then-senior Gunnar Pedersen, completed 63-of-119 passes for 639 yards and three touchdowns in his second season under center.

Keagan Shankle, Carson Friske and Dylan O’Brien will see increased roles at wide receiver, probably the hardest-hit position by graduations, where they will be looking to replace Jon Olson and TJ Oens. Olson was a first-team all-conference selection at receiver and a second-team pick at defensive back as a senior, tallying 15 catches for 199 yards and a touchdowns. Oens caught 19 passes for 246 yards to earn an honorable mention nod.

Quick hits: Everything you need to know on Juneau County prep football teams this fall

Defensively, Vercimak, an outside linebacker, was named a second-team linebacker — his second straight all-conference nod — after making 47 tackles, including two tackles for loss. Duckworth was a second-team defensive lineman, while Marcus Forsythe had 72 tackles, two tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries to earn honorable mention recognition.

In order to compete with the top of the Scenic Bluffs Conference, the Rockets will have to make significant strides on offense with a more veteran group. They averaged just 6.6 points per game last year, scoring three touchdowns on the season.

After a spring season beset with issues from health to adequate time to practice, the Rockets have kept the focus this summer on fundamentals, Bever said.

“There wasn’t a whole lot of wind-down time or things like that (last year). It was sort of like bang, bang, bang … everything’s coming. We didn’t really have a break between the winter and spring sports, it was pretty much right to football season.”

It'll be Bever's 31st season leading the Rockets. They've won plenty of games in that time, going 154-63 and reaching the postseason 12 times during his tenure. They'll set out to make it 13 this fall, which would end a downturn that's seen them miss the playoffs four straight years, including a 2019 season in which they went 3-6 (1-5 Scenic Bluffs).

While the spring season wasn't typical, New Lisbon lined up across from a majority of their rivals. The Rockets will play six of the seven teams they lost to last season.

But first they’ll get a chance to play three teams they haven’t seen in a while, visiting Hillsboro Friday before hosting De Soto and Onalaska Luther at their new sports complex.

Then they’ll roll through the rest of the Scenic Bluffs in a nine-game regular season that ends Oct. 15 against Necedah.

Bever hopes that the spring improvements and the renewed focus on fundamentals will have the Rockets in good position to win their first game since claiming a 20-16 victory at Royall on Sept. 13, 2019.

 

