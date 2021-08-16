New Lisbon football looking to stay healthy, get back to basics after difficult spring

The New Lisbon football team is much healthier than they were three months ago.

Now it’s about staying healthy for two months straight, something the Rockets couldn’t accomplish in the spring. They limped through the WIAA's alternate fall season, going 0-7 while playing shorthanded due to COVID-19 issues as well as regular football injuries.

Less than three months after they ended the spring with a 21-20 loss at Brookwood on May 7, the Rockets reported to practice for the 2021 season with 28 players — all of them healthy.

“And all 28 are still out, which is a good thing,” New Lisbon coach Brad Bever said Aug. 9. “Our attitude’s been good. So far, so good. As of now, everybody’s ready to go, so hopefully that will be a positive for us."

Almost all of the 28 have already played varsity football, many with two years of experience, as 16 of the 22 players on the 2019 team were freshmen or sophomores. The Rockets graduated just three seniors from the spring, which should have them well prepared by the time they visit Hillsboro for Friday's season opener.

“We’re hoping one more year of experience will help us become a little bit stronger and more competitive,” Bever said.