New Lisbon football looking to stay healthy, get back to basics after difficult spring

The New Lisbon football team is much healthier than they were three months ago.
Now it’s about staying healthy for two months straight, something the Rockets couldn’t accomplish in the spring. They limped through the WIAA's alternate fall season, going 0-7 while playing shorthanded due to COVID-19 issues as well as regular football injuries.
Less than three months after they ended the spring with a 21-20 loss at Brookwood on May 7, the Rockets reported to practice for the 2021 season with 28 players — all of them healthy.
“And all 28 are still out, which is a good thing,” New Lisbon coach Brad Bever said Aug. 9. “Our attitude’s been good. So far, so good. As of now, everybody’s ready to go, so hopefully that will be a positive for us."
Almost all of the 28 have already played varsity football, many with two years of experience, as 16 of the 22 players on the 2019 team were freshmen or sophomores. The Rockets graduated just three seniors from the spring, which should have them well prepared by the time they visit Hillsboro for Friday's season opener.
“We’re hoping one more year of experience will help us become a little bit stronger and more competitive,” Bever said.
The offensive line returns in full, as Tyler Schneider, Sam Duckworth, Mason Baldwin, Domonik Quarne and Ean Quarne are back looking for more cohesion in their second year as a unit. Quarne was a second-team All-Scenic Bluffs pick in the spring, while he earned an honorable mention nod in 2019.
“They did a decent job," Bever said of the offensive line's performance last season. "We started them young, and they got better as the year progressed."
They’ll be blocking for a backfield featuring Ashton Pfaff, Chris Hart, Nikita Shankel and Lucas Vercimak. It’s still a young group, but the quartet of juniors has gotten plenty of touches over the last two years.
Shankel earned an honorable mention all-conference nod in the spring after leading the Rockets with 35 carries, 158 yards and one touchdown, while also catching 18 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown. Pfaff, who saw significant playing time as a freshman after an injury to then-senior Gunnar Pedersen, completed 63-of-119 passes for 639 yards and three touchdowns in his second season under center.
Keagan Shankle, Carson Friske and Dylan O’Brien will see increased roles at wide receiver, probably the hardest-hit position by graduations, where they will be looking to replace Jon Olson and TJ Oens. Olson was a first-team all-conference selection at receiver and a second-team pick at defensive back as a senior, tallying 15 catches for 199 yards and a touchdowns. Oens caught 19 passes for 246 yards to earn an honorable mention nod.
Defensively, Vercimak, an outside linebacker, was named a second-team linebacker — his second straight all-conference nod — after making 47 tackles, including two tackles for loss. Duckworth was a second-team defensive lineman, while Marcus Forsythe had 72 tackles, two tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries to earn honorable mention recognition.
In order to compete with the top of the Scenic Bluffs Conference, the Rockets will have to make significant strides on offense with a more veteran group. They averaged just 6.6 points per game last year, scoring three touchdowns on the season.
After a spring season beset with issues from health to adequate time to practice, the Rockets have kept the focus this summer on fundamentals, Bever said.
“There wasn’t a whole lot of wind-down time or things like that (last year). It was sort of like bang, bang, bang … everything’s coming. We didn’t really have a break between the winter and spring sports, it was pretty much right to football season.”
It'll be Bever's 31st season leading the Rockets. They've won plenty of games in that time, going 154-63 and reaching the postseason 12 times during his tenure. They'll set out to make it 13 this fall, which would end a downturn that's seen them miss the playoffs four straight years, including a 2019 season in which they went 3-6 (1-5 Scenic Bluffs).
While the spring season wasn't typical, New Lisbon lined up across from a majority of their rivals. The Rockets will play six of the seven teams they lost to last season.
But first they’ll get a chance to play three teams they haven’t seen in a while, visiting Hillsboro Friday before hosting De Soto and Onalaska Luther at their new sports complex.
Then they’ll roll through the rest of the Scenic Bluffs in a nine-game regular season that ends Oct. 15 against Necedah.
Bever hopes that the spring improvements and the renewed focus on fundamentals will have the Rockets in good position to win their first game since claiming a 20-16 victory at Royall on Sept. 13, 2019.
Area football preview: 10 players you need to know this season
Colton Brunell, soph., TE/LB, Columbus
Making an impact at the varsity level as just a freshman is quite the feat, but Brunell did so with ease this past spring. The 6-foot-1, 182-pounder starred on both sides of the ball for the Cardinals, but especially on defense, logging a third-best 38 tackles, including 10 solo takedowns, to go along with four tackles for loss, five sacks, a pair of fumble recoveries and two interceptions. Brunel also added nine catches for 163 yards and a score.
John Appelfeldt, sr., OL/DL, Dodgeland
A second-team All-Eastern Suburban Conference selection last fall on both sides of the ball, Appenfeldt was a positive motor for the slogging Trojans. The 6-4, 260 pounder notched 23 tackles last season, including 14 solo in just six games with one tackle for loss. And as the anchor of the Trojans offensive line, he was one of the only things moving forward for a unit that was usually stuck in reverse.
Gavin Wodill, sr., OL/DL, Fall River/Rio
Standing at just 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, Wodill isn’t the biggest lineman, but he certainly knows how to throw his weight around. The senior was a force on both sides of the ball for the Rebels, earning two-way first-team All-Trailways Conference honors. Wodill paced Fall River/Rio defensively with 29 tackles, including 12 solo, to go along with seven tackles for loss and three sacks. Meanwhile, on offense he helped the Rebels rack up 1,122 total yards, including 716 yards and five scores on the ground.
Lucas Heyroth, sr., RB/OLB Lodi
The younger brother of 2017 AP State Player of the Year Jacob Heyroth, Lucas Heyroth proved he’s a lot like big brother this past spring. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound running back/outside linebacker earned two-way All-Region honors and was an honorable mention All-State pick by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association for carrying the ball, and for good reason. Heyroth finished with 779 yards and seven scores on just 91 touches in the five-game alternate fall season, good for an average of 155.8 yards per game and 8.6 yards per attempt. On defense, he also accounted for 23 tackles (17 solo), as well as nine tackles for loss, six sacks and a forced fumble. And after taking home three gold medals from the WIAA Div. 2 state track and field meet, Heyroth will be hunting more gold this fall.
Mitchell Lane, Sr., OL/DL, Lodi
The Blue Devils offense was successful as ever this past spring piling up over 2,000 total yards and 27 touchdowns. While his name wasn’t on the stat sheet much, Lane played a big hand in that success. The 6-foot-2, 285-pounder garnered Small Schools Honorable Mention All-State honors, as well as a spring All-Region pick, from the WFCA in helping pave the way for the Blue Devils.
Spenser Lehman, sr., QB, Mauston
In his first season as the starting signal caller last fall for the Golden Eagles, Lehman looked like a seasoned pro. The 5-foot-10, 140-pound righty earned first-team All-South Central Conference honors and for good reason, throwing for a league-best 1,023 yards with 14 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Lehman was extremely efficient as well, completing 74-of-106 passes for a 69.8 completion percentage while averaging 146.1 yards per game.
Mekhi Baradji, sr., RB/LB, Necedah
A pass-catching running back has become a prized commodity in football, and Baradji was just that for coach Chris Rice. The 5-10, 172-pounder accounted for 925 total yards in the alternate fall season season, leading the Cardinals in rushing with 695 yards and four touchdowns on 78 carries (115.8 yards per game), and receiving with 12 catches for 230 yards and another score. His success wasn’t limited to the offensive side either as Baradji added 36 tackles, including 13 solo, as well as three fumble recoveries with one returned for a touchdown, an interception, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss.
Derek Lindert, sr., RB/DB/WR, Pardeeville
While he missed his junior season last year, opponents shouldn’t sleep on Lindert this fall. The Bulldog had a phenomenal sophomore season in 2019, rushing for 1,182 yards and 14 touchdowns on 208 carries, good for 118.2 yards per game and 5.7 yards per attempt. The 6-foot, 165 pounder also had nine catches for 209 yards and another score to garner first-team All-Trailways Large Conference honors and added 61 tackles (36 solo) on defense to boot for second-team all-league recognition.
Dylan Elsing, sr., TE/LB, Poynette
Anywhere and everywhere, anything and everything. It’s an apt description of what Elsing did for the Pumas this past spring. A true jack-of-all-trades, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound tight end/linebacker was a two-way second-team All-COVID Large Conference selection after leading the Pumas in rushing and tackling, while finishing second in receiving. Elsing anchored the Poynette defense with 50 tackles (25 solo) as well as three interceptions. Offensively, he had 183 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries (9.6 yards per attempt) and added 11 catches for 149 yards and a score.
Matt Getgen, sr., RB/ILB, Wisconsin Dells
Either with the ball in his hands or hunting it on defense, Getgen was all over the field for the Chiefs last fall. A solid two-way starter, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior earned first-team All-South Central Conference honors at inside linebacker after tallying 33 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and an interception. Getgen also added 208 yards of total offense, including 128 on the ground on 26 carries, a number that should go up this season.