PREP BASEBALL: Royall's Vieth, Bender lead area All-Scenic Bluffs Conference contingent

The Royall baseball team produced another memorable season this spring, reaching a third WIAA Div. 4 sectional in four seasons and finishing tied atop the Scenic Bluffs Conference with Bangor at 9-2.

Helping fuel the Panthers’ run to another regional title were senior Jameson Bender and junior Nate Vieth, who both garnered first-team All-Scenic Bluffs Conference honors to lead four area players to make the league’s top team.

Along with Vieth and Bender, Necedah junior Mekhi Baradji and New Lisbon senior Jon Olson both garnered first-team honors among 14 total area honorees. Cashton junior Bowdy Dempsey earned league Player of the Year honors, while Bangor junior Ashton Michek was named the SBC’s top pitcher.

The Panthers’ pair helped pace Royall to an 11-6 overall record, one which concluded with a 1-0 loss to Bangor in a Div. 5 sectional semifinal. Meanwhile, Baradji and the Cardinals finished the league season at 4-6, while Olson helped the Rockets to a 4-7 mark in league play.

Olson did a little bit of everything for the Rockets, but he truly shined on the mound, earning a 2-0 record in four starts and six total appearances. He delivered a team-high 24 innings in which he compiled a 1.75 earned run average after allowing 12 runs (six earned) on 18 hits and nine walks to 40 strikeouts.