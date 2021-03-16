PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Necedah's Murphy, New Lisbon's Pfaff named first-team All-SBC to lead area picks

Among schools that hit the hardwood this winter, the Necedah boys basketball team was among those that started the latest.

The delated start didn’t stop Landen Murphy from turning in another stellar season as the Cardinals junior garnered first-team All-Scenic Bluffs Conference honors. Murphy was joined by New Lisbon sophomore Ashton Pfaff as first-team selections as the pair led a group of 14 area honorees.

Alongside Murphy and Pfaff, Bangor’s Hank Reader earned Player of the Year honors, while Bangor’s Zane Langrehr and Cashton’s Bowdy Dempsey and Presley Brueggen round out the first team.

Murphy, after garnering second team honors last season and an honorable mention pick as a freshman, was pivotal to the Cardinals’ success as they finished the year 11-4 overall, including 9-3 in Scenic Bluffs play, and captured the program’s first regional title in 20 years. The 5-foot-11 guard averaged a team-best 16.4 points per game, including a .589 field goal percentage, and also had a team-best 3.3 assists per game.

Murphy, who scored in double-figures in all but two games, including a career-high 35 in a 70-67 loss to Cashton on Jan. 22, also added 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals.