PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Necedah's Murphy, New Lisbon's Pfaff named first-team All-SBC to lead area picks

Among schools that hit the hardwood this winter, the Necedah boys basketball team was among those that started the latest.
The delated start didn’t stop Landen Murphy from turning in another stellar season as the Cardinals junior garnered first-team All-Scenic Bluffs Conference honors. Murphy was joined by New Lisbon sophomore Ashton Pfaff as first-team selections as the pair led a group of 14 area honorees.
Alongside Murphy and Pfaff, Bangor’s Hank Reader earned Player of the Year honors, while Bangor’s Zane Langrehr and Cashton’s Bowdy Dempsey and Presley Brueggen round out the first team.
Murphy, after garnering second team honors last season and an honorable mention pick as a freshman, was pivotal to the Cardinals’ success as they finished the year 11-4 overall, including 9-3 in Scenic Bluffs play, and captured the program’s first regional title in 20 years. The 5-foot-11 guard averaged a team-best 16.4 points per game, including a .589 field goal percentage, and also had a team-best 3.3 assists per game.
Murphy, who scored in double-figures in all but two games, including a career-high 35 in a 70-67 loss to Cashton on Jan. 22, also added 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals.
Pfaff meanwhile truly stirred the drink for the Rockets offense and helped New Lisbon finish the year 6-13 overall (5-9 SBC). The 6-foot point guard dished out a league-high 8.8 assists per game while adding 10.2 points and 4.3 rebounds.
He notched three double-doubles on the season, including an 18 point, 11 assist night in an 83-70 win over Montello in a Div. 4 regional quarterfinal in which he finished two rebounds shy of a triple-double.
Along with the first-team selections, four area players earned second-team selections, led by the Royall duo of senior Zephyr Turner and junior Bryce Gruen, who earned their first-ever all-league honors. The 5-11 forward/guard duo was the 1-2 punch for the Panthers, with Gruen averaging a team-high 11.3 points per game and Turner close behind with 10.2.
Turner added 5.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals, while Gruen tacked on 4.3 boards and led the team with 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals, helping Royall to its first regional title since 2018 and a sectional final appearance as the Panthers finished the year 16-10, including 8-6 in league play.
Along with the Panthers’ pair, Necedah junior Josiah Hansen and Wonewoc-Center junior Ashton Spencer also garnered second-team selections. Hansen added a great second option behind Murphy as the 6-3 forward added 13.8 point per game to go along with 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 steals.
Spencer meanwhile was the key cog in helping the Wolves to a 2-16 mark, including 1-13 in league play. The 6-5 center/post averaged a double-double, including a league-high 10.3 rebounds per game to go along with a team-high 14.6 points.
Finishing out the area honorees was an octet of honorable mention picks with two from each area squad, including Necedah’s Isaiah Herried and Stephen Daley; Royall’s Max Benish and Brady Uppena; New Lisbon’s TJ Oens and Nikita Shankle; and Wonewoc-Center’s Landon Wohlrab and Kaden Sprotte.
Daley and Herried added great depth to Cardinals barrage. Daley, 6-3 junior forward, averaged in double-figures with 10.6 points per game, as well as a team-high 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 steals. Herried, a 6-foot senior guard, did a little of everything, adding 7.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 steals and 2.2 assists.
Uppena (5-10, sophomore guard) and Benish (6-foot, senior guard) played similar roles for the Panthers, led by the former’s 8.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2 assists. Benish added 4.4 points to go along with 2.9 boards.
Shankle, a 6-1 sophomore, nearly averaged a double-double as the forward led the Rockets in both scoring (14.8) and rebounding (9.8), as well as steals (2.2). Oens also averaged in double-figures as the senior guard had 14 points per game, thanks to a team-high 44 3-pointers, and added 3.4 rebounds.
Wohlrab gave a needed boost behind Spencer in the Wolves’ attack, with the 6-2 junior guard adding 12.8 points per game and dishing out a team-high 2.2 assists, as well as 3.1 rebounds. Sprotte, a 6-1 senior forward, meanwhile added 7.5 rebounds and 4.1 points.