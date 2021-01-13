PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Mauston can't top rival Wisconsin Dells, Royall remains hot

The Panthers have continued to claw past opponents early in the New Year, picking up a pair of convincing wins over West Salem Coulee Christian and Brookwood. Royall raced past the Falcons on Tuesday, 46-31, just days after crushing Coulee Christian to the tune of a 69-33 win last Friday.

Against Brookwood, it wasn’t the prettiest opening half for the Panthers as they trailed 21-19 at the break. Royall’s offense began to sing in the second half and its defense was just as dominant as the Panthers outscored the Falcons 27-10 over the final 18 minutes to seal the win.

An offensive onslaught was the receipe for success against Coulee Christian as four players in double-figures helped the Panthers notch an easy 36-point victory. Zephyr Turner led the way with 21 points, while Bryce Gruen and Gabe Keenan each had 12, and Brady Uppena chipped in 10.

Royall (7-3, 4-1 Scenic Bluffs) will look to stay atop the SBC on Friday when it hosts Hillsboro.

Rockets split pair to open 2021

After closing out 2020 with a win, New Lisbon opened up the New Year with a mixed bag as the Rockets split their first two games to start 2021. After coasting past Brookwood last Thursday, 70-48, New Lisbon was no match for Bangor on Tuesday.