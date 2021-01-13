PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Mauston can't top rival Wisconsin Dells, Royall remains hot

During the Wisconsin Dells boys basketball team’s current three-year run at the top of the South Central Conference, Mauston has provided the best challenge to the Chiefs’ crown.
The Golden Eagles took their first shot to dethrone the current kings of the SCC last Friday but missed their chance, suffering a 62-42 loss at Mauston High School. A poor first half sunk Mauston’s hopes as Wisconsin Dells seized a 30-18 lead at the break.
The Golden Eagles offense, invigorated by the return of junior Adon Saylor, came to life in the second half but it wasn’t enough as the Chiefs stretched their win streak to 31. Saylor led the way for Mauston scoring a team-high 18 points was the lone Golden Eagle in double-figures.
Freshman Brock Massey and junior Joe Hammer each added six points while no other Mauston scorer broke four points. Meanwhile, junior Jacob Rockwell scored a game-high 21 points and senior Brett Weiss added 16, including four 3-pointers, to pace the Chiefs.
Mauston (5-7, 3-2 South Central) was able to atone for its loss to its bitter rival on Tuesday, rolling to an easy 61-37 road win over Nekoosa. The Golden Eagles will try to stay in the air on Friday when they host Westby in a non-conference tilt.
Panthers stay on prowl
Following a .500 start, Royall began to purr heading into the winter break, winning its final two games before the holiday season.
The Panthers have continued to claw past opponents early in the New Year, picking up a pair of convincing wins over West Salem Coulee Christian and Brookwood. Royall raced past the Falcons on Tuesday, 46-31, just days after crushing Coulee Christian to the tune of a 69-33 win last Friday.
Against Brookwood, it wasn’t the prettiest opening half for the Panthers as they trailed 21-19 at the break. Royall’s offense began to sing in the second half and its defense was just as dominant as the Panthers outscored the Falcons 27-10 over the final 18 minutes to seal the win.
An offensive onslaught was the receipe for success against Coulee Christian as four players in double-figures helped the Panthers notch an easy 36-point victory. Zephyr Turner led the way with 21 points, while Bryce Gruen and Gabe Keenan each had 12, and Brady Uppena chipped in 10.
Royall (7-3, 4-1 Scenic Bluffs) will look to stay atop the SBC on Friday when it hosts Hillsboro.
Rockets split pair to open 2021
After closing out 2020 with a win, New Lisbon opened up the New Year with a mixed bag as the Rockets split their first two games to start 2021. After coasting past Brookwood last Thursday, 70-48, New Lisbon was no match for Bangor on Tuesday.
The run of strong offensive performances was on display against the Falcons as a 40-point second half propelled the Rockets to their second straight win. Nikita Shankle and Ashton Pfaff led the way with 19 and 18 points, respectively, while TJ Oens (16) and Jon Olson (12) also scored in double-figures.
That offensive firepower was put on ice against the Cardinals as New Lisbon as held to its second lowest point total of the year in a 72-42 loss. New Lisbon will try to get back into the win column on Friday when it hosts Wonewoc-Center.
Wolves clawed apart by Eagles
If one team were challenge Bangor and its grasp on the Scenic Bluffs Conference this year, most people would pick Cashton.
Wonewoc-Center found out why the Eagles are among the favorites best suited to challenge the Cardinals on Tuesday, suffering a 79-35 loss in an SBC game at Cashton.
The Wolves slumped out of the gates as Cashton raced out of the gates with a 44-16 halftime lead, including six of their 10 3-pointers. That was plenty enough of a cushion down the stretch as the Eagles had three in double-figures and 10 players score in total. Bowdy Dempsey led the way for Cashton as he tallied a game-high 22 points, including five triples, while Presley Brueggen (16) and Jack Hilden (13) also hit double-figures.
Ashton Spencer led the way for the Wolves as he scored a team-high 14 points while Landon Wohlrab added 10. A lack of depth massively hindered Wonewoc-Center as no other Wolves players scored more than three points.