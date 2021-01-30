PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Royall rides precision offense, rebounding to 63-37 romp over New Lisbon

“They cut hard, screen hard, post up hard and they take it to the rim; those are things we struggle with right now,” Pfaff said. “We are young, we’re not big, we’re not strong and we tend to settle for the outside shot; we just have to work on those things Royall is really good at.”

New Lisbon was able to briefly get some wind in its sails with an 8-0 run of its own, including 3-pointers by senior TJ Oens and Dvorak, but it was too little too late. Along with the top duo, senior Zephyr Turner added eight while Benish and sophomore Gabe Keenan each chipped in seven for the Panthers.

Oens led the Rockets with nine on three 3-pointers, while sophomore Ashton Pfaff and Dvorak each added eight. It’s another difficult loss for New Lisbon, which is mired in a four-game losing skid with four games remaining, including difficult ties against SBC title contenders Cashton and Bangor. With little time before the postseason, Jeremiah Pfaff is just looking for development.

“Unfortunately some of our non-conference games we would have been competitive in have been canceled, so we’re just looking for constant improvement,” he said. “Our effort is always there, I just hope our execution can start to match our effort.”