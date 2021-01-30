PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Royall rides precision offense, rebounding to 63-37 romp over New Lisbon

ELROY — Entering this season, both Royall boys coach Scott Uppena and New Lisbon boys basketball coach Jeremiah Pfaff saw inexperience as respective hurdles.
With just five upperclassmen apiece, including a combined six seniors, both the Panthers and Rockets sport youthful rosters. Both teams have taken some lumps with Royall having three double-digit losses, and New Lisbon suffering six defeats by 15 points or more.
That’s not to say it’s been all doom and gloom for the pair of rivals separated by just 12 miles. The Panthers have started to purr heading into the home stretch, winning seven of their last eight games en route to a No. 10 ranking in Division 5 in the latest Associated Press poll.
Meanwhile, the Rockets offense has clicked, scoring 60 or more points in seven of their last nine. Despite that success, New Lisbon has sagged defensively and on the glass, two areas the Panthers were able to exploit Friday night.
Royall cleaned the glass and picked apart the Rockets defense with precision passing and cuts for a 63-37 romp at Royall High School. Sophomore Brady Uppena scored a game-high 16 points and junior Bryce Gruen added 13 as two of eight Panthers on the stat sheet, helping them finish off an 11th straight regular season sweep in the rivalry season and earned their 15th consecutive win over the Rockets.
“They’re a good bunch of kids to coach. There’s not a whole lot of experience there, and there’s still not, but what they do have is they have some grit,” Royall coach Scott Uppena said.
“They take pride in how they play defense and they understand that how they’re consistent on the defensive side of the ball, we’re going to be in almost every game.”
That was the case late in the first half as the Panthers (12-4, 7-2 Scenic Bluffs) started to ground the Rockets. Royall never trailed but New Lisbon (3-10, 3-6) hung around early in the opening 18 minutes, getting as close as four and later within 22-13 after a 3-pointer by junior Ethan Dvorak with 5 minutes, 45 seconds left until halftime.
Royall pounced from there however, closing the half on an 11-4 run, sparked by a Brady Uppena 3-pointer and finished off by a Noah Cilley putback and a Gruen jumper at the horn, for a 33-17 lead at the break.
Cilley’s putback was an encapsulation of the entire game as he cleaned up a miss with ease.
“Our weakness right now is rebounding; we give up a lot of offensive rebounds,” New Lisbon coach Jeremiah Pfaff said. “A lot of times we do a pretty good job on the ball, and we do a decent job challenging shooters, it just seems that they’re always able to work into position and get the putback.”
Pfaff noted the Rockets have also struggled with picking up off-ball movement, another area Royall attacked. That aggressiveness on offense isn’t just behind one player however, as the young Panthers have invested in a patient scheme, something not often seen anymore.
“Not every team buys into that. Not every kid buys into that, but collectively they have and that has made a huge difference for us,” Scott Uppena said. “It’s one of those things that, when you have kids that are unselfish and they’re willing to do the small things to be successful, they put the team ahead of themselves.”
Royall’s offensive persistence also leads to a handful of mismatches, something it burned the Rockets for in the second half. After New Lisbon pulled back within 12 following a jumper and layup from sophomore Nikita Shankle to open the half, Royall took a timeout with 16 minutes left leading 33-21.
The Panthers started to find their groove once again after the brief intermission, answering with a 26-8 run over the next 12-plus minutes. Six different Royall players scored, including eight from Brady Uppena, seven from Gruen and five from senior Max Benish, to help extend the lead to 59-29 with 3:50 remaining.
All by one scored layups during the stretch, with a handful coming on backdoor cuts, something that overwhelmed the Rockets.
“They cut hard, screen hard, post up hard and they take it to the rim; those are things we struggle with right now,” Pfaff said. “We are young, we’re not big, we’re not strong and we tend to settle for the outside shot; we just have to work on those things Royall is really good at.”
New Lisbon was able to briefly get some wind in its sails with an 8-0 run of its own, including 3-pointers by senior TJ Oens and Dvorak, but it was too little too late. Along with the top duo, senior Zephyr Turner added eight while Benish and sophomore Gabe Keenan each chipped in seven for the Panthers.
Oens led the Rockets with nine on three 3-pointers, while sophomore Ashton Pfaff and Dvorak each added eight. It’s another difficult loss for New Lisbon, which is mired in a four-game losing skid with four games remaining, including difficult ties against SBC title contenders Cashton and Bangor. With little time before the postseason, Jeremiah Pfaff is just looking for development.
“Unfortunately some of our non-conference games we would have been competitive in have been canceled, so we’re just looking for constant improvement,” he said. “Our effort is always there, I just hope our execution can start to match our effort.”
Things aren’t much easier for the Panthers, who play Bangor and Cashton each again SBC play, as well as two league tilts against Necedah and a non-conference game against Blair-Taylor, ranked No. 5 in Div. 5, all in the next week.
As for wins and losses during that stretch, Uppena is solely focused on Monday’s clash with Bangor, which beat Royall by eight on Jan. 21.
“We’ll go one at-a-time and do what we need to be successful, and all I ever ask the kids is just go out and play hard,” he said. “If we play hard, take care of the ball and do our thing, we’ll have a shot. If we don’t, we don’t and then we move onto the next one.”
ROYALL 63, NEW LISBON 37
New Lisbon;17;20;—;37
Royall;33;30;—;63
NEW LISBON (fg ft-fta pts) — Pfaff 3 2-3 8, Olson 2 0-0 4, Oens 3 0-0 9, Dvorak 3 0-0 8, Vercimak 1 0-0 2, N. Shankle 3 0-0 6. Totals 15 2-3 37.
ROYALL — Turner 3 1-2 8, Benish 3 0-0 7, Howe 1 2-2 4, Vieth 3 0-0 6, Gruen 5 2-4 13, Keenan 3 1-4 7, Cilley 1 0-0 2, Uppena 7 0-0 16. Totals 24 6-12 63.
3-point goals: NL 5 (Oens 3, Dvorak 2), R 5 (Uppena 2, Turner 1, Benish 1, Gruen 1). Total fouls: NL 11, R 8.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.