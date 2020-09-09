PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Area teams rolling with punches as season hits stride

Entering his 38th season as head coach of the Mauston cross country, Bill DeVoe has been around the block a time or two.
However, the 2020 season is nothing like DeVoe and the Golden Eagles have ever faced given the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the large challenges facing runners, and all student-athletes for that matter, this fall, Royall coach Brian Knudtson is steering into the skid and rolling with the punches as the cross country season begins in earnest as the calendar turns to September.
“It’s actually kind of refreshing; it makes me feel good because the kids want to do something,” Knudtson said.
“They were asking me, because at the beginning it was in limbo, ‘If we don’t have a cross country season, can we still practice?’ Without any meets or anything, they still wanted to practice together throughout the season, and that was enough to convince me that the kids want to be out here and doing a sport.”
Cross country, along with girls tennis, girls swimming and diving, and girls golf, officially began practice on Aug. 17. While the Golden Eagles, Panthers and New Lisbon all began their seasons, Necedah is still sidelined.
The Cardinals are planning on competing in the alternative fall season next spring, but could join later this fall according to athletic director Cora Dillin. Due to new guidelines and precautions, teams have been forced to change their training strategies and adapt to wearing facial coverings and social distancing.
For Knudtson, the biggest alteration came in the Panthers’ training strategy. Traditionally a frequent fixture in the Royall weight room, Knudtson has limited the team to doing just “body weight, calisthenics and that kind of strength training a few times a week.”
“We’re going to get you stronger to make you a better athlete, so even in cross country, we’d be in the weight room three times a week and working out. We didn’t go inside this year,” he said. “Other than that, we’ve been able to do most of the things we’ve done before.”
DeVoe and the Golden Eagles have also altered their approach, with a goal on improving as best as possible while also having some run in the process. While the challenges may seem daunting, according to Knudtson, the Panthers are passing with flying colors.
From his runners to his students, in Knudtson’s eyes, “the kids have been dealing with a lot better than the adults.”
“I was expecting a lot of resistance and a lot of ‘How long are we going to be able to do this?’ but the kids are really co-operating and totally fine with all of our rules and regulations,” he said. “They’re cooperating much better than many adults, so I’m really proud of the effort they’re putting in and all of the guidelines they’re following without question.”
“Our runners have a great attitude. We are just taking one day at a time,” DeVoe added of the Eagles.
That cooperation from Royall, and fellow Scenic Bluffs Conference foe New Lisbon, was on display at the season-opening Cashton Invitational on Aug. 29. The Panthers and Rockets competed against six other teams in the season’s first invite, with some special modifications.
Cashton coach Jeremy Mosley separated the teams into four races with freshmen and sophomores, and juniors and seniors of each gender running together. While the split did take away from some of the competition, Knudtson lauded Mosley for providing a safe environment.
“The kids were wearing their masks at the beginning, when they were walking around and I was very impressed with all of the cooperation.”
“I would rather be disappointed and keep having a season, than try to cram everyone together and that causes us to lose our cross country season and end it early if we get cases of COVID-19.”
The Panthers found plenty of success at the meet despite having just five of his nine runners take the course, with just four finishing. On the girls side, freshman Marah Gruen shined in her debut race, winning the freshman/sophomore heat in 22 minutes, 43 seconds, and subsequently edging out Cashton’s Izzi Mason (22:54) to win the entire meet.
On the boys side, sophomore Nic Moore posted the Panthers’ best finish by taking 14th with a time of 23:18. Gruen and Moore help comprise an underclassmen dominant team, with seven of the team’s nine runners being sophomores or freshmen.
Knudtson was particularly impressed by Gruen, who he said is also a standout volleyball player, alongside elder sister, senior Emma Gruen.
“She just walked onto the field and won it. That’s phenomenal and she can be an elite runner, so if she likes it and realizes ‘You know what, I can go really far in cross country,’ that would be great for her to be able to realize that, which she wouldn’t have known if she didn’t try it and they didn’t have volleyball,” he said.
While the success was nice, Knudtson is just happy to give the kids a much needed outlet.
“The fact that we can do it safely is an encouragement that maybe we can do more sports,” he said. “The more we can do safely, the better it is for the kids.”
For New Lisbon, the Rockets boys finished third overall and are coming off their first-ever WIAA team state appearance. Senior Owen Jones won the overall race with a time of 16:47, while sophomore Keagan Shankle was first in the freshman/sophomore race and third overall finishing in 18:30.
Fellow sophomores Nikita Shankle (21:35) and Chris Hart (22:14) took eighth and ninth in the freshman/sophomore race for the Rockets, while New Lisbon’s lone girl competitor, sophomore Megan Jones, was 12th in the frosh race with a time of 27:07.
The Rockets boys must replace four varsity runners from last year’s state team that finished 13th at state, but the performance in Cashton is a good start.
As for the Golden Eagles, DeVoe said the Golden Eagles will be young this fall; however, they do return some experience. Mauston’s boys team returns six of its seven varsity members that competed at sectionals last season, including returning state qualifier Eli Boppart.
The sophomore finished ninth at the Div. 2 Colby sectional before taking 52nd at state. Along with Boppart, Mauston return varsity runners in seniors Gabe Cziapinski, John Luke and Nelson Brandt, and juniors Joe Hammer and Tanner Harrison.
On the girls side, the Eagles bid adieu to two seniors, including state qualifier Journey Malacina, but they do bring back five varsity runners. Returning for the Mauston girls are seniors Haley Heath and Kennedy Barnier, juniors Autumn Drinkwine and Ellie Horn, and sophomore Emma Sweres.
Mauston opens its season at the Brookwood quadrangular on Thursday. The Panthers return to action with the Richland Center Invite on Sept. 17, before joining the Rockets at the Brookwood Invite on Sept. 19.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!