PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Area teams rolling with punches as season hits stride

Knudtson was particularly impressed by Gruen, who he said is also a standout volleyball player, alongside elder sister, senior Emma Gruen.

“She just walked onto the field and won it. That’s phenomenal and she can be an elite runner, so if she likes it and realizes ‘You know what, I can go really far in cross country,’ that would be great for her to be able to realize that, which she wouldn’t have known if she didn’t try it and they didn’t have volleyball,” he said.

While the success was nice, Knudtson is just happy to give the kids a much needed outlet.

“The fact that we can do it safely is an encouragement that maybe we can do more sports,” he said. “The more we can do safely, the better it is for the kids.”

For New Lisbon, the Rockets boys finished third overall and are coming off their first-ever WIAA team state appearance. Senior Owen Jones won the overall race with a time of 16:47, while sophomore Keagan Shankle was first in the freshman/sophomore race and third overall finishing in 18:30.

Fellow sophomores Nikita Shankle (21:35) and Chris Hart (22:14) took eighth and ninth in the freshman/sophomore race for the Rockets, while New Lisbon’s lone girl competitor, sophomore Megan Jones, was 12th in the frosh race with a time of 27:07.