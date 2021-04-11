PREP FOOTBALL: Necedah knuckles down late for 44-39 win over Brookwood

NECEDAH — The war of attrition that is football can be a game of inches.

All the little things matter and the smallest mistake can be the difference between a win and a loss.

While the Necedah football team had its fair share of miscues Friday night, the Cardinals came through when they needed it the most, grinding out a 44-39 win on Brookwood in a Scenic Bluffs Conference game at Necedah High School.

Junior running back Mekhi Baradji had 240 total yards and two touchdowns as the Cardinals racked up 462 total yards to help secure their first win of the season.

“This was huge. Defensively we didn’t do a great job setting the edge and that’s why the score dictated what it was, but when it came to crunch time we had some big plays and some big players step up in key situations,” Necedah coach Chris Rice said. “That was great to see and great to see Necedah football coming to this.”

Those big defensive plays helped the Cardinals (1-1, 1-1 Scenic Bluffs) preserve its lead late in the fourth quarter. Nursing a five-point lead with just over seven minutes left to play, Necedah allowed the Falcons to drive all the way inside the Cardinals red zone.