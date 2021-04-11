PREP FOOTBALL: Necedah knuckles down late for 44-39 win over Brookwood

NECEDAH — The war of attrition that is football can be a game of inches.
All the little things matter and the smallest mistake can be the difference between a win and a loss.
While the Necedah football team had its fair share of miscues Friday night, the Cardinals came through when they needed it the most, grinding out a 44-39 win on Brookwood in a Scenic Bluffs Conference game at Necedah High School.
Junior running back Mekhi Baradji had 240 total yards and two touchdowns as the Cardinals racked up 462 total yards to help secure their first win of the season.
“This was huge. Defensively we didn’t do a great job setting the edge and that’s why the score dictated what it was, but when it came to crunch time we had some big plays and some big players step up in key situations,” Necedah coach Chris Rice said. “That was great to see and great to see Necedah football coming to this.”
Those big defensive plays helped the Cardinals (1-1, 1-1 Scenic Bluffs) preserve its lead late in the fourth quarter. Nursing a five-point lead with just over seven minutes left to play, Necedah allowed the Falcons to drive all the way inside the Cardinals red zone.
Brookwood (0-3, 0-3) stalled out from there however, as a personal foul penalty following a seven-yard run by Dan Peterson backed the Falcons into a third-and-18 at the Necedah 33-yardline. The Falcons got back to the original line of scrimmage and were forced to go for it on fourth-and-10, and while quarterback Jaydon Kolterman found Franklin Wildes wide open on a screen pass, his knee was down when he caught the ball for a turnover on downs with 2:42 left to play.
“It’s huge,” Baradji said of the stop “That’s what the coaches preached pregame, ‘Bend but don’t break.’ They just preached that all week and we just stuck with it.”
The Cardinals weren’t completely out of the woods however, as Brookwood still had two of its timeouts. Necedah’s offense returned the favor however with a big play of its own. Facing third-and-1 and needing a first down, the Cardinals drew the Falcons offside and went on to run out the clock.
Those big defensive plays came at the start of the second half as well. Trailing 31-30, Necedah forced a fumble inside its redzone on the Falcons’ opening drive of the final 24 minutes. The Cardinals took the lead on the next possession as junior Landen Murphy connected with junior Josiah Hansen on a 22-yard touchdown pass with 3:09 left in the third quarter for a 36-31 lead.
While the Cardinals forced a punt on the Falcons’ next possession, Necedah turned it right back over and this time Brookwood capitalized. The Falcons converted on a pair of third downs, with the second being finished off by a 39-yard touchdown run by Wildes with 8:19 to play. He added the two-point conversion to put Brookwood back on top 39-36.
Necedah immediately countered on its next possession, needing just three plays to find paydirt again as junior Stephen Daley took a sweep to the outside before cutting back in field for a 46-yard TD run with 7:13 to play. Junior Dominic Bohn tacked on the two-point for a 44-39 lead and the Cardinals defense held from there.
“It shows the kids’ ‘Never give up,’ attitude,” Rice said of the Cardinals’ immediate response. “I know in week 1 we didn’t show that and they came out today, and no matter what happened, they were told, ‘No matter what the score was, keep moving forward,’ and they did that all game.”
“We had tough practices and we didn’t really bring the energy week 1, but this week I think we brought it,” Baradji added.
The Cardinals truly brought it offensively with big plays all night long as Necedah ripped off six plays of 25 yards or more. Baradji played a big hand as his 52-yard reception helped set up the team’s opening score of the night, an 18-yard pitch-and-catch from Murphy.
Baradji, who rushed for a game-high 136 yards on nine carries and hauled in four passes for 104 yards, added an 80-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter for a 30-24 lead. Brookwood answered before the half for a 31-30 lead at the break, but it didn’t cage the Cardinals.
Murphy threw for 211 yards with three touchdowns and an interception on 9-of-10 passes, while Daley also broke the century mark with 106 yards on 10 carries.
“Our O-Line blocked a hell of a game; we just followed them and trusted them, and the results showed (for themselves),” Baradji said.
Rice was equally as impressed by his team’s offensive prowess, especially the group’s balance.
“It makes us a much more explosive offense when we can do that,” he added. “It was great to see it all come together; we had a few drops in week 1, and I don’t think I saw a ball drop and hit the ground today with something that wasn’t catchable.”
It wasn’t all sunshine and roses however. The Cardinals defense surrendered 349 yards rushing on 66 carries, including a team-high 94 yards and two scores on 19 carries by Austin Frye. Two other Falcons rushed for more than 85 yards and Brookwood converted on 7-of-15 third downs and 3-of-5 fourth down tries.
It certainly has Rice eyeing up improved tackling ahead of next week’s SBC clash with Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca.
“We need to get back to tackling a little more, making sure we’re secure on our tackles, and then just knowing our responsibilities and believing in one another,” he said. “We gave up a few scores to them that I think we could have stopped, but they’re a great team; Brookwood’s a very physical team and it was a great contest to play against them.”
