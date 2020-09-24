PREP FOOTBALL: New coach confident Royall is ready for better season than 2019

Looks can be deceiving. Don’t judge a book by its cover. Etc.
There are multiple ways of saying what new head coach Kole Huth thinks rings true of his Royall Panthers and the 1-8 record from 2019 that they’re attempting to improve upon.
“That record didn’t actually represent that team,” he said via email in response to a preseason survey. “There were many games that were decided in the fourth quarter, and many of those games we seemed to shoot ourselves in the foot.”
Naturally, one of the primary goals for this year’s squad — which won’t begin practice until March 8 because Royall, like the rest of the Scenic Bluffs, opted for the WIAA’s “alternate fall season” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic — will be to clean some things up in order to not squander those games in crunch time.
“We will be putting an emphasis on staying focused and disciplined,” Huth said. “I know that sounds like every coach, but if each athlete can truly focus on doing their job and doing it well, then we should do just fine this year.”
Offensively, Royall is right in the middle of the pack in terms of starters back and starters gone — with six of the former and five of the latter.
Senior running back Jameson Bender (375 yards, 5 touchdowns) was a second team all-Scenic Bluffs honoree in 2019, and also back to tote the rock is Zephyr Turner (641 yards, 5 TDs). Paving the way up front for them figures to be senior Mason McCluskey, a second team all-SBC pick last season.
The Panthers don’t have an incumbent at quarterback, although they seemingly have good competition to fill the void.
“The QB position has yet to be determined,” Huth said. “However, I am not worried about the QB position, as we have many quality QB prospects.”
The Panthers are in the same boat on defense as they are on offense — with five starters lost and six back.
Leading the way among returnees are seniors Ashton Roach (defensive lineman) and Max Benish (defensive back), who both were selected as second team all-SBC in 2019.
Roach was fifth on the team in tackles (34), had one sack, forced three fumbles and recovered two fumbles. Benish had 22 tackles and forced one fumble.
More than anything on defense, though, Huth likes his team’s collective mindset.
“I am confident in this year’s group,” he said, “simply because we have some hard-nosed athletes who hussle and aren’t afraid of contact.
“I am excited to see what we can do defensively.”
Like all the athletes and teams around the state, things were no different for Royall this spring and summer regarding preparation for a 2020 season that was — and continues to be — clouded by many uncertainties as a result of the pandemic.
The Panthers did the best they could to get ready — and now, they continue getting ready as they have to wait until spring.
“This offseason has been difficult due to COVID-19; however, we were able to conduct our five-day football camp (allowed by the WIAA) that allowed us to work on skills along with implementing our new offense,” Huth said. “Along with that, I was able to get our strength and conditioning program started around mid-July, with almost half of our players being in attendance each day.
“Now that school has started, and our season has been moved to the spring, we are continuing to run our strength and conditioning program after school.”
