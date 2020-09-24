PREP FOOTBALL: New coach confident Royall is ready for better season than 2019

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Looks can be deceiving. Don’t judge a book by its cover. Etc.

There are multiple ways of saying what new head coach Kole Huth thinks rings true of his Royall Panthers and the 1-8 record from 2019 that they’re attempting to improve upon.

“That record didn’t actually represent that team,” he said via email in response to a preseason survey. “There were many games that were decided in the fourth quarter, and many of those games we seemed to shoot ourselves in the foot.”

Naturally, one of the primary goals for this year’s squad — which won’t begin practice until March 8 because Royall, like the rest of the Scenic Bluffs, opted for the WIAA’s “alternate fall season” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic — will be to clean some things up in order to not squander those games in crunch time.

“We will be putting an emphasis on staying focused and disciplined,” Huth said. “I know that sounds like every coach, but if each athlete can truly focus on doing their job and doing it well, then we should do just fine this year.”

Offensively, Royall is right in the middle of the pack in terms of starters back and starters gone — with six of the former and five of the latter.