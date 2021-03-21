PREP FOOTBALL: New Lisbon bringing increased roster size into unique spring season

New Lisbon's three seniors will get a shot at finishing out their high school football careers. The rest of the Rockets might be able to hold onto their jerseys a little longer than usual.
“I said to one of my assistants, ‘Well, the best part is we won’t have to collect any equipment. We’ll just tell them to hang onto it until next year,'" longtime New Lisbon coach Brad Bever said of playing in the alternate football season created this spring for teams that didn't play last fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Put it in their closet and they should be able to hang onto it for a couple months.”
If the schedule goes as planned, the Rockets will have less than three months between their final 2020-21 game — March 7 at Brookwood — and the first day the WIAA is allowing practice for 2021-22 — August 3.
While nobody saw this schedule coming, it was a welcome change for a number of New Lisbon students who haven't had an opportunity to play football in the past. Numbers are up this spring, as there were 28 Rockets on the field when practice started March 8.
“I was sort of fired up when I knew we were doing the spring season," said Bever, who is also the athletic director and has coached New Lisbon football to a 154-56 record since taking over in 1991. "I knew it would be weird not having football in the fall, but I knew some kids would come out that normally don’t because they’re working jobs or different things like that. We have about six or seven kids that probably wouldn’t have played the game of football if not for the fact that we did the alternate spring. So that’s sort of an upbeat thing. I’m hoping we can keep those kids out, but that’s a big issue around here. There’s a lot of kids that work in the summer. The last 10 years, that’s been the biggest thing because football starts a month before school starts."
At schools like New Lisbon with enrollments of fewer than 200 students, adding six or seven kids to the mix can make a big difference.
"You get the hardcore ones that want to play and you lose a lot of those tweeners," Bever said of how the football season creeping further and further into the summer has impacted New Lisbon. "A lot of times, those tweeners are the ones that make a football team the team they are.”
Those tweeners will mix in with a group of young Rockets that has already gained significant playing experience. With just four football players in New Lisbon's class of 2020 and three in the class of 2021, 16 freshmen or sophomores saw playing time in 2019. That group of developing underclassmen will be led by three seniors — Cael Slater, Johnny Olson and TJ Oens.
“Just the fact that even though it was during the pandemic and everything, they’ve been upbeat about everything we’ve done," Bever said of what he'll remember about the senior class. "They encouraged younger kids to come out and play. They’re leaders.”
The last year has put a spotlight on leaders in every aspect of society. While New Lisbon has gotten through the 2020-21 school year fairly seamlessly academically and athletically, Bever said the Rockets were itching to get back on a football field this spring.
“They’ve been doing some stuff together, but here in New Lisbon all the kids are out for just about everything because our small school size," Bever said of the limitations on football workouts during the fall and winter. “Their focus is pretty good and they seem to be ready to get after things. Some of them have been waiting for a long time to actually do some football things. They’re pretty upbeat about everything, so it’s been good.”
The execution also hasn't been noticeably different to Bever, a welcome sign when a majority of players have been away from football for about 16 months.
“Not really, we only graduated a couple kids and we only have three seniors this year, so we’ve pretty much had the nucleus of kids the last couple years," Bever said. "There’s always a little bit of rust, but nothing that’s any different than any other year.”
There will be differences with spring football, such as New Lisbon playing a baseball game three days after its final football game, and the Rockets playing their first two games against Riverdale and Royall on the turf field at Wisconsin Dells High School. They'll also line it up at their new sports complex, where three of their seven games will be played, for the first time ever. After a year-plus of limiting crowds everywhere, the Rockets are excited for any chance to welcome people into their new home.
“I just think the kids are hopefully ready to play and I think they’re excited to play," Bever said. "With basketball and wrestling and stuff, it got better when our fans could be there and everything else. We got a bit of a student section at the games ... it’s getting closer to how it used to be.”
Once the Rockets do square off against someone else, they'll look to improve from a 2019 season that saw them go 3-6, including 1-5 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference.
Of the seven teams on their schedule this spring, New Lisbon played five of them last fall. The Rockets went 1-4 in those games, claiming a 20-16 win over Royall while losing to Bangor, Cashton, Necedah and Brookwood. The 2019 Rockets scored 19.4 points per game while giving up 27.3 points per game.
"Anything can change any given day, but if we played in the fall we probably would have only played three games because we weren’t allowed to start practice until October, so that’s when we made the decision we were going to play now," Bever said. "And we’ll hopefully get the seven games in and go from there."
Now that the Rockets have more experience under their belt, they'll look to play more efficient football.
“Our strength is being up in numbers," Bever said. "We have some decent skill kids, but they’re very young except our two senior receivers. Our backfield will consist of pretty much all sophomores. They’re good athletes, but just the fact they don’t have a ton of experience. … We’re hoping our line gets a little bit better. This is the third year that they’ve pretty much all been starting. They’ve started since their freshman year and we sprinkled a couple freshmen in with them last year. They’ve played a long time, so we’re hoping that helps quite a bit.”
There will be a change under center, where sophomore quarterback Ashton Pfaff will likely take over for Gunnar Pedersen, who graduated in 2020.
Pfaff played several roles as a freshman, carrying the ball 20 times for 103 yards and a touchdown, catching four passes for 48 yards and a touchdown, and completing 5 of 7 passes for 50 yards.
Pedersen — a first-team all-conference quarterback and outside linebacker the last two years, and a first-team punter the last three — left big shoes to fill. He had a hand in 20 of New Lisbon’s 24 touchdowns in 2019, completing 59 of 134 passes for 737 yards and seven touchdowns while rushing for 913 yards and 13 touchdowns on 136 carries.
Pfaff will be joined in the backfield by another sophomore — running back Lucas Vercimak. An honorable mention All-Scenic Bluffs pick as a freshman, Vercimak ran for 62 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries while catching seven passes for 55 yards and a touchdown.
Oens had 12 catches, 195 yards and one touchdown in an honorable mention All-Scenic Bluffs season last year. He'll team up with Olson (13 catches, 94 yards) to give the Rockets experienced receiving targets on the edge.
Vercimak will team up with junior Ean Quarne — an honorable mention selection last season — and sophomore Chris Hart to serve as defensive playmakers.
Vercimak was second on the team last year with 50 total tackles, including 25 unassisted tackles and two tackles for loss. Quarne added 29 tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack, while Hart had 10 tackles, including one for a loss.
The Rockets aren't going into the spring with any hyper-specific goals, just hoping to get a good experience after 17 months between a 32-14 loss to Necedah on Oct. 18, 2019, and a March 26 season opener at Riverdale.
“I just want them to be able to play football. We started athletics here right away in the winter, and it was just unbelievable the attitude of the kids,” Bever said. “There were smiles on their faces, they were happy to come to school.
"I think athletics have been an extremely good thing for us. I just want them to have an opportunity to play.
“Hopefully we stay healthy, hopefully everybody else stays healthy and we get some games in. Hopefully for some of these kids it’ll be a lot to remember — just with everything that’s been going on with their life this last year.
“We’ll see how it goes. All you can do is give it a shot.”
When the final whistle sounds, the Rockets won't have to wait another 17 months to hear it again.
“It’ll be a little bit of a weird transition," Bever said. "We’ll get done, take a couple months off and then we’ll be back again.”