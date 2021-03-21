PREP FOOTBALL: New Lisbon bringing increased roster size into unique spring season

New Lisbon's three seniors will get a shot at finishing out their high school football careers. The rest of the Rockets might be able to hold onto their jerseys a little longer than usual.

“I said to one of my assistants, ‘Well, the best part is we won’t have to collect any equipment. We’ll just tell them to hang onto it until next year,'" longtime New Lisbon coach Brad Bever said of playing in the alternate football season created this spring for teams that didn't play last fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Put it in their closet and they should be able to hang onto it for a couple months.”

If the schedule goes as planned, the Rockets will have less than three months between their final 2020-21 game — March 7 at Brookwood — and the first day the WIAA is allowing practice for 2021-22 — August 3.

While nobody saw this schedule coming, it was a welcome change for a number of New Lisbon students who haven't had an opportunity to play football in the past. Numbers are up this spring, as there were 28 Rockets on the field when practice started March 8.