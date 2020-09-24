PREP FOOTBALL: New Lisbon hoping to make it a spring to remember in new facility

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the first time since 1991, Brad Bever won’t be leading the New Lisbon prep football team this fall.

Bever is hoping he’ll get that chance in the spring, as the young New Lisbon Rockets are waiting until 2021 to take the field for an abbreviated season that has seen a majority of the Scenic Bluffs Conference postpone football due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rockets will spend the fall lifting and doing team-building activities, with the hopes that they’ll be able to play games in the newly-created Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association spring season — which will be held between the traditional winter and spring sports seasons.

“Whatever is offered by the WIAA, just play as many games as possible,” Bever said of his hopes for the 2020-21 season. “Get back into a normal routine and make it a fun season to remember.

“Hopefully we can have fans at games and make it an enjoyable season to break in the new sports complex.”

The Rockets have had many enjoyable seasons in the past, as they have tallied a 154-56 record and reached the postseason 12 times during Bever’s tenure. The Rockets have missed the playoffs three straight years, however, including a 2019 season that saw them go 3-6, including 1-5 in the Scenic Bluffs.