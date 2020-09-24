PREP FOOTBALL: New Lisbon hoping to make it a spring to remember in new facility

For the first time since 1991, Brad Bever won’t be leading the New Lisbon prep football team this fall.
Bever is hoping he’ll get that chance in the spring, as the young New Lisbon Rockets are waiting until 2021 to take the field for an abbreviated season that has seen a majority of the Scenic Bluffs Conference postpone football due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Rockets will spend the fall lifting and doing team-building activities, with the hopes that they’ll be able to play games in the newly-created Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association spring season — which will be held between the traditional winter and spring sports seasons.
“Whatever is offered by the WIAA, just play as many games as possible,” Bever said of his hopes for the 2020-21 season. “Get back into a normal routine and make it a fun season to remember.
“Hopefully we can have fans at games and make it an enjoyable season to break in the new sports complex.”
The Rockets have had many enjoyable seasons in the past, as they have tallied a 154-56 record and reached the postseason 12 times during Bever’s tenure. The Rockets have missed the playoffs three straight years, however, including a 2019 season that saw them go 3-6, including 1-5 in the Scenic Bluffs.
When they’re allowed to kick it off, they’ll get a chance to avenge some of those losses. New Lisbon intends to play a seven-game schedule against Royall, Cashton, Brookwood, Bangor, Riverdale, Seneca and Necedah. Last season, the Rockets went 1-4 against the teams on its 2020-21 schedule, claiming a 20-16 win over Royall while losing to Cashton, Brookwood, Bangor and Necedah. Riverdale and Seneca are newcomers to the schedule.
There shouldn’t be too many newcomers on the field for the Rockets this year. They played 2019 with a small, young roster in which 16 of the 22 players were freshmen or sophomores. While those players have aged a year and a half, gained experience and are beginning to age through the program, the Rockets will be young again this spring.
Bever expects to have about 25 players when the season kicks off, including just three seniors in Cael Slater, Johnny Olson and TJ Oens. Owens returns alongside Ean Quarne and Lucas Vercimak as honorable mention All-Scenic Bluffs picks last year.
“Young, but hopefully they play hard and learn,” Bever said of his roster makeup, noting that the veterans have stepped up as leaders and will be counted on to make plays.
Olson (13 catches, 94 yards last year) and Oens (12 catches, 195 yards, one touchdown) are slated to be the main receiving targets for sophomore Ashton Pfaff, who saw some playing time as a freshman after an injury to then-senior Gunnar Pedersen. Pfaff will take a majority of the snaps going forward, stepping into a dual-threat role that saw Pedersen complete 59 of 134 passes for 737 yards and seven touchdowns while rushing for 913 yards and 13 touchdowns on 136 carries.
Pedersen — a first-team all-conference quarterback and outside linebacker the last two years, and a first-team punter the last three — had a hand in 20 of New Lisbon’s 24 touchdowns in 2019. Pfaff found the end zone twice, running for 103 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries, catching four passes for 48 yards and a touchdown, and completing 5 of 7 passes for 50 yards.
Pfaff will be joined in the backfield by another sophomore — running back Lucas Vercimak. Vercimak ran for 62 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries last year, while also catching seven passes for 55 yards and a touchdown.
Stephan Daley, an all-conference split end and defensive end as a sophomore in 2019, led the Rockets with 15 catches and 269 touchdowns last year. He tied then-senior Eugene Taylor for the team lead in receiving touchdowns (2).
On the defensive side of the ball, the Rockets will need Vercimak, junior Ean Quarne and sophomore Chris Hart to make plays.
Vercimak was second on the team last year with 50 total tackles, including 25 unassisted tackles and two tackles for loss. Quarne added 29 tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack, while Hart had 10 tackles, including one for a loss.
The shorthanded Rockets will ask a majority of players to contribute both ways. They’ve done it before. Pfaff had two of the Rockets’ six interceptions last year, while Taylor had the other four to earn first-team all-conference honors at defensive back. Pedersen led the 2019 Rockets with 60 tackles, 28 unassisted tackles and four tackles for loss, while Kaleb Baumgart also graduated after a second-team all-conference season in which he had 47 tackles and one sack. Daley had 48 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks.
