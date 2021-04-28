PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Necedah, Wonewoc-Center/Weston keep rolling; New Lisbon can't make lead last

Since dropping its first two games of the season, the Necedah prep football team has been on a bit of a hot streak.
The Cardinals couldn’t be extinguished last Friday as they ran their win-streak to three with a dominant 42-8 win over Riverdale in a Scenic Bluffs Conference tilt at home. Junior quarterback Landen Murphy threw for 95 yards and three touchdowns on just 6-of-8 passing, while the Cardinals combined for 307 yards rushing on 37 carries and three more scores in the rout over the Chieftains.
Necedah started fast, scoring two touchdowns in each of the first two quarters for a comfortable 28-0 lead at the break. Stephen Daley accounted for three of the scores with rushing touchdowns of 16 and 15 yards to go with a 20-yard pitch-and-catch from Murphy.
The Cardinals kept the foot on the gas with two more scores in the third quarter, including a 26-yard strike from Murphy to Josiah Hansen, the pair’s second of the game, and put a running clock in effect for the remainder of the contest.
Hansen hauled in three catches for 50 yards, while Mekhi Baradji was again the bell cow back on the ground. The junior toted the rock 10 times for 152 yards, churning out 15.2 yards per attempt. Meanwhile, the Cardinals defense forced three fumbles and held Riverdale to just 170 total yards and the Chieftains were 2-for-9 on third down.
Necedah will try for a fourth straight win this week when it hosts New Lisbon.
Silver Wolves exact revenge on Predators
After a two-score loss to Kickapoo/La Farge on April Fool’s Day, the Wonewoc-Center/Weston 8-man football team weren’t going to get tricked again by the Predators.
Instead, the Silver Wolves pulled a prank of their own last Friday, atoning for the early season defeat with a 24-22 win over Kickapoo/La Farge at Kickapoo High School. Hunter Schmitt accounted for 210 total yards, including 119 yards and three touchdowns through the air on 5-of-8 passing as the Silver Wolves moved to 3-2 on the season.
After trailing at the break against the Predators in their first meeting, the Silver Wolves flipped the script as they never fell behind and led 12-8 at halftime. Wonewoc-Center/Weston padded its lead out of the break as Ayron Towne plowed in from a yard out early in the third quarter for an 18-8 lead.
A 50-yard touchdown run by Spencer Vanek, and the ensuing two-point pass, pulled the Predators within 18-16 but the Silver Wolves weren’t denied. Wonewoc-Center/Weston responded to the Predators score with a 20-yard TD pass from Schmitt to Kaden Sprotte, and after Kickapoo/La Farge brought the lead back to two, the Silver Wolves shut the door for good.
Sprotte hauled in three catches for 60 yards and two scores, while Landon Wohlrab snagged a pair of balls for 59 yards. On the ground, Braeden Skrabel picked up 84 yards on 10 carries. The Silver Wolves will search for more revenge this week as they head to Wisconsin Heights for a season finale clash.
Rockets can’t make early lead last
New Lisbon was unable to make a six-point halftime lead hold up last Friday as the Rockets surrendered a pair of second-half touchdowns in a 12-6 loss to Wauzeka-Stueben/Seneca in a Scenic Bluffs showdown at New Lisbon High School.
Johnny Olson threw for 82 yards on 5-of-15 passing, while TJ Oens made four catches for 80 yards in the losing effort for the Rockets. New Lisbon was riding high after scoring first in the opening quarter, and the Rockets fuel tank filled as they lead 6-0 at the break.
Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca had other plans out of the break however, as it scored to tie things in the third quarter before taking the lead in the fourth. Lucas Vercimak rushed 10 times for 60 yards for the Rockets, who will look to get off the schneid this week against Necedah.