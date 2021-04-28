PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Necedah, Wonewoc-Center/Weston keep rolling; New Lisbon can't make lead last

Since dropping its first two games of the season, the Necedah prep football team has been on a bit of a hot streak.

The Cardinals couldn’t be extinguished last Friday as they ran their win-streak to three with a dominant 42-8 win over Riverdale in a Scenic Bluffs Conference tilt at home. Junior quarterback Landen Murphy threw for 95 yards and three touchdowns on just 6-of-8 passing, while the Cardinals combined for 307 yards rushing on 37 carries and three more scores in the rout over the Chieftains.

Necedah started fast, scoring two touchdowns in each of the first two quarters for a comfortable 28-0 lead at the break. Stephen Daley accounted for three of the scores with rushing touchdowns of 16 and 15 yards to go with a 20-yard pitch-and-catch from Murphy.

The Cardinals kept the foot on the gas with two more scores in the third quarter, including a 26-yard strike from Murphy to Josiah Hansen, the pair’s second of the game, and put a running clock in effect for the remainder of the contest.