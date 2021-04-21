PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Royall remains unbeaten with 44-7 win over Brookwood

The Royall High School football team is four games through its seven-game season.
The Panthers have yet to play a competitive one, claiming a 44-7 home win over Brookwood on April 16 to win their fourth straight game by at least 37 points.
The Panthers, who went 1-8 in 2019, are winning by an average margin of 44.2 points per game — scoring 49.5 points per game while giving up just 7.0 per game.
No team has scored more than once on Royall (4-0) this season. Brookwood (1-3) was no different, finding the end zone with a 78-yard run by Franklin Wildes, but finding little running room the rest of the way to finish with 167 yards on 37 carries.
Royall controlled the game on the ground. Zephyr Turner accounted for 120 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries, while Jameson Bender had 16 attempts for 75 yards and two touchdowns.
While everything has come easy to the Panthers thus far, they should have a test ahead of them when they host Cashton (4-0) on Friday. Cashton claimed a 14-13 home win over Royall in 2019.
Cashton 26, New Lisbon 12
Cashton set up the matchup of unbeatens by recording a 26-12 win at New Lisbon in Week 4.
Unlike Royall, Cashton has grown accustomed to pulling out close games. The Eagles have used their defense to do so, holding opponent to 7.5 points per game while claiming a 7-6 win over Brookwood, a 44-6 win over Riverdale, a 14-6 win over Wauzeka/Seneca and the two-touchdown win over New Lisbon.
The Rockets (0-4) made a game of it on April 16, becoming the first team to reach double-digits against Cashton thanks to a nice night from Ashton Pfaff. The New Lisbon quarterback completed 18 of 27 passes for 207 yards, one touchdown and an interception.
Nikita Schankel reeled in the passing touchdown to finish his day with six catches for 56 yards. Johnny Olson and TJ Oens added 73 and 64 receiving yards, respectively, but the Rockets struggled to get anything going on the ground.
Schankel carried the ball 12 times for 58 yards and a touchdown, while the rest of the team had six carries for five yards.
New Lisbon got its offense going a bit after being held scoreless for two straight weeks following a 22-8 season-opening loss at Riverdale on March 26. The Rockets will look to continue moving the ball when they host Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca on Friday.
Necedah 27, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 14
Necedah improved to .500 with a 27-14 win over Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca on Friday.
The Cardinals have ignited their offense while winning two straight, suffering a 46-6 season-opening loss to Royall and forfeiting to Bangor before claiming a 44-39 win over Brookwood and nearly doubling up Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca.
Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca (0-4) struck first last week with a 53-yard first-quarter touchdown pass, but Necedah (2-2) responded with a 14-point second quarter and 13-point fourth quarter to The Cardinals build up a 27-6 lead before Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca tacked on a fourth-quarter touchdown. The Cardinals went to the ground often, tallying 293 yards and all four touchdowns on 45 carries.
Four Cardinals found the end zone once, with Mehki Baradji accounting for 131 yards and a 67-yard touchdown, Dominic Bohn 56 yards and a touchdown, Eugene Jackson 25 yards and a touchdown, and Landen Murphy 14 yards and a touchdown. Stephen Daley added 67 yards on nine carries, while Murphy completed 5 of 10 passes for 71 yards.
Necedah will host Riverdale on Friday.