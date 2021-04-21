PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Royall remains unbeaten with 44-7 win over Brookwood

Unlike Royall, Cashton has grown accustomed to pulling out close games. The Eagles have used their defense to do so, holding opponent to 7.5 points per game while claiming a 7-6 win over Brookwood, a 44-6 win over Riverdale, a 14-6 win over Wauzeka/Seneca and the two-touchdown win over New Lisbon.

The Rockets (0-4) made a game of it on April 16, becoming the first team to reach double-digits against Cashton thanks to a nice night from Ashton Pfaff. The New Lisbon quarterback completed 18 of 27 passes for 207 yards, one touchdown and an interception.

Nikita Schankel reeled in the passing touchdown to finish his day with six catches for 56 yards. Johnny Olson and TJ Oens added 73 and 64 receiving yards, respectively, but the Rockets struggled to get anything going on the ground.

Schankel carried the ball 12 times for 58 yards and a touchdown, while the rest of the team had six carries for five yards.

New Lisbon got its offense going a bit after being held scoreless for two straight weeks following a 22-8 season-opening loss at Riverdale on March 26. The Rockets will look to continue moving the ball when they host Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca on Friday.

Necedah 27, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 14