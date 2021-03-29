PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Royall rolls past Necedah; Wonewoc/Weston wins 8-man debut in style

There’s already a lot of new when it comes to the alternate fall season, chiefly the fact that football teams who didn’t hit the gridiron in fall are now snapping up their helmets in March.

For the Royall prep football team, it’s much more than that as it has a new coach to go along with offensive and defensive schemes. The Panthers looked right at home however on Saturday, scoring the game’s first 49 points en route to a 46-40 romp over Necedah in a Scenic Bluffs Conference game at La Crosse Logan.

Royall piled up 334 yards rushing and all six of its scores on 53 carries, as both seniors Jameson Bender and Zephyr Turner each went over 100 yards, to cruise past the Cardinals.

The Panthers (1-0, 1-0 Scenic Bluffs) took just an 10-0 lead into before turning things on in the second half. Bender, who piled up a game-high 164 yards on 25 carries, sparked things with a 12-yard touchdown run before Turner added a six-yard scamper and the ensuing two-point conversion for a comfortable 24-0 lead.

Royall kept the foot on the gas as Bryce Gruen found pay dirt from 24 yards out, complemented by a Turner two-point conversion run, and Bender tacked on two-yard plunge of his own to stretch the lead to 40-0 early in the fourth quarter.