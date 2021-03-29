PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Royall rolls past Necedah; Wonewoc/Weston wins 8-man debut in style

There’s already a lot of new when it comes to the alternate fall season, chiefly the fact that football teams who didn’t hit the gridiron in fall are now snapping up their helmets in March.
For the Royall prep football team, it’s much more than that as it has a new coach to go along with offensive and defensive schemes. The Panthers looked right at home however on Saturday, scoring the game’s first 49 points en route to a 46-40 romp over Necedah in a Scenic Bluffs Conference game at La Crosse Logan.
Royall piled up 334 yards rushing and all six of its scores on 53 carries, as both seniors Jameson Bender and Zephyr Turner each went over 100 yards, to cruise past the Cardinals.
The Panthers (1-0, 1-0 Scenic Bluffs) took just an 10-0 lead into before turning things on in the second half. Bender, who piled up a game-high 164 yards on 25 carries, sparked things with a 12-yard touchdown run before Turner added a six-yard scamper and the ensuing two-point conversion for a comfortable 24-0 lead.
Royall kept the foot on the gas as Bryce Gruen found pay dirt from 24 yards out, complemented by a Turner two-point conversion run, and Bender tacked on two-yard plunge of his own to stretch the lead to 40-0 early in the fourth quarter.
The Cardinals (0-1, 0-1) eventually broke through with Mekhi Baradji as the junior running back raced in on a 35-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 40-6. It was far too little too late however, as Royall’s Savon Wainwright later plowed in from three yards out to cap off the scoring from the day to cage Necedah for good.
Along with bender, Turner racked up 130 yards on 22 carries while Gruen tallied 31 and two scores on just two touches. The Panthers weren’t perfect however, as in the dreary weather they lost four fumbles and quarterback Max Benish was picked off on one of his three attempts.
The Cardinals struggled themselves however, with four turnovers of their own and just 123 total yards to go along with 42 penalty yards on seven flags. Baradji led the way with 58 yards rushing on 14 carries and a team-high 11 tackles.
Royall returns to action Thursday when it takes on rival New Lisbon at Wisconsin Dells, while the Cardinals will meet Bangor that same night at Woodside Sports Complex in Mauston.
Silver Wolves win 8-man opener
The Wonewoc-Center/Weston co-op football team is also replete with plenty of firsts this spring itself as it enters its first season of 8-man football.
The Silver Wolves introduction to the burgeoning game was a bang as Wonewoc-Center/Weston held off North Crawford, 54-52, in a seesaw affair that featured 12 lead changes and four ties. Kaden Sprotte hauled in four catches for 124 yards and three scores to help lead the Silver Wolves’ balanced attack.
The senior wide receiver also had a big impact on special teams, as he provided the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter. After trading the lead six previous times in the second half, a two-yard touchdown run by Satchel McClurg gave the Trojans a 52-48 advantage with 1 minute, 38 seconds remaining.
It was plenty of time for Sprotte to swing the favor back in Wonewoc-Center/Weston’s favor though, as he raced 84 yards to the house on the ensuing kickoff for a 54-52 lead. The Silver Wolves (1-0) were stuffed on the ensuing two-point conversion run, but the defense held the Trojans from taking the lead back in the waning seconds for a first-ever 8-man win for Wonewoc-Center/Weston.
After trading scores to open the game, Wonewoc-Center/Weston’s Hunter Schmitt ripped off a 96-yard touchdown run with 0:38 left in the first quarter for a 12-6 lead. The teams traded scores the rest of the first half as they went into the break knotted at 26.
Stephen Munson, who compiled a whopping 472 yards rushing and five scores, notched touchdown runs of 60, 36 and 58 yards in the second half to keep the Trojans in front, but the Silver Wolves bit back. Braeden Skrabel had touchdown runs of 57 and five yards of his own, while Schmitt connected with Sprotte on a 17 yard pitch-and-catch to find pay dirt.
The second of Skrabel’s scores — he had two and 117 yards on 16 carries — gave the Silver Wolves a 48-46 lead with 4:12 to go following a two-point run by Schmitt. McClurg answered for the Trojans but Sprotte slammed the door shut.
Schmitt tallied 344 total yards — 180 rushing, 164 passing — and five scores, while Raiden Steele tacked on 96 yards on 15 touches for the Trojans.