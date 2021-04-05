PREP FOOTBALL: Royall doesn't mess around on April Fools' Day, blanking rival New Lisbon

WISCONSIN DELLS — Pranks and fooling around are customary when the calendar changes over to April 1.
The Royall football team apparently didn’t receive the memo last Thursday.
The Pantehrs weren’t doing any messing around on April Fools’ Day this year as they pounded out a 48-0 shutout win over rival New Lisbon in a Scenic Bluffs Conference game at Wisconsin Dells High School. Royall piled up 305 yards rushing and four scores on 48 carries as both Zephyr Turner and Jameson Bender each went over 100 yards to keep it unbeaten on the year.
Royall (2-0, 2-0 Scenic Bluffs) led just 8-0 after the first quarter but really turned things on in the final 12 minutes before halftime, adding three more scores for a comfortable 32-0 lead at the break. Turner got things started as he raced in from 12 yards out and Bender tacked on the two-point conversion for a quick 16-0 lead.
A fumble recovery by the Panthers on the ensuing kickoff set them up at the New Lisbon 29-yard line, and Royall needed little time hitting pay dirt again. Just two plays later, Bender, who rushed for 102 yards on 18 carries, hauled in an 8-yard touchdown pass from senior Max Benish with 6 minutes, 45 seconds left until the break and he again added the two-point run, stretching the lead to 24-0.
New Lisbon (0-2, 0-2) looked to counter back facing a three-score hole, but it was again the Panthers who found the endzone. Facing a fourth-and-8 near at their own 45, Rockets quarterback Ashton Pfaff was hammered by Royall’s Wes Free in mid-air.
The collision weakened the sophomore signal caller’s pass, dropping into the hands of Royall defensive lineman Mason McCluskey. The senior big man did the rest, racing in untouched from 40 yards out with 3 minutes remaining.
Turner, who smiled running in side-by-side with McCluskey, tacked on the two-point run for the 32-0 advantage. The Rockets again tried to refuel before the break but were stymied by another turnover, this time a one-handed interception by Turner, which preserved the halftime lead.
With the ball to start the second half, Royall grinded out a lengthy opening drive, one capped off by a Turner 35-yard touchdown run with 7:12 remaining. Bender tacked on another two-point run for a 40-0 lead and a running clock.
Already well out of reach, Royall put things on ice to end the third quarter as Turner plunged in from a few yards out with 0:00 left and picked up another two-point score for a 48-0 lead to cap the day off. Turner finished with a game-high 112 yards and three scores on 13 carries.
Royall will aim to stay tied atop the SBC this week when it hosts Riverdale at Wisconsin Dells, while New Lisbon tries for its first win at home against Bangor.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.