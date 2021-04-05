PREP FOOTBALL: Royall doesn't mess around on April Fools' Day, blanking rival New Lisbon

WISCONSIN DELLS — Pranks and fooling around are customary when the calendar changes over to April 1.

The Royall football team apparently didn’t receive the memo last Thursday.

The Pantehrs weren’t doing any messing around on April Fools’ Day this year as they pounded out a 48-0 shutout win over rival New Lisbon in a Scenic Bluffs Conference game at Wisconsin Dells High School. Royall piled up 305 yards rushing and four scores on 48 carries as both Zephyr Turner and Jameson Bender each went over 100 yards to keep it unbeaten on the year.

Royall (2-0, 2-0 Scenic Bluffs) led just 8-0 after the first quarter but really turned things on in the final 12 minutes before halftime, adding three more scores for a comfortable 32-0 lead at the break. Turner got things started as he raced in from 12 yards out and Bender tacked on the two-point conversion for a quick 16-0 lead.

A fumble recovery by the Panthers on the ensuing kickoff set them up at the New Lisbon 29-yard line, and Royall needed little time hitting pay dirt again. Just two plays later, Bender, who rushed for 102 yards on 18 carries, hauled in an 8-yard touchdown pass from senior Max Benish with 6 minutes, 45 seconds left until the break and he again added the two-point run, stretching the lead to 24-0.