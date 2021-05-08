PREP FOOTBALL: Royall stymied by Bangor's defense in season-ending 38-0 rout

Turner started the drive with a pair of 3-yard runs, and his pass on a trick play on third down fell incomplete. The Panthers opted to punt, but Bangor ran into punter Jacob Dragon, which gave Royall a first down.

The Panthers moved the ball into Cardinals territory for just the second time on a 7-yard run by Bender, and a 6-yard run by Turner four plays later brought them inside the 35. Bender then converted a third-and-1 with a 12-yard scamper, but Royall was short on time.

Another pass from Turner on a trick play fell incomplete on what appeared to be the final play of the game, but Bangor was called for pass interference. Benish threw in the direction of junior Bryce Gruen on the ensuing untimed down, but that, too, was incomplete.

“They went to a six-(man) front; they had 6-3-2,” Huth said. “So they really flooded the box on us, which we weren’t quite expecting — but it wasn’t that big of a surprise because a lot of teams have done that on us. And we weren’t able to make the adjustments that we wanted to.”

The Panthers’ next best possession was their second of the game, which followed a miscue.