PREP FOOTBALL: Royall stymied by Bangor's defense in season-ending 38-0 rout

BANGOR — The Royall prep football team tried a variety of approaches in an attempt to jump start its offense early in Friday night’s game at Bangor.
The Panthers made it a point to get the ball to senior running back Zephyr Turner on the edge via tosses and powers. They gave the ball to senior fullback Jameson Bender up the middle on traps. They even spread the field and allowed senior quarterback Max Benish to drop back to pass.
Nothing seemed to work against the Cardinals’ defense, and that trend continued throughout the entire game.
Royall struggled to move the ball on offense, made a few costly errors and frequently gave Bangor a short field to work with, all of which led to a 38-0 Scenic Bluffs Conference loss in their final game of the alternate fall season.
“They just out-manned us up front, I’m not going to lie,” Panthers first-year coach Kole Huth said. “From tight end to tight end, we have one senior, four sophomores and two freshmen. If we were to put (Bangor) on a scale and put our team on a scale, I’m going to guess there’s a few hundred pounds difference there.
“Anyway, they just straight up out-manned us in size up there.”
Royall (4-2, 4-2) totaled just 75 yards of offense, 36 of which came on the final drive of the game — and even that possession was kept alive by a Cardinals (7-0, 7-0) penalty.
Turner started the drive with a pair of 3-yard runs, and his pass on a trick play on third down fell incomplete. The Panthers opted to punt, but Bangor ran into punter Jacob Dragon, which gave Royall a first down.
The Panthers moved the ball into Cardinals territory for just the second time on a 7-yard run by Bender, and a 6-yard run by Turner four plays later brought them inside the 35. Bender then converted a third-and-1 with a 12-yard scamper, but Royall was short on time.
Another pass from Turner on a trick play fell incomplete on what appeared to be the final play of the game, but Bangor was called for pass interference. Benish threw in the direction of junior Bryce Gruen on the ensuing untimed down, but that, too, was incomplete.
“They went to a six-(man) front; they had 6-3-2,” Huth said. “So they really flooded the box on us, which we weren’t quite expecting — but it wasn’t that big of a surprise because a lot of teams have done that on us. And we weren’t able to make the adjustments that we wanted to.”
The Panthers’ next best possession was their second of the game, which followed a miscue.
After going three-and-out on their first drive, Dragon had his punt blocked by Cardinals senior Hank Reader. Bangor recovered on the Royall 3 and scored two plays later on a one-yard run by junior Mathieu Oesterle.
After a good return by Turner on the ensuing kickoff, the Panthers seemed to have some momentum. Turner ripped off a 7-yard run, and Bender moved Royall past the 50.
But the Panthers’ next two plays went for negative yards — first minus-3, then minus-5 — and the drive quickly stalled.
The Cardinals took advantage with a 68-yard scoring drive, which was aided by a Royall personal foul, to go up 14-0 with 10 minutes, 4 seconds left in the second quarter.
“We had more penalties tonight than we’ve ever had — and some ugly ones,” Huth said.
The Panthers’ next possession lasted only one play, as Benish was intercepted by Bangor sophomore Tanner Jones. The Cardinals scored on the next play via an 11-yard touchdown pass from Reader to Dustin McDonald to extend their lead to 21-0 with 9:40 left in the second quarter.
Royall totaled just 16 yards the rest of the half, and Bangor took advantage of another short field after a good punt return by Oesterle with a 20-yard scoring drive that gave the Cardinals a 28-0 lead at the half.
The Panthers failed to pick up a first down on their first two drives of the second half, while Bangor scored on a short touchdown run by senior Hayden Lyga and a 25-yard field goal by senior Nathan Crenshaw before Royall’s final possession.
Despite dropping the last two games of the season, Huth said he’s hopeful the program is heading in the right direction after last season’s 1-8 record.
“Beginning of the season, we learned a brand new offense, brand new defense, all new special teams — there was nothing the same — all new coaches,” Huth said. “They had to learn a lot, and they had to do it real quick. They had to do it, hopefully, with the bar being raised a bit, and they met those expectations.”