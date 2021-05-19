PREP FOOTBALL: Royall's Bender named Scenic Bluffs Player of the Year

Jameson Bender stood out on both sides of the ball this spring to be named the Scenic Bluffs Conference Player of the Year.
The Royall senior earned first-team all-conference honors at running back and linebacker while leading the Panthers to a 4-2 record, including 3-2 in Scenic Bluffs play. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Bender carried the ball 115 times for 624 yards and seven touchdowns, while adding a receiving touchdown and sharing the team lead with 44 tackles, including a team-high two sacks.
Bender’s partner in the Royall backfield also made the first team. Royall senior Zephyr Turner was a first-team running back after rushing for a team-high 680 yards and 11 touchdowns on 96 carries. Turner also tallied 36 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one interception en route to being named a second-team linebacker.
Royall junior Bryce Gruen picked up first-team defensive end honors after tying Bender with 44 tackles, including two sacks, to go along with two fumble recoveries and one interception.
Royall senior Mason McCluskey earned first-team recognition as an offensive lineman after helping the Panthers rush for 1,596 yards. The 5-foot-11, 225-pound senior was also a second-team defensive lineman after tallying 17 tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery.
Jon Olson was the lone New Lisbon player to make the first team. The senior split end caught 15 passes for 199 yards and one touchdown. He also made 21 tackles to be named a second-team defensive back.
Necedah junior Landon Murphy earned second-team quarterback honors by completing 38 of 64 passes for 573 yards and eight touchdowns, while also running for two touchdowns. Necedah junior running back Mekhi Baradji made the second team after carrying the ball 78 times for 695 yards and four touchdowns.
Necedah sophomore Brandon Fuller, New Lisbon junior Ean Quarne and Royall sophomore Gabe Keenan were all named second-team offensive linemen.
Royall freshman defensive end Jacob Dragan collected 21 tackles to make the second team.
New Lisbon put sophomores Sam Duckworth and Lucas Vercimak on the second-team defense. Duckworth had 24 tackles, including three tackles for loss, on the defensive line, while Vercimak had 47 tackles, including two tackles for loss, as an outside linebacker.
Necedah sophomore defensive end Brandon Fuller made 39 tackles, including three tackles for loss, to make the second team. Necedah senior defensive back Eugene Jackson joined Fuller on the second team thanks to 19 tackles, including one tackle for loss.
Area individuals earning honorable mention recognition were Necedah’s Stephen Daley, Josh Hanson and Dustin Sparby; New Lisbon’s Nikita Shankle, TJ Oens and Marcus Forsythe; and Royall’s Max Benish, Wesly Free and Noah Cilley.
Bangor went 5-0 to win the Scenic Bluffs Conference title, followed by Cashton (4-1), Royall (3-2), Necedah (2-3), Brookwood (1-4), Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca (1-4), Riverdale (1-5) and New Lisbon (0-5) in the WIAA’s alternate fall season.