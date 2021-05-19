PREP FOOTBALL: Royall's Bender named Scenic Bluffs Player of the Year

Jameson Bender stood out on both sides of the ball this spring to be named the Scenic Bluffs Conference Player of the Year.

The Royall senior earned first-team all-conference honors at running back and linebacker while leading the Panthers to a 4-2 record, including 3-2 in Scenic Bluffs play. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Bender carried the ball 115 times for 624 yards and seven touchdowns, while adding a receiving touchdown and sharing the team lead with 44 tackles, including a team-high two sacks.

Bender’s partner in the Royall backfield also made the first team. Royall senior Zephyr Turner was a first-team running back after rushing for a team-high 680 yards and 11 touchdowns on 96 carries. Turner also tallied 36 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one interception en route to being named a second-team linebacker.

Royall junior Bryce Gruen picked up first-team defensive end honors after tying Bender with 44 tackles, including two sacks, to go along with two fumble recoveries and one interception.

Royall senior Mason McCluskey earned first-team recognition as an offensive lineman after helping the Panthers rush for 1,596 yards. The 5-foot-11, 225-pound senior was also a second-team defensive lineman after tallying 17 tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery.