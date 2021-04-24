PREP FOOTBALL: Royall's perfect start comes to close in nailbiting 7-6 loss to Cashton

What it was all about from opening kickoff to finish was mainly defense as neither team allowed the other to find the endzone until the fourth quarter. The second of those scores came from the Panthers with just under three minutes left to play.

After forcing a fumble deep in their own territory with the Eagles (5-0 Scenic Bluffs) attempting to salt the game away, Royall needed just two plays to hit paydirt as Zephyr Turner weaved his way 69 yards to the house with 2:09 remaining to pull within 7-6.

Rather than kick the extra point for the tie, the Panthers (4-1) opted to attempt a potential game-winning two-point try. Again the ball went to Turner, but the senior running back was held back just inches shy of the goal line as the Eagles preserved the one-point advantage.

“They didn’t stop; they kept bringing it and it showed. We got the ball back, marched down and scored, and it just didn’t go our way tonight,” Royall coach Kole Huth said. “It’s easy to live in the past and say it was good and whatnot; one guy puts his hands up and says it’s good, the other guy says it’s not good. I’m not going to dwell on that, it is what it is and it’s behind us, I’m just really proud of the boys.”