PREP FOOTBALL: Wonewoc-Center/Weston ready to kick off first 8-man season

There has never been a football season like the one Wisconsin's high schools are about to embark on.

Wonewoc-Center/Weston is throwing a couple more wrenches into the mix, as the co-op is not only playing in the alternate season created by the COVID-19 pandemic, but also transitioning to eight-man football while breaking in first-year head coach Greg Boulanger.

"The first week of practice has been all about installation of the offensive and defensive systems," Boulanger said two weeks before Wonewoc-Center/Weston was scheduled to open the season March 26 at North Crawford. "It's our first taste of eight-man, so we knew going in that this part would take a while. Other than that, we have also put an emphasis on positional fundamentals, much like most teams do early in the season."

Fundamentals are at a premium everywhere this spring, including for Wonewoc-Center/Weston, which hasn't played since capping off its last 11-man season with a 38-7 home loss to Ithaca on Oct. 18, 2019. With the pandemic causing the Silver Wolves to opt out of the fall 2020 season, the extended time off has given Boulanger plenty of time to examine the eight-man game.