PREP FOOTBALL: Wonewoc-Center/Weston ready to kick off first 8-man season

There has never been a football season like the one Wisconsin's high schools are about to embark on.
Wonewoc-Center/Weston is throwing a couple more wrenches into the mix, as the co-op is not only playing in the alternate season created by the COVID-19 pandemic, but also transitioning to eight-man football while breaking in first-year head coach Greg Boulanger.
"The first week of practice has been all about installation of the offensive and defensive systems," Boulanger said two weeks before Wonewoc-Center/Weston was scheduled to open the season March 26 at North Crawford. "It's our first taste of eight-man, so we knew going in that this part would take a while. Other than that, we have also put an emphasis on positional fundamentals, much like most teams do early in the season."
Fundamentals are at a premium everywhere this spring, including for Wonewoc-Center/Weston, which hasn't played since capping off its last 11-man season with a 38-7 home loss to Ithaca on Oct. 18, 2019. With the pandemic causing the Silver Wolves to opt out of the fall 2020 season, the extended time off has given Boulanger plenty of time to examine the eight-man game.
"I was fortunate to work with some good head and assistant coaches over my first four years," said Boulanger, who took over head coaching duties after four years as an assistant. "There are things that I've learned from all of them that I am applying this year. I am thankful for my years as an assistant to help me prepare for my first year as the head guy."
Eight-man's quarter length, downs and penalties are the same as 11-man football, but the 80-yard long by 40-yard wide field allows more space, which typically leads to a faster pace and more points.
"I think the adjustment to eight-man is going well," Boulanger said. "I reached out to coaches all across the country for film and words of advice and really came away with some good information that our staff has used to prepare our team. I also really think our kids are excited about eight-man and the change of style that it provides."
By the time the co-op plays its final spring game — at Wisconsin Heights on April 30 — Boulanger hopes his team will start to establish an identity.
"I really want our team to be assignment smart," he said. "This means that I want them to watch film and analyze it at a high level. Other than that, I want the team to have fun every day and bring a little bit of an attitude on game days."
The Silver Wolves have already taken steps in that direction, taking advantage of some of their down time over the past year.
"I was really impressed with our sophomore class during the offseason," Boulanger said. "They have all taken a major step from their freshman year, and spent more time in the weight room than I could have asked; I was very happy with that."
The group should be able to provide some support for a deep 12-player senior class that includes a pair of 2019 All-Ridge and Valley Conference selections. Jake Wagner was a second-team all-conference linebacker as a junior, while Kaden Sprotte was a second-team receiver.
Sprotte should see frequent opportunities again this fall, as senior quarterback Hunter Schmitt also returns. Schmitt completed 54 of 156 passes for 786 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019, including finding Sprotte for 23 receptions, 415 yards and four touchdowns.
"Hunter is what you want as your quarterback. He's tall, athletic, smart and has a cannon," Boulanger said of Schmitt, who also ran for 153 yards and three touchdowns as a junior. "He's going to have a big year this year, I think. He is also a senior leader that the other players look up to.
"Kaden is also a senior leader. Offensively, he is a very savvy route runner that knows how to get open and has an excellent connection with Hunter. He'll put up some big yards."
On the other side of the ball, Wagner made a team-high 83 tackles in 2019, including 22 solo tackles and two sacks. The Silver Wolves, who haven't made the playoffs in any of their four years as a co-op, allowed 33.9 points per game en route to a 2-7 record in 2019.
They'll look to shore up the defense while also reaching the end zone more than they did on the way to scoring 16.1 points per game last season. That shouldn't be hard to do with the more explosive eight-man format that includes a quarterback, three linemen and four flex players.
"I want to be a little more balanced offensively than we were in years past, when we were more of a run-heavy attack," Boulanger said. "I'd like to air it out a little more."
The Silver Wolves will likely get six opportunities to do so, as they are scheduled to play six games against three teams — playing home-and-away series against Kickapoo-LaFarge, Wisconsin Heights and North Crawford. Wonewoc-Center/Weston claimed a 21-20 win over Kickapoo/LaFarge and a 33-7 win over North Crawford in 2019, when Wisconsin Heights wasn't on their schedule.
When the spring is complete, the Silver Wolves will likely have a much better read on how to approach eight-man football. With the fall 2021 season scheduled to start in August, they won't have to wait long to put that approach to the test again.