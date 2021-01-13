PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: New Lisbon continues hot streak, Royall heats back up

Following a difficult start to the season, the New Lisbon girls basketball team has taken off the ground since the calendar turned.

Having won their final game heading into the New Year and their first game in 2021, the Rockets stayed hot picking up a pair of convincing wins to stretch their winning streak to four games. New Lisbon rallied from a four-point halftime hole to race past Mauston, 74-58, on Saturday before adding a 15-point win over Ithaca on Tuesday.

The Rockets (4-8) dominated the second half after the Golden Eagles edged out to a 26-22 lead at the break. New Lisbon wasted little time swinging momentum in their favor, opening the first 5 minutes, 41 seconds out of the break on an 18-7 run to seize a 40-33 lead.

The advantage grew to seven at 50-43 before Mauston (0-11) pulled within 54-50 with 7:09 remaining. That was as close as the Golden Eagles got however as the Rockets quickly escaped their clutches, ripping off a 10-0 run over the next 2:21 for a commanding 64-50 lead.

A mid-range jumper by Mauston junior Allison Lavold helped stop the bleeding, but only briefly as New Lisbon scored the next nine straight points. The Golden Eagles put together one final push as they responded with a 6-0 spurt but it was too little too late.