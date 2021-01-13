PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: New Lisbon continues hot streak, Royall heats back up

Following a difficult start to the season, the New Lisbon girls basketball team has taken off the ground since the calendar turned.
Having won their final game heading into the New Year and their first game in 2021, the Rockets stayed hot picking up a pair of convincing wins to stretch their winning streak to four games. New Lisbon rallied from a four-point halftime hole to race past Mauston, 74-58, on Saturday before adding a 15-point win over Ithaca on Tuesday.
The Rockets (4-8) dominated the second half after the Golden Eagles edged out to a 26-22 lead at the break. New Lisbon wasted little time swinging momentum in their favor, opening the first 5 minutes, 41 seconds out of the break on an 18-7 run to seize a 40-33 lead.
The advantage grew to seven at 50-43 before Mauston (0-11) pulled within 54-50 with 7:09 remaining. That was as close as the Golden Eagles got however as the Rockets quickly escaped their clutches, ripping off a 10-0 run over the next 2:21 for a commanding 64-50 lead.
A mid-range jumper by Mauston junior Allison Lavold helped stop the bleeding, but only briefly as New Lisbon scored the next nine straight points. The Golden Eagles put together one final push as they responded with a 6-0 spurt but it was too little too late.
Junior Libby Rogers paced the Rockets attack with 22 points while sophomore Kelsi Steele added 21 and senior Krista Cook chipped in 10. Lavold scored a team-high 18 points while senior Hannah Lemons (15) and junior Elle Horn (13) also scored in double-figures for Mauston, which fell to Wisconsin Dells, 75-11, last Friday.
After using a second-half surge to down Mauston, a dominant first half did the trick for New Lisbon against the Bulldogs. The Rockets piled up 40 points in the opening 18 minutes, including seven of their 14 3-pointers, to seize a 14-point lead at the break.
The Bulldogs barked back in the second half but New Lisbon muzzled the push at every step. Rogers was massive again for the Rockets, pouring in a game-high 29 points, including five 3-pointers, to break 20 points for the third straight game.
Senior Isabel Earhart added 16 points, including four 3-pointers, while Stelle chipped in 10. New Lisbon will look to stay hot when it hosts Hillsboro on Thursday.
Panthers keep piling up wins
After suffering their second loss of the season to Scenic Bluffs Conference leader Bangor, Royall wasted little time getting back into the win column, notching a pair of 30-plus point wins over Weston and Brookwood.
The Panthers pounded the Silver Eagles on Tuesday, 82-45, just four days after trouncing the Falcons, 67-26. Dominant first halves were pivotal for Royall as it held both Weston and Brookwood under 20 points.
Against the Falcons, Royall broke the half-century mark before halftime with a 51-16 lead at thebreak. The 35-point cushion was plenty for the Panthers to take a cat nap over the final 18 minutes. Senior Emma Gruen scored team-high 21 points, including three 3-pointers, while senior Jessica Brueggeman added 11 and Molly Olson chipped in 10.
Against the Silver Eagles, it was more of the same as Royall seized a 41-18 lead at the break and matched their point total after the intermission. Gruen again paced the Panthers scoring a game-high 19 points while Paige Britzman (11) and Brueggeman (10) also scored in double-figures.
Royall (10-2, 5-1 Scenic Bluffs) will look to stay hot when it hosts fellow league title contender Cashton (8-2, 4-0) on Thursday.
Wolves no match for Cardinals
Bangor has been the class of the Scenic Bluffs Conference the last six years, winning the last half dozen league titles. Wonewoc-Center had its second shot at knocking off the Cardinals last Friday but couldn’t cage the reigning six-time champs, suffering a 69-31 loss at Wonewoc-Center High School.
A poor start spelled doom for the Wolves as they fell behind 32-11 at the break and struggled to claw back from there. The Cardinals held Wonewoc-Center (3-5, 2-4) without a double-digit scorer as Lindsay Peters and Nicole Totzke led the Wolves with eight and seven points, respectively.
Wonewoc-Center, which has lost four straight, will look to get back into the win column on Thursday when it hosts Necedah for the Cardinals’ season opener.