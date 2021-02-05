PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Royall snaps Bangor's 29-game unbeaten SBC run with 61-50 win

For the last six seasons, the Bangor girls basketball team has been the class of the Scenic Bluffs conference, capturing a half-dozen consecutive league titles.
While the Cardinals added a seventh straight this season, Royall made sure the league title had a sour after taste. With Bangor eyeing its fourth unbeaten league season in five years, the Panthers put a stop to that Friday night, pulling away for a 61-50 win in the teams’ regular season finale at Royall High School.
Senior Emma Gruen scored a game-high 22 points and freshman Marah Gruen added 14 as the Panthers snapped the Cardinals’ 29-game conference winning streak. Royall, ranked No. 4 in Division 5 of both the Associated Press and WisSports.net coaches polls, got off to a sound start, taking a 32-27 lead into halftime, thanks in part to 13 points from Emma Gruen.
The Panthers (17-3, 10-2 Scenic Bluffs) kept the Cardinals within their grasp the final 18 minutes, before ultimately seeing out the 11-point win. Sound defense was Royall’s recipe for success as Nora Tucker led Bangor, ranked No. 2 in Div. 4 of both polls, with 16 points.
The sophomore guard, however, was the lone Cardinal in double-figures as leading scorer Megan Miedema was held to just seven — four points below her season average of 11.4 — before fouling out. No other Bangor player scored over seven or more as the Cardinals fell to 15-2 on the year, including 11-1 in SBC play.
With the regular season wrapped up, the Panthers will next turn their attention to the WIAA Div. 5 playoffs.
Royall received the No. seed in their regional grouping and will meet the winner of Tuesday’s quarterfinal matchup between No. 5 New Lisbon and No. 4 Weston in a regional semifinal next Friday.
The Panthers, who won all three of its games against the Rockets and Silver Eagles in the regular season by an average of 50 points, are looking to reach their third regional final in six years and capture the program’s first regional title since before 2000.
ROYALL 61, BANGOR 50
Bangor;27;23;—;50
Royall;32;29;—;61
BANGOR (fg ft-fta pts) — Olson 2 1-2 6, Jones 3 1-1 7, Jacobson 2 0-1 4, Tucker 6 0-0 16, Miedema 2 1-2 7, Janisch 2 0-0 4, Langreher 3 0-0 6. Totals 20 3-6 50.
ROYALL — Wopat 2 1-2 5, Britzman 1 0-0 3, Brueggeman 4 0-0 8, Harris 1 0-0 3, E. Gruen 6 8-12 22, M. Gruen 6 2-3 14, Wainwright 3 0-0 6. Totals 23 11-17 61.
3-point goals: B 7 (Tucker 4, Miedema 2, Olson 1), R 4 (E. Gruen 2, Britzman 1, Harris 1). Total fouls: B 20, R 12. Fouled out: B (Miedema).