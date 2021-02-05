PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Royall snaps Bangor's 29-game unbeaten SBC run with 61-50 win

For the last six seasons, the Bangor girls basketball team has been the class of the Scenic Bluffs conference, capturing a half-dozen consecutive league titles.

While the Cardinals added a seventh straight this season, Royall made sure the league title had a sour after taste. With Bangor eyeing its fourth unbeaten league season in five years, the Panthers put a stop to that Friday night, pulling away for a 61-50 win in the teams’ regular season finale at Royall High School.

Senior Emma Gruen scored a game-high 22 points and freshman Marah Gruen added 14 as the Panthers snapped the Cardinals’ 29-game conference winning streak. Royall, ranked No. 4 in Division 5 of both the Associated Press and WisSports.net coaches polls, got off to a sound start, taking a 32-27 lead into halftime, thanks in part to 13 points from Emma Gruen.

The Panthers (17-3, 10-2 Scenic Bluffs) kept the Cardinals within their grasp the final 18 minutes, before ultimately seeing out the 11-point win. Sound defense was Royall’s recipe for success as Nora Tucker led Bangor, ranked No. 2 in Div. 4 of both polls, with 16 points.