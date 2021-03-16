PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Royall's Gruen named SBC Player of the Year, leads 10 area honorees

There’s something incredibly special about sustained success.
Emma Gruen has been sustained success personified for the Royall girls basketball team, shining for the Panthers since her freshman year. It was only fitting then that the senior capped off her career even more accomplishments after recently being named the Scenic Bluffs Conference Player of the Year.
Gruen, who also earned All-State honors from the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association in Division 5 and was an AP honorable mention All-State pick, led the way for a total of 10 area honorees, including three other Panthers. The four-time all-league pick was joined by Bangor’s Megan Miedeman, Haley Jones and Nora Tucker, as well as Cashton’s Adelynn Hyatt and Braylee Hyatt to round out the first-team.
Gruen did a little bit of everything in helping Royall to a 19-4 overall mark, including a runner-up finish in the SBC at 10-2. She led the Panthers in all four major statistical categories, including 18.6 points per game, good for second-best in the conference.
Gruen also notched a team-high 7.2 rebounds, 4.1 steals and 2.6 assists per game. After scoring just five points in the season opener, she hit double-figures the rest of the season with a trio of double-doubles, including 20 points and 14 rebounds in an 83-30 romp over New Lisbon on Jan. 28.
She also notched a career-high 33 points in a 74-39 win over La Crosse Logan on Jan. 26 and finished the year with 428 points to end her career with 1,004 total points. Gruen scored a game-high 19 points in the Panthers’ 57-33 loss to Highland in a WIAA Division 5 regional final, the program’s second appearance in three years.
Along with Gruen, Royall senior Jessica Brueggeman and Wonewoc-Center junior Shelby Justman earned second-team honors. Brueggeman garnered her third consecutive all-league selection, including a second straight second-team pick, while Justman improved from an honorable mention pick last season.
Like her senior counterpart, Brueggeman was an all-around threat for the Panthers. The forward added 7.8 points per game and was second in rebounding with 6.7 RPG, as well as 2.3 assists, 2.2 steals and a team-high 1.5 blocks per game.
Justman played a key role in helping the Wolves finish 8-10 on the year, including 5-7 in league play. The 5-foot-6 guard averaged 8.1 points per game to go along with 7.4 RPG and led the Wolves with 1.6 assists per game while adding 2.8 steals.
Coupled with the first and second team honorees, a half-dozen area players earned honorable mention status. The Panthers’ Marah Gruen and Tenley Wopat, Wonewoc-Center’s Kailey Ertel and Lindsay Peters, as well as New Lisbon’s Libby Rogers and Megan Froh all picked up all-league honors.
Necedah didn’t have anyone on the All-SBC team as the Cardinals opted out of the conference campaign for the 2020-21 season. Wopat and Marah Gruen played pivotal roles in the Panthers’ success, as the senior and freshman guards added 8.4 and 7.8 points per game, respectively.
Marah Gruen added 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.2 steals for the Panthers, while Wopat chipped in 4.1 boards and 2.2 takeaways.
Ertel powered the Wolves’ offense as the 5-10 senior forward averaged a team-high 8.6 points per game. She nearly averaged a double-double with a team- and league-best 9.3 rebounds per game as well as 1.1 assists and 1 steal per game.
Peters, a honorable mention pick each of the last two seasons, averaged 7.4 points per game in her final season while adding 3.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game for the Wolves, who lost to Highland, 57-35, in a Div. 5 regional semifinals.
Meanwhile, Rogers was a force for the Rockets this season as the junior guard led New Lisbon in all four major statistical categories. On top of a team-high 14.8 points per game, good for third-best in the league, Rogers nearly averaged a double-double with 9.2 rebounds to go with 4.7 assists and 3 steals per game.
Froh added a nice complement as the senior forward chipped in 6 points per game. She added 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Rockets, who finished the year 6-15 overall (3-9 SBC), including a season-ending 74-68 loss to Weston in a Div. 5 regional quarterfinal.