PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Royall's Gruen named SBC Player of the Year, leads 10 area honorees

Necedah didn’t have anyone on the All-SBC team as the Cardinals opted out of the conference campaign for the 2020-21 season. Wopat and Marah Gruen played pivotal roles in the Panthers’ success, as the senior and freshman guards added 8.4 and 7.8 points per game, respectively.

Marah Gruen added 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.2 steals for the Panthers, while Wopat chipped in 4.1 boards and 2.2 takeaways.

Ertel powered the Wolves’ offense as the 5-10 senior forward averaged a team-high 8.6 points per game. She nearly averaged a double-double with a team- and league-best 9.3 rebounds per game as well as 1.1 assists and 1 steal per game.

Peters, a honorable mention pick each of the last two seasons, averaged 7.4 points per game in her final season while adding 3.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game for the Wolves, who lost to Highland, 57-35, in a Div. 5 regional semifinals.

Meanwhile, Rogers was a force for the Rockets this season as the junior guard led New Lisbon in all four major statistical categories. On top of a team-high 14.8 points per game, good for third-best in the league, Rogers nearly averaged a double-double with 9.2 rebounds to go with 4.7 assists and 3 steals per game.

Froh added a nice complement as the senior forward chipped in 6 points per game. She added 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Rockets, who finished the year 6-15 overall (3-9 SBC), including a season-ending 74-68 loss to Weston in a Div. 5 regional quarterfinal.

