PREP SOFTBALL: Wonewoc-Center's Justman sweeps SBC's top honors to lead area all-league picks

While baseball teams have to rely on a deep rotation of pitchers, one true ace pitcher can usually carry the load for a softball team.

Shelby Justman certainly did this spring for the Wonewoc-Center prep softball team. The junior hurler started all but one game for the Wolves all season long and pitched 82 of the team’s 89 innings.

Justman certainly didn’t break under the wear and tear either, compiling an 11-4 record en route to being named the Scenic Bluffs Conference’s Player and Pitcher of the Year. The Wolves capped off a sound year going 10-4 in league play to finish second behind SBC champion Bangor, with Justman and Kailey Ertel among four first-team all-league selections from the area.

The Wonewoc-Center duo was joined by Royall’s Cheyenne Harris and Libby Rogers as first-team selections, while a dozen other players garnered all-league honors. Justman was masterful in leading the Wolves back to the WIAA Division 5 regional final, where they suffered a season-ending 6-5 loss to Seneca.