PREP SOFTBALL: Wonewoc-Center's Justman sweeps SBC's top honors to lead area all-league picks

While baseball teams have to rely on a deep rotation of pitchers, one true ace pitcher can usually carry the load for a softball team.
Shelby Justman certainly did this spring for the Wonewoc-Center prep softball team. The junior hurler started all but one game for the Wolves all season long and pitched 82 of the team’s 89 innings.
Justman certainly didn’t break under the wear and tear either, compiling an 11-4 record en route to being named the Scenic Bluffs Conference’s Player and Pitcher of the Year. The Wolves capped off a sound year going 10-4 in league play to finish second behind SBC champion Bangor, with Justman and Kailey Ertel among four first-team all-league selections from the area.
The Wonewoc-Center duo was joined by Royall’s Cheyenne Harris and Libby Rogers as first-team selections, while a dozen other players garnered all-league honors. Justman was masterful in leading the Wolves back to the WIAA Division 5 regional final, where they suffered a season-ending 6-5 loss to Seneca.
She tallied 128 strikeouts to just 33 walks while allowing only 56 runs (19 earned) on 66 hits for a sterling 1.62 earned run average. Justman was no slouch at the plate either, tallying team-high 20 hits, including three doubles, a pair of home runs and a triple. She brought home 17 runs and scored 17 more while drawing 10 walks and striking out 13 times, good for a .465 batting average to go with a .574 on-base percentage and a 1.295 OPS.
Ertel added another sound bat in the Wolves lineup tallying a second-best 16 hits, including four doubles. The senior racked up 11 RBIs to go with 13 more runs scored, finishing her year with a .372 batting average, a .534 OBP and a 1.00 OPS. In the field, Ertel notched 64 putouts and 10 assists while committing just five errors for a .937 fielding percentage.
Harris and Rogers played integral roles in the respective success of the Panthers and Rockets. In her senior season, Harris manned the hot corner with ease and helped fuel Royall to a 7-7 record in league play, including a 9-10 mark overall, finished by a 9-8 loss to De Soto in a Div. 5 regional final.
Rogers meanwhile was a wall behind the plate for New Lisbon, as the junior helped guide the Rockets to a 6-8 record in SBC play. New Lisbon finished 7-9 overall, finished off by a 10-5 loss to De Soto I a Div. 5 regional semifinal.
Along with the four first-team selections, four area players garnered second-team all-league honors, led by Wonewoc-Center freshman Kelsey Justman and Necedah junior Taylor Anderson. Kelsey Justman made an immediate impact for the Wolves, finishing the year with a .298 batting average after tallying 14 hits including three triples, two doubles and a homer.
The varsity debutant scored a second-best 18 runs while batting around six more to finish the year with a .973 OPS and a .441 OBP. Coupled with her bat, Justman had six putouts and an assist in the field.
Like Shelby Justman, Anderson was the go-to arm for the Cardinals, as Necedah finished the league slate at 1-13 (1-14 overall). Anderson tallied 86 strikeouts while allowing 88 earned runs on 29 hits and 51 walks in 79 innings of work. At the dish, Anderson tallied nine hits, including a pair of doubles.
Rounding out the second-team honorees were New Lisbon senior Sam Spaniol and Royall senior Molly Olson.
All four area teams also had two players garner honorable mention status, including Lindsay Peters and Jaelyn Stowe for the Wolves, and Marysta Saylor and Valerie Williams for the Cardinals. Peters had 14 hits, including two doubles and a triple, as well as 12 RBIs and a team-high 24 runs scored for Wonewoc-Center, while Stowe had two doubles among her 16 hits. She had 14 RBIs and finished with a .320 batting average.
Saylor provided the biggest bat in the Cardinals line up, tallying 15 hits, including a double and a triple. She scored a dozen times and had three RBIs, finishing the year with a team-best .333 batting average.
Williams had a dozen hits, including a team-high four two-baggers, to go along with six RBIs, eight runs scored and a .324 batting average. Saylor had a team-best .967 fielding percentage after tallying 82 putouts and seven assists in 92 total chances, while Williams completed 73 putouts on 76 chances to finish with a .961 fielding percentage.