PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Royall extends winning streak vs. New Lisbon; Wonewoc-Center sweeps Cashton

The Royall volleyball team continued its winning ways with a three-set sweep over rival New Lisbon in a Scenic Bluffs Conference tilt on March 25. The Panthers motored to a 25-15, 25-19, 25-14 win to cap off a regular season sweep over the Rockets and extend its winning streak to eight games in the process.
Leading the way for Royall (12-1, 8-1 Scenic Bluffs) was the tandem of Emma and Marah Gruen as the sisters each accounted for a dozen kills and 10 digs, while the latter notched a team-high three blocks. Senior Cheyenne Harris piled up eight aces while senior Molly Crneckiy dished out 33 assists.
Helping lead the way for the Rockets (4-5, 4-5) was Libby Rogers as the junior had eight kills and four aces. Senior Sam Spaniol had 15 digs and senior Emily Wiese tallied 15 assists.
Royall returns to action on Thursday with a home tilt against Scenic Bluffs Conference leaders Bangor, which handed the Panthers their only loss this season. Meanwhile, the Rockets will travel to Brookwood.
Wonewoc-Center cages Cashton
After notching the first win over perennial SBC title contender Cashton under coach Nikki Justman earlier this season, Wonewoc-Center made more history last Thursday.
Following a five-set win in their second match of the season, the Wolves (6-3, 6-3) capped off a season sweep over the Eagles with a road sweep in an SBC match at Cashton. Wonewoc-Center took the opening set 25-18 before grinding out a 25-21 win in the second.
With a chance to put things away, the Wolves didn’t waste the opportunity, cruising to a 25-14 win in the third. Wonewoc-Center rode a balanced attack past the Eagles, with Kailey Ertel leading the way with nine kills, six blocks and three aces.
Junior Nicole Totzke added six kills and a team-high six aces, while freshman Jaelyn Stowe dished out 23 assists and three aces of her own. Freshman Kelsey Justman tallied five kills and junior Shelby Justman added four putaways and five aces.
Wonewoc-Center closes out its penultimate week of the regular season with a non-conference trip to Seneca on Thursday.
Cardinals can’t upset league leaders
Necedah couldn’t cash in on its chance to upend SBC leader Bangor last Thursday, suffering a 25-15, 25-11, 25-10 sweep in a battle of the birds.
Bangor picked up eight kills from Madisyn Herman and 16 digs from Megan Miedema as Necedah dropped its sixth consecutive match following a 3-0 sweep over Brookwood on March 8. Necedah (1-8, 1-8) will get its next chance to snap its current skid will come Thursday as it hosts Cashton.