PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Royall extends winning streak vs. New Lisbon; Wonewoc-Center sweeps Cashton

The Royall volleyball team continued its winning ways with a three-set sweep over rival New Lisbon in a Scenic Bluffs Conference tilt on March 25. The Panthers motored to a 25-15, 25-19, 25-14 win to cap off a regular season sweep over the Rockets and extend its winning streak to eight games in the process.

Leading the way for Royall (12-1, 8-1 Scenic Bluffs) was the tandem of Emma and Marah Gruen as the sisters each accounted for a dozen kills and 10 digs, while the latter notched a team-high three blocks. Senior Cheyenne Harris piled up eight aces while senior Molly Crneckiy dished out 33 assists.

Helping lead the way for the Rockets (4-5, 4-5) was Libby Rogers as the junior had eight kills and four aces. Senior Sam Spaniol had 15 digs and senior Emily Wiese tallied 15 assists.

Royall returns to action on Thursday with a home tilt against Scenic Bluffs Conference leaders Bangor, which handed the Panthers their only loss this season. Meanwhile, the Rockets will travel to Brookwood.

Wonewoc-Center cages Cashton

After notching the first win over perennial SBC title contender Cashton under coach Nikki Justman earlier this season, Wonewoc-Center made more history last Thursday.