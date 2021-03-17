PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Royall moves into second place in Scenic Bluffs

Royall dropped the first set before rallying for a 3-1 win at Cashton on Tuesday.

The Panthers picked up a 21-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-19 win to improve to 8-1 on the season. They were put in an unfamiliar situation early, as all seven of their previous wins this season had been sweeps.

But they came back Tuesday, led by an 11-kill night from Emma Gruen. Cheyenne Harris added 11 kills and six aces, while Marah Gruen had 11 kills and 14 digs, Molly Crneckiy had 36 assists and Maycie Vierck had six aces.

Royall (5-1) moved ahead of Cashton for sole possession of second place in the Scenic Bluffs, trailing only Bangor.

The Panthers have won five straight matches since a 3-2 loss at Bangor on March 9.

Royal swept through Brookwood on March 11, with Emma Gruen tallying six kills and six aces, and Crneckiy adding 22 assists.

They also swept through the Kickapoo Quadrangular on Saturday, claiming two-set wins over Southwestern, Kickapoo and Fennimore.