PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Royall moves into second place in Scenic Bluffs

Royall dropped the first set before rallying for a 3-1 win at Cashton on Tuesday.
The Panthers picked up a 21-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-19 win to improve to 8-1 on the season. They were put in an unfamiliar situation early, as all seven of their previous wins this season had been sweeps.
But they came back Tuesday, led by an 11-kill night from Emma Gruen. Cheyenne Harris added 11 kills and six aces, while Marah Gruen had 11 kills and 14 digs, Molly Crneckiy had 36 assists and Maycie Vierck had six aces.
Royall (5-1) moved ahead of Cashton for sole possession of second place in the Scenic Bluffs, trailing only Bangor.
The Panthers have won five straight matches since a 3-2 loss at Bangor on March 9.
Royal swept through Brookwood on March 11, with Emma Gruen tallying six kills and six aces, and Crneckiy adding 22 assists.
They also swept through the Kickapoo Quadrangular on Saturday, claiming two-set wins over Southwestern, Kickapoo and Fennimore.
Emma Gruen had 10 kills, 11 digs and four aces, and Crneckiy chipped in 29 assists in a 25-21, 25-11 win over Southwestern; Emma and Marah Gruen each had nine kills, Crneckiy had 22 assists and Harris had 14 digs and three aces in a 25-11, 25-15 win over Kickapoo; and Emma Gruen had nine kills and 10 digs, Vierck had four aces and Crneckiy had 23 assists in a 25-10, 25-21 win over Fennimore.
The Panthers will return to action Thursday against Seneca.
Necedah 3, Seneca 1
Necedah fell to 1-4 with a 25-9, 25-12, 25-27, 25-18 home loss to Seneca on March 11.
Paige Uksas paced the Cardinals with eight kills and nine assists, while Paige Lowery had three aces and 12 digs, Marysta Saylor had 18 digs and eight assists, Gabby Arbanas had seven kills and Taylor Anderson had five assists.