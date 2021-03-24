PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Royall wins twice, pulls into tie for Scenic Bluffs lead

They're done with the backstretch and now making their way toward the homestretch, and members of the Royall girls volleyball team are running stride for stride with Bangor to claim the checkered flag in the Scenic Bluffs Conference race.
The Panthers kept pace over the last week with a 25-9, 25-12, 25-15 sweep of Seneca on Thursday followed by a 25-13, 25-6, 25-6 sweep of Necedah on Tuesday.
Marah Gruen had 12 kills and four aces to lead the Panthers in the most recent victory while Emma Gruen added nine kills and three aces and Molly Crneckiy had 26 assists.
The Panthers are now 10-1 overall and 7-1 in SBC play, tied for first with Bangor, which suffered its first league loss, in five sets, to Cashton on Thursday but rebounded to win in five over Seneca on Tuesday.
Bangor has not played any non-conference matches so its overall record is the same as in league play. Royall travels to New Lisbon on Thursday and Wonewoc-Center on Tuesday before a home date with Bangor on Thursday, April 1.
Meantime in the SBC, New Lisbon swept Necedah, 25-14, 25-15, 25-7 last Thursday but suffered a 21-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-17 to Wonewoc-Center this Tuesday.
Nicole Totzke had 16 kills for W-C in the win Tuesday, followed by nine from Kailey Ertel and eight from Shelby Justman, who also had six blocks. Ertel had seven aces and Jaelyn Stowe had 35 assists.
For New Lisbon in that contest, Morgan Sanders had 13 kills while Libby Rogers had 11. Rogers also had 10 digs, as did Sam Spaniol, who added six assists to her stat line. Emily Wiese had 26 assists.
For New Lisbon in the victory over Necedah, Sanders had seven kills, Rodgers (12) and Spaniol (seven) combined for 19 aces, Spaniol had six digs and Wiese had 11 assists.
Cashton is in second place in SBC play with a 6-2 record followed by Wonewoc-Center (4-3) and New Lisbon (4-4). Seneca is 2-5, Necedah 1-7 and Brookwood is holding down the cellar at 0-8.
Crneckiy had 25 assists in the win over Seneca while Emma Gruen had a dozen kills and Cheyenne Harris had seven aces and 12 digs.