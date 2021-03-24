PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Royall wins twice, pulls into tie for Scenic Bluffs lead

They're done with the backstretch and now making their way toward the homestretch, and members of the Royall girls volleyball team are running stride for stride with Bangor to claim the checkered flag in the Scenic Bluffs Conference race.

The Panthers kept pace over the last week with a 25-9, 25-12, 25-15 sweep of Seneca on Thursday followed by a 25-13, 25-6, 25-6 sweep of Necedah on Tuesday.

Marah Gruen had 12 kills and four aces to lead the Panthers in the most recent victory while Emma Gruen added nine kills and three aces and Molly Crneckiy had 26 assists.

The Panthers are now 10-1 overall and 7-1 in SBC play, tied for first with Bangor, which suffered its first league loss, in five sets, to Cashton on Thursday but rebounded to win in five over Seneca on Tuesday.

Bangor has not played any non-conference matches so its overall record is the same as in league play. Royall travels to New Lisbon on Thursday and Wonewoc-Center on Tuesday before a home date with Bangor on Thursday, April 1.

Meantime in the SBC, New Lisbon swept Necedah, 25-14, 25-15, 25-7 last Thursday but suffered a 21-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-17 to Wonewoc-Center this Tuesday.