PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Wonewoc-Center rallies to stun Royall, extend winning streak to six

The unstoppable force met the immovable object on Tuesday night between the Royall and Wonewoc-Center volleyball teams.

Each sporting lengthy winning streaks — the Panthers riding eight straight victories against five in-a-row by the Wolves — one had to end. Royall was in completely control but Wolves never wavered as Wonewoc-Center rallied after dropping the opening two sets to seize a massive 3-2 win over the visiting Panthers in a Scenic Bluffs Conference tilt at Wonewoc-Center School.

Juniors Shelby Justman and Nicole Totzke each tallied 12 kills and senior Kailey Ertel had a dozen blocks and six aces to lead the Wolves to their first win over Royall under head coach Nikki Justman.

The Panthers (12-2, 8-2 Scenic Bluffs) looked to run away with things from the start as they coasted to an easy 25-9 win in the opening set. The Wolves (8-3, 7-3) countered back but fell just short in a 25-23 loss in the second, but it was a sign of bigger things to come.

Wonewoc-Center built off its momentum with a 25-15 win in the third before holding out for a 25-21 win in the fourth to force a decisive fifth game. In the tiebreaking set, the Wolves howled to the tune of a 15-9 win to cap off a major comeback.