PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Wonewoc-Center rallies to stun Royall, extend winning streak to six

The unstoppable force met the immovable object on Tuesday night between the Royall and Wonewoc-Center volleyball teams.
Each sporting lengthy winning streaks — the Panthers riding eight straight victories against five in-a-row by the Wolves — one had to end. Royall was in completely control but Wolves never wavered as Wonewoc-Center rallied after dropping the opening two sets to seize a massive 3-2 win over the visiting Panthers in a Scenic Bluffs Conference tilt at Wonewoc-Center School.
Juniors Shelby Justman and Nicole Totzke each tallied 12 kills and senior Kailey Ertel had a dozen blocks and six aces to lead the Wolves to their first win over Royall under head coach Nikki Justman.
The Panthers (12-2, 8-2 Scenic Bluffs) looked to run away with things from the start as they coasted to an easy 25-9 win in the opening set. The Wolves (8-3, 7-3) countered back but fell just short in a 25-23 loss in the second, but it was a sign of bigger things to come.
Wonewoc-Center built off its momentum with a 25-15 win in the third before holding out for a 25-21 win in the fourth to force a decisive fifth game. In the tiebreaking set, the Wolves howled to the tune of a 15-9 win to cap off a major comeback.
Freshman Jaelyn Stowe tallied 35 assists as Ertel added nine kills. Totzke chipped in nine blocks as well as four aces alongside freshman Kelsey Justman. With the win, the Wolves kept their hopes of a share of the SBC title alive, aspirations that will largely hinge on next Monday's road match at Bangor.
The Panthers, whose lone loss of the season prior to Tuesday was against Bangor, will get the chance to avenge their early season loss to the Cardinals on Thursday.
Wolves scrape past Kickapoo, sweep Eagles
Before its stunning comeback against Royall, Wonewoc-Center grinded out a five-set non-conference win over Kickapoo on Monday.
The Wolves rallied after dropping the first set, 12-25, to take the second and third sets, 31-29 and 25-14, but couldn't put things away. Kickapoo responded with a 16-25 win in the fourth, forcing Wonewoc-Center to edge out a 15-13 win in the fifth set to keep their win streak alive.
Totzke had 14 kills and six blocks among four with double-digit kills alongside Shelby Justman (13), Ertel (11) and Kelsey Justman (10). Stowe had a staggering 50 assists and Shelby and Kelsey Justman had four and three aces, respectively. Before eking out a win over Kickapoo, Wonewoc-Center finished off a regular season sweep over fellow SBC title contender Cashton with a 25-18, 25-21, 25-14 win over the Eagles last Thursday.
Totzke added six kills and a team-high six aces, while Stowe dished out 23 assists and three aces of her own in the program's first sweep of the Eagles under Nikki Justman.
New Lisbon unable to best Bangor
After dropping back-to-back matches following a 3-1 stretch, New Lisbon couldn't get out of its current funk on Tuesday, falling to Bangor in four sets in a Scenic Bluffs Conference match at Bangor.
Following consecutive 25-19 losses in the first two sets, the Rockets rallied to take the third set, 25-23.
The Rockets (4-6, 4-6) nearly forced things to a fifth set but couldn't put away the Cardinals, suffering a 26-24 loss. Senior Amelia Retzlaff had a team-high 17 kills, senior Emily Wiese tallied 26 assists and junior Libby Rogers had 17 digs to lead the Rockets. Madisyn Herman had 20 kills while Megan Miedema had 34 digs and Aliyah Lengrehr 24 assists to lead Bangor.
New Lisbon will look to get off the schneid on Thursday when it travels to Brookwood.
Royall rolls past rival Rockets
Before falling to Wonewoc-Center, Royall extended its winning streak to eight games with a three-set sweep over rival New Lisbon in a Scenic Bluffs Conference tilt on March 25. The Panthers motored to a 25-15, 25-19, 25-14 win to cap off a regular season sweep over the Rockets.
Leading the way for Royall was the tandem of Emma and Marah Gruen as the sisters each accounted for a dozen kills and 10 digs, while the latter notched a team-high three blocks. Senior Cheyenne Harris piled up eight aces while senior Molly Crneckiy dished out 33 assists.
Helping lead the way for the Rockets was Rogers as she had eight kills and four aces. Senior Sam Spaniol had 15 digs and Wiese tallied 15 assists.
Cardinals swept by Bangor, Cashton
Necedah couldn’t cash in on its chance to upend a pair of SBC leaders suffering a pair of sweeps at the hands of Cashton and Bangor. The Cardinals rebounded from a tough start but couldn't top the Eagles on Tuesday, falling 25-7, 25-21, 25-13, before getting bested in a battle of the birds against Bangor last Thursday, 25-15, 25-11, 25-10.
Helping lead the way against Cashton was Paige Uksas as she tallied a team-high five kills and 17 digs. Marysta saylor added eight assists and Gabby Arbanas chipped in four kills for Necedah (1-9, 1-9), which will try to rebound on April 8 against New Lisbon.