PREP VOLLEYBALL: Royall doesn't back down, but can't top Brodhead in state semifinal loss

BEAVER DAM — Facing the top-seeded team, even at the state tournament, can be a daunting task.
It was one the Royall volleyball team took head on Thursday night. Making their first-ever WIAA state tournament appearance, the fourth-seeded Panthers didn’t let the top billing of Brodhead deter them from taking it to No. 1 seed.
Royall refused to let Cardinals fly by, but in the end, that effort ultimately fell short as Brodhead caged the Panthers in four sets in the second of two Division 2 alternate fall state semifinals at Beaver Dam High School. Freshman Marah Gruen had a team-high 22 kills and added 13 digs, while senior Emma Gruen tallied 18 kills, 17 digs and 3.5 blocks as Royall’s remarkable first-ever run to state came to a close.
With it, the stellar career of coach Craig Baeseman as the head coach has chosen to retire following 27 years at the helm of the Panthers. Regardless, it was certainly a fun way to go out in Baeseman’s eyes.
“It was a great match; fun to be a part of and I’m very proud of our girls. I thought they battled all night; we’re giving up a ton of size and they’re just an excellent team,” he said.
“You can see why they’re the top ranked team in the state and talking to a couple people afterwards, they were saying ‘This should have been the Saturday matchup. You guys got a tough draw,’ but we said ‘We’re just happy to be playing.’ If we’re going to go out, it’s a good match to go out on.”
He wasn’t kidding.
The electricity in the building was palpable throughout, especially in an opening set that lasted a combined 64 points. The seesaw, marathon affair featured 21 ties and a near giveaway by the Panthers (19-3) as they had four consecutive service errors down the stretch, helping the Cardinals inch closer to victory.
Royall rebounded each time however, using a pair of Marah Gruen kills, a combo block from Marah and Emma Gruen, and a Brodhead hitting error to knot things at 24. The teams continued to duel from there, tying six more times before the Panthers finally finished things off.
After last deadlocking at 31, Emma Gruen hammered home a kill before senior Cheyenne Harris rocketed a kill off the Cardinals block and into the net antenna, giving Royall a 33-31 win and sending the Panther faithful into jubilation.
“I knew that we had to serve tough and we knew going in, we said ‘We’re going to accept some serving errors. If you serve easy they’re just going to be hitting at us,’” Baeseman said. “So we had to serve aggressive; nobody likes to miss serves, and I know we had some that were a lack of concentration but most were aggressive errors and we’ll take those.”
Royall’s momentum from the first set faded early in the second as the Cardinals (12-3) came out flying with an 8-4 run to open the set, including three blocks and a kill from sophomore Abbie Dix, who had a match-high 23 kills and 6.5 blocks. Brodhead ran its lead as high as 18-10 on an ace by Onnikah Oliver, and in the process hindered the Panthers rotation as Paige Britzman was injured diving for the serve.
The senior libero suffered a back spasm during the play, but was able to walk off under her own volition and ultimately returned later. Royall persevered through the brief loss, using a 6-3 run to fight back within 21-16, but the Cardinals surged to the set victory with a mini 4-0 run.
“We didn’t know (if she could go), so we had to put somebody in a different little rotation. We adjusted but it just took something out of our sails,” Baeseman said.
Royall responded from its second set loss with a spirited start to the third, opening things on a 12-8 run, sparked and closed by consecutive Marah Gruen kills. The Cardinals didn’t fret however, answering with a 9-3 run of their own, including two kills, a block and an ace by Dix, for a 17-15 lead and forcing a Royall timeout.
The teams proceeded to trade points as a kill from Harris — she finished with 10 — pulled the Panthers within 19-18. Royall never got closer though as the Cardinals closed out the set on a 6-2 run for a 25-20 win and a crucial two-sets-to-one lead.
A Marah Gruen kill kept the Panthers close within 23-20 and Royall nearly cut the deficit to two, but Brodhead’s Bailey Matthys made a set while sitting down to Mckenna Young for a backrow kill, and Dix finished things off on the next point.
“It seemed like every point was a long rally,” Baeseman said. “Early, I thought, we won some of the long rallies. I thought they won some of the long rallies and you could tell both teams were just scrappy.”
On the cusp of elimination, the Panthers trailed early and never led during the fourth set. After falling behind by as many as four, Royall clawed back to tie things at 14 on a Brodhead hitting error, but a tip kill from Dix and a combo block from Dix and Addison Yates sparked the end for the Panthers.
The consecutive points sparked a match-ending 11-4 run for the Cardinals, as back-to-back kills by Sabrina Siegel put the final nail in the Panthers’ coffin. Siegel added nine kills while Yates tacked on seven for the Cardinals. The duo benefitted from the setting of Alexis Kammerer, who served up 41 assists, and helped Brodhead start to find the openings in the Panthers defense as Royall keyed on Dix.
“They have so many weapons that when they didn’t setting her, we were solo blocking and were going to be out of position because we were keying on her,” Beaseman said. “I think we got a little tired at times; just drained moving and mental energy especially.”
As for the Panthers, senior Molly Crneckiy tallied a match-high 48 assists to go along with 16 digs, while senior Jessica Brueggeman had five kills. As bittersweet as the loss is, Baeseman praised the group’s effort in the program’s state debut.
The veteran head coach wasn’t surprised by the team’s seeding either, given the four qualifiers represented four of the top-five ranked teams by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association.
“Everybody is a good team and so I said ‘I’m not going to argue with whatever seed we get. I just want to play,’” he said. “The other teams voted how they did and I said ‘We’re fine. We don’t need to challenge. We’re just ready to go.’”
“It’s been a goal for us to make the state tournament, and I couldn’t be more proud of this group of girls. These seniors worked hard and it’s special; I’ll treasure it forever.”
Now Baeseman will have time to treasure with his family as he hangs things up after an illustrious 27 years commanding the Panthers program. Without a fall season, Baeseman said he was able to spend some quality time with his grandkids and out on the golf course this past fall. And while he’ll certainly miss some things, he admitted “it’s time.”
“Twenty-seven years is a long time to do anything. I knew we had a good team and we could get to this point, and it really makes it sweet to end your final season at the state tournament.”
Another factor in him stepping down was finding a fitting replacement to take over the program. Baeseman is confident the Panthers will have that in JV coach Hailey Brown, who played under Baeseman from 2007-10 and had quite the prep career of her own with over 1,000 career kills and 250 career aces.
As impressive as the overall numbers have been during his tenure, and they’re nothing to sneeze at with 522 career wins and 10 regional and Scenic Bluffs Conference titles apiece, all under Baeseman, Baeseman is happier with the impact he’s made on the players.
“You just hope to make a difference. … The numbers on the board are our goal, but the real thing is the number of kids we’ve played (with) and built relationships,” he said. “Former players that I’ve heard from and gone on to do great things, you think about the memories they’ve had. Nobody’s going to remember their wins and losses, or what their record was, but they’ll remember the memories and that was our goal; just to make it an exciting, fun time for them.
“When we took over, we didn’t have any numbers on the banner, and I could go through name after name after name of the kids who have put in the time and got the program (to) where it was. Like they said ‘We’re family,’ and they really believe that.”
BRODHEAD 3, ROYALL 1
Brodhead;31;25;25;25
Royall;33;16;20;18
BRODHEAD (leaders) — Kills (52): Dix 21, Siegel 9, Yates 7. Assists (52): Kammerer 41. Blocks (14): Dix 6.5, Young 3, Yates 2.5. Aces (8): Young 3; Dix, Oliver 2. Digs (73): Moe 15, Oliver 13, Young 12.
ROYALL — Kills (56): M. Gruen 22, E. Gruen 18, Harris 10. Assists (54): Crneckiy 48. Blocks (6): E. Gruen 3.5, M. Gruen 1.5. Aces (3): E. Gruen, M. Gruen, Vierck 1. Digs (85): E. Gruen, Harris 17; Crneckiy 16.