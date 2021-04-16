PREP VOLLEYBALL: Royall doesn't back down, but can't top Brodhead in state semifinal loss

“Everybody is a good team and so I said ‘I’m not going to argue with whatever seed we get. I just want to play,’” he said. “The other teams voted how they did and I said ‘We’re fine. We don’t need to challenge. We’re just ready to go.’”

“It’s been a goal for us to make the state tournament, and I couldn’t be more proud of this group of girls. These seniors worked hard and it’s special; I’ll treasure it forever.”

Now Baeseman will have time to treasure with his family as he hangs things up after an illustrious 27 years commanding the Panthers program. Without a fall season, Baeseman said he was able to spend some quality time with his grandkids and out on the golf course this past fall. And while he’ll certainly miss some things, he admitted “it’s time.”

“Twenty-seven years is a long time to do anything. I knew we had a good team and we could get to this point, and it really makes it sweet to end your final season at the state tournament.”

Another factor in him stepping down was finding a fitting replacement to take over the program. Baeseman is confident the Panthers will have that in JV coach Hailey Brown, who played under Baeseman from 2007-10 and had quite the prep career of her own with over 1,000 career kills and 250 career aces.