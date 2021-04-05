PREP VOLLEYBALL: Royall exacts revenge on Bangor in four sets, firmly stays in SBC title race

ELROY — Following a second Scenic Bluffs Conference loss and eyeing its first league title since 2017, the Royall volleyball team found itself backed into a corner.
Hosting the league leaders Bangor, the Panthers conference championship hopes hinged on a revenge victory over the Cardinals. Like anything in a fight-or-flight situation, Royall chose the first option, rallying from an opening set loss for 22-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-20 win over Bangor on April 1 at Royall High School.
Freshman Marah Gruen had 17 kills and two blocks, while senior Emma Gruen had 26 digs, 12 kills and four aces to help Royall even things top the SBC.
“It was a really big game for us, especially since this was do-or-die for us as conference champs. We’re really excited and glad we could pull this one out,” Emma Gruen said.
She wasn’t kidding as the two league title contenders were neck-and-neck throughout the night with the match decided by a combined 15 points. It made for an immensely small margin of error as neither team was given much of anything and struggled to generate some deep runs.
Neither team strung more than four points together in the final three sets of the match. For Royall coach Craig Baeseman, it was a textbook display of the sport.
“That is the way volleyball should be,” he said. “Most points were earned; there weren’t a lot of errors, other than we had some serving errors early and they had a few but it was a battle.
“Most of the time the play ended with a good play, rather than somebody making a mistake.”
Those great plays were on display even when they ended up not counting, namely in the close to the match. After inching ahead 23-17 late in the fourth set, the teams traded points with a roll kill from Paige Britzman giving the Panthers an opportunity to put things away.
The senior libero nearly did just that two points later as she miraculously returned the ball over the net after a dig pinballed off the top of the basketball hoop against the far wall of the Royall gym. The return found the floor as the Cardinals celebrated. Bangor’s cheers were correct as the ball had deflected off the far wall, negating the astounding individual effort.
It didn’t go for naught however, as on the very next point, Marah Gruen thundered home the match-winning kill.
For Baeseman, it was another pinpoint example of what the Panthers’ preach in practice.
“We say ‘Never let a ball drop without an effort. Even if you don’t think you can get it, just try to get a touch on it.’ Don’t relax, especially in the game, you go until you hear the whistle,” he said.
“I knew it hit the back wall but our girls kept playing, and sometimes you get call like that. We had a couple calls go against us, had a couple calls for us and that’s what the game is. Don’t put yourself in a position for the officials to decide the game, and I thought our girls did really well (with that).”
Marah Gruen added: “We knew we needed to finish it and we had a lot of determination because we have all these seniors and just are really hoping to conference champs.”
The down-to-the-wire finish wasn’t uncommon to the final set as the first three stanzas were each nailbiters.
Following a three-point decision in the opener, not much separated the foes in the second as the lead never grew more than four until the waning moments. After gritting out an 19-10 lead, the Panthers ripped off a 4-0 mini-run, including kills from Marah Gruen and senior Cheyenne Harris, as well as a Britzman ace, for a 23-18 lead.
It tipped the scale in Royall’s favor, one that ultimately ended with another Marah Gruen putaway to knot things at 1 set apiece. It was more of the same in the third as neither team led by more than four and ultimately tied at 19 on a kill from Bangor’s Madisyn Herman.
The teams proceeded to trade blows again, tying again at 21 until the Panthers got the last laugh, sandwiching kills from senior Jessica Brueggeman and Harris around a Herman kill, to put things away.
“We did a nice job not focusing on the last play when we didn’t do something well. We just focused on the next point. I was really proud of them,” Baeseman said.
That focus wasn’t necessarily there in the first set, or in the close to the Panthers’ five-set upset loss to Wonewoc-Center on March 30, in which the Panthers dropped the final three sets after opening up a 2-0 lead.
Baeseman felt the Panthers played tentatively in the opening set loss, while Marah Gruen noted the team put a premium on positivity.
“We kept telling each other ‘If I’m down, get me up!’” she said. “We just knew we had to stay positive because at Wonewoc, we lost our positivity and that’s how we lost the game.”
The Panthers didn’t let negativity get them down against the Cardinals. Alongside Royall’s top duo, Harris tallied 10 kills, senior Molly Cerneckiy notched 37 assists and 14 digs and junior Madelyn Gruen had a pair of blocks. Herman had 19 kills while Megan Miedeman notched 20 digs and Aliyah Langrehr 20 assists for Bangor.
Seeing her teammates succeed has been a joy to watch for Emma Gruen alongside sister Marah and cousins Madelyn and Brooklyn Gruen. The road isn’t quite finished however, as the Panthers can secure at least a share of the SBC title this week if it can win their final three league games, starting with Brookwood on Monday.
And while the No. 1 seed and hosting duties for Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 regional are tantalizing, the team can’t look ahead.
“Like our coach always says, ‘It’s one game-at-a-time,’ so we’re just trying to knock down (one-by-one),” Emma Gruen said. “We have three big games next week and then we’ll go into regionals and see how we can play on that Saturday.”
ROYALL 3, BANGOR 1
Bangor;25;20;22;20
Royall;23;25;25;25
BANGOR (leaders) — Kills: Herman 19. Digs: Miedema 20, Jones 17. Assists: Langrehr 20.
ROYALL — Kills: Mar. Gruen 17, E. Gruen 12. Blocks: Mar. Gruen, Mad. Gruen 2. Digs: E. Gruen 26, Crneckiy 14. Aces: E. Gruen 4. Assists: Crneckiy 37.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.