PREP VOLLEYBALL: Royall exacts revenge on Bangor in four sets, firmly stays in SBC title race

“Most of the time the play ended with a good play, rather than somebody making a mistake.”

Those great plays were on display even when they ended up not counting, namely in the close to the match. After inching ahead 23-17 late in the fourth set, the teams traded points with a roll kill from Paige Britzman giving the Panthers an opportunity to put things away.

The senior libero nearly did just that two points later as she miraculously returned the ball over the net after a dig pinballed off the top of the basketball hoop against the far wall of the Royall gym. The return found the floor as the Cardinals celebrated. Bangor’s cheers were correct as the ball had deflected off the far wall, negating the astounding individual effort.

It didn’t go for naught however, as on the very next point, Marah Gruen thundered home the match-winning kill.

For Baeseman, it was another pinpoint example of what the Panthers’ preach in practice.

“We say ‘Never let a ball drop without an effort. Even if you don’t think you can get it, just try to get a touch on it.’ Don’t relax, especially in the game, you go until you hear the whistle,” he said.