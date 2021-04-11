PREP VOLLEYBALL: Royall fends off wily Wonewoc-Center for second straight regional title

As for the Panthers Emma and Marah Gruen each tallied 16 kills in the win while the former had three blocks and the latter three aces. Senior Molly Crneckiy finished the day with 42 assists. The road isn’t finished as they head to sectionals, and regardless of where that leads, the objective is simple for Baeseman.

“We just have to execute and do the things we know how to do,” he said.

“It’s really exciting and we’re really excited for Tuesday,” Emma Gruen added.

Wolves avoid Rockets’ blast

Before falling to the Panthers, Wonewoc-Center had its hands full in the second of the two semifinals against New Lisbon.

The Wolves made easy work of the first set but the Rockets were much harder to handle in the final two, but ultimately it was Wonewoc-Center that came away with a 25-9, 25-18, 25-23 sweep. Kelsey Justman and Totzke had 12 and 11 kills, respectively, while Stowe had 21 assists for the Wolves.

The Rockets meanwhile got six kills each from junior Libby Rogers and senior Amelia Retzlaff, with the former leading the way with seven digs.

“They were able to get it going and battle, and I’m very proud of the effort they had here today,” New Lisbon coach Scott Lenz said.