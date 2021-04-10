PREP VOLLEYBALL: Royall finishes season-end rally, sweeps Seneca for first SBC title since 2017

Wonewoc-Center got 10 kills apiece from freshman Kelsey Justman and Nicole Totzke, with the former added a team-best five aces against the Falcons. The Wolves (12-3, 11-3) rolled to a 25-16 win in the opening set before grinding out a two-point 28-26 victory in the second stanza for a 2-0 lead.

Wonewoc-Center built off that momentum in the third set, cruising to a 25-7 victory in the final set to punctuate the team’s 10-game winning streak to finish the regular season. Freshman Jaelyn Stowe racked up 28 assists while senior Kailey Ertel and junior Shelby Justman added seven and six kills, respectively, for the Wolves.

Wonewoc-Center was given the No. 2 seed for Saturday’s regional and will face off with third-seeded New Lisbon in the second semifinal tilt.

Rockets roll by Cardinals

While well out of the league title picture, New Lisbon and Necedah looked to get some momentum going into the postseason on Thursday as the neighboring rivals faced off.

It was the Rockets who added some fuel to their tank as they cruised to a sweep over the Cardinals in the pair’s regular season finale. Senior Amelia Retzlaff had a team-high 14 kills and three aces to lead New Lisbon, which won two of its final three games of the season.