PREP VOLLEYBALL: Royall finishes season-end rally, sweeps Seneca for first SBC title since 2017

Following a five-set upset loss to Wonewoc-Center, the Royall volleyball team needed to win each of its final four regular season games to keep its hopes of a Scenic Bluffs Conference title alive.
After a trio of wins, the Panthers path back to the top of the SBC was capped as they swept Seneca 25-20, 25-18, 25-14 on Thursday at Seneca High School. Along with the final four victories, the Panthers received some help along the way, with fellow league title contender Bangor dropping two of its last three games, to capture the outright league championship for the first time since 2017.
Pacing the Panthers (15-2, 12-2 Scenic Bluffs) to victory over the Indians was the sister duo of freshman Marah Gruen and senior Emma Gruen. Marah Gruen tallied a team-high 15 kills and four blocks while Emma Gruen led in digs (12) and aces (four) and added 10 kills.
Senior Molly Crneckiy dished out a team-high 31 assists for the Panthers, who received the No. 1 seed for Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 regional. Royall will host the four-team tournament and meet fourth-seeded Necedah in the first of the two semifinals.
Wolves finish of runner-up SBC finish
Among those to aid in the Panthers’ successful title chase was Woneowc-Center.
The Wolves capped off an incredibly successful campaign of their own on Thursday, sweeping Brookwood to secure a sole second-place finish behind the Panthers.
Wonewoc-Center got 10 kills apiece from freshman Kelsey Justman and Nicole Totzke, with the former added a team-best five aces against the Falcons. The Wolves (12-3, 11-3) rolled to a 25-16 win in the opening set before grinding out a two-point 28-26 victory in the second stanza for a 2-0 lead.
Wonewoc-Center built off that momentum in the third set, cruising to a 25-7 victory in the final set to punctuate the team’s 10-game winning streak to finish the regular season. Freshman Jaelyn Stowe racked up 28 assists while senior Kailey Ertel and junior Shelby Justman added seven and six kills, respectively, for the Wolves.
Wonewoc-Center was given the No. 2 seed for Saturday’s regional and will face off with third-seeded New Lisbon in the second semifinal tilt.
Rockets roll by Cardinals
While well out of the league title picture, New Lisbon and Necedah looked to get some momentum going into the postseason on Thursday as the neighboring rivals faced off.
It was the Rockets who added some fuel to their tank as they cruised to a sweep over the Cardinals in the pair’s regular season finale. Senior Amelia Retzlaff had a team-high 14 kills and three aces to lead New Lisbon, which won two of its final three games of the season.
The Rockets (6-8, 6-8) got a tough challenge from the Cardinals in the opening set but held on for a 25-20 win. Looking to stay alive, Necedah (2-12, 2-12) couldn’t build off its spirited start as the Rockets swept the next two sets, 25-11 and 25-13.