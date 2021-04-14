PREP VOLLEYBALL: Royall rallies past Cashton, punches first-ever ticket to state

LA CROSSE — Craig Baeseman raised both hands above his head and Emma Gruen crouched down on the court as a wave of black-and-gold clad students left the bleachers to join the Royall High School volleyball team on the Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium floor.
Cashton sophomore Braylee Hyatt had sent a spike into the net then lofted the ball into the air just in case Panthers senior Jessica Brueggeman had blocked it. But the officials blew their whistles and awarded the point to Royall, which brought celebration on one side of the net and tears on the other.
The top-seeded Panthers earned their first WIAA state tournament berth after storming back to beat the third-seeded Eagles in four sets — 17-25, 30-28, 25-16, 25-15 — in a Division 2 sectional final on Tuesday night at La Crosse Central High School.
“I crouched down in pure exhaustion and overjoyment,” said Gruen, a senior. “I was seriously so ecstatic. I was just so energized and overjoyed. I don’t know — (I’m) speechless. There’s no words to describe that moment.”
“This has been one of my goals since I was young, doing something like this in any sport that I played,” classmate Cheyenne Harris added. “To do it with a team who’s like family to me, it just means that much more.”
It also means plenty to Baeseman, Royall’s coach, especially considering this will be his last season leading the Panthers.
“We’ve got a baseball championship, I know wrestling has been (to state), basketball has went once. This is our first time, and I’m just very excited to be the first girls program to do it,” said Baeseman, who has amassed 522 career wins in 27 seasons. “All credit to the kids. They’ve really worked hard and put in the time.”
It took some time, though, for Royall (19-2) to find its groove after topping Belleville in four sets in a sectional semifinal Tuesday afternoon.
Cashton (13-5) capitalized on the Panthers’ errors and grabbed a 10-5 lead early in the first set. Baeseman called a timeout, which seemed to help Royall cut down on its mistakes, but Eagles senior Adelynn Hyatt started to dominate at the net.
Hyatt put away a kill, made a block, then overpowered two defenders for another kill. She followed with another block before Braylee Hyatt had a kill to push Cashton’s lead to 17-10.
The Panthers were able to get back within five points, but the Eagles closed out the set and held the momentum.
“We were on a roll, honestly,” Cashton coach Luke Lukaszewski said. “We swept Riverdale (in the sectional semifinals), coming off a real big high there, grab that first game. You’re just in that ultimate high at that point.
“Good teams like Royall are going to find a way to battle back. You can’t anticipate that you’re going to keep that kind of a team down the whole time.”
Indeed, the Panthers responded well in the second set, in part because they have a number of good hitters, too.
Freshman Marah Gruen and Emma Gruen had back-to-back kills to start the set, and the two provided Royall’s first seven points as it stopped Cashton’s momentum in its tracks.
And as the Panthers’ attack started to click — Marah Gruen finished a kill over Adelynn Hyatt in the middle of the net, and Emma Gruen sent one down the left line — the Eagles began to stumble as errant passes left the team out of system and limited Hyatt’s opportunities.
“Honestly, I don’t think they would have stopped (Hyatt) if we would have passed a little bit better,” Lukaszewski said.
“We knew we had to shut (Hyatt) down,” Emma Gruen said. “She’s an amazing player, and she’s a beast out there. We knew that was the focal point for us, to shut her down.”
Still, the teams were tied multiple times late in the second set, and each had the chance to win it.
Kills from Marah Gruen and Harris gave Royall a 24-22 edge, but Cashton answered with three straight points — first via a block from sophomore Taylor Bayer, then a kill and tip from Hyatt — to take the lead.
The Eagles were one point away from going up by two sets on three occasions, but back-to-back aces from junior Maycie Vierck gave the set to the Panthers.
From there, Royall was in control.
Emma and Marah Gruen continued to lead the attack, and Harris got in on the action. A kill from Emma Gruen put the Panthers up 16-11 before they cruised to victory in the third set.
The fourth set was tight until Marah Gruen followed a kill with strong serving, which sparked a 7-0 run that put Royall up 21-13.
“It’s insane,” Harris said of the variety of weapons her team has. “It’s so nice knowing that wherever the ball goes, I can trust my teammates and I expect a kill out of them. It’s amazing.”
Marah Gruen finished with 19 kills, while Emma Gruen had 18 kills and 14 digs. Harris also had 14 digs, senior Molly Crneckiy had 54 assists and Vierck finished with five aces.
While Cashton was certainly disappointed with the loss, Lukaszewski said he was proud of the team’s progression over the course of the season.
The Panthers, meanwhile, will learn their next opponent on Wednesday before Thursday’s state semifinals.
“We said, ‘This is the last week. We’d like to play to the last possible moment,’” Baeseman said.