PREP VOLLEYBALL: Royall's Emma Gruen named Scenic Bluffs Player of the Year

Emma Gruen and the Royall prep volleyball team made their mark on every level of the alternate fall volleyball season.

The Panthers captured their first Scenic Bluffs Conference title since 2017, added a second consecutive regional title and culminated their campaign with a first-ever trip to the WIAA state tournament.

That team success carried over to individual accolades, with Gruen being named the Scenic Bluffs Conference Player of the Year and four teammates joining her on the all-conference team.

Emma Gruen, Marah Gruen and Cheyenne Harris were named to the nine-player first team, while Molly Crneckiy represented the Panthers on the second team, and Paige Britzman earned an honorable mention nod.

Emma Gruen, who also received Royall’s share of the Scenic Bluffs Sportsmanship Award, had a huge senior season. The outside hitter and 2021 SBC girls basketball Player of the Year, led Royall with 261 kills, 52 aces and 253 digs while adding 21 blocks.

Marah Gruen came in as a freshman and formed a formidable duo with her elder sister. The middle blocker collected 257 kills, 210 digs, 42 aces and 37 blocks in her first taste of high school volleyball.

