PREP VOLLEYBALL: Royall's Emma Gruen named Scenic Bluffs Player of the Year

Emma Gruen and the Royall prep volleyball team made their mark on every level of the alternate fall volleyball season.
The Panthers captured their first Scenic Bluffs Conference title since 2017, added a second consecutive regional title and culminated their campaign with a first-ever trip to the WIAA state tournament.
That team success carried over to individual accolades, with Gruen being named the Scenic Bluffs Conference Player of the Year and four teammates joining her on the all-conference team.
Emma Gruen, Marah Gruen and Cheyenne Harris were named to the nine-player first team, while Molly Crneckiy represented the Panthers on the second team, and Paige Britzman earned an honorable mention nod.
Emma Gruen, who also received Royall’s share of the Scenic Bluffs Sportsmanship Award, had a huge senior season. The outside hitter and 2021 SBC girls basketball Player of the Year, led Royall with 261 kills, 52 aces and 253 digs while adding 21 blocks.
Marah Gruen came in as a freshman and formed a formidable duo with her elder sister. The middle blocker collected 257 kills, 210 digs, 42 aces and 37 blocks in her first taste of high school volleyball.
Harris, a senior outside hitter, tallied 170 kills, 46 aces, 13 digs and 151 digs. Crneckiy, a senior setter, came away with 713 of Royall’s 783 assists and added 147 digs, 16 kills, 16 blocks and 31 aces. Britzman, a senior libero, added 16 aces and 116 digs.
The honors capped off a conference season in which Royall (19-3, 10-2 Scenic Bluffs) beat out Wonewoc-Center (13-4, 9-3) for the title. The Panthers weren’t done, going on to make their first-ever WIAA state tournament before losing to top-seeded Brodhead in the semifinals.
Wonewoc-Center one-upped Royall in all-conference honorees. The Wolves placed senior Kailey Ertel and junior Shelby Justman on the first team and junior Nicole Totzke and freshman Jaelyn Stowe on the second team, while freshman Kelsey Justman and senior Lindsay Peters picked up honorable mention laurels. Junior Lauren Johnson earned Wonewoc-Center’s Sportsmanship Award.
Ertel came away with 125 kills, 71 aces, 52 blocks as a middle hitter; Shelby Justman tallied 100 kills, 60 aces and 40 blocks; Totzke had 153 kills, 52 blocks and 36 aces; Kelsey Justman had 95 kills, 46 aces and nine blocks; Stowe had 272 assists, 31 aces and 14 kills; and Peters had 19 aces.
New Lisbon senior Amelia Retzlaff made the first team, while junior Libby Rogers made the second team, seniors Samantha Spaniol and Emily Wiese earned honorable mention laurels, and senior Kendall Larson received the Sportsmanship Award.
Retzlaff had a team-best 163 kills to go along with 19 aces, nine blocks and 36 digs; Rogers tallied a team-high 42 aces as well as 136 kills, five blocks and 133 digs; Spaniol had 37 aces and 147 digs; Wiese had 365 assists, 34 digs, five blocks, 11 aces and eight kills.