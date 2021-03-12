PREP VOLLEYBALL: Youthful Wonewoc-Center takes strides in 3-2 loss to Bangor

WONEWOC — Year after year, the Wonewoc-Center volleyball team has taken strides forward under coach Nikki Justman.
From a winless campaign, featuring just one set victory, in Justman’s first season in 2016, the Wolves have steadily improved. Wonewoc-Center won its most conference games (four) in its 6-15 mark last year, including its first postseason win with a 3-1 victory over Weston in the WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinals.
While an abbreviated postseason, or culminating event, is still uncertain and the season itself is only eight weeks in total, the Wolves are still aiming for more growth in the abbreviated fall season. Despite coming out on the short end Thursday, they certainly did so in a 3-2 loss to Bangor in a Scenic Bluffs Conference tilt at Wonewoc-Center High School.
“They don’t like to lose and they’re upset with themselves. I’m proud of them because I thought they played really well, but they’re not happy with themselves because they felt they should have pulled that one out,” Justman said.
“When you play someone like Bangor, or a good team, unfortunately, even the smallest errors make a really big difference in that sort of game. Tonight, those small errors ended up hurting us in the fourth and fifth sets.”
Those miscues came at inopportune times for the Wolves (2-3, 1-3 Scenic Bluffs) as they were unable to put things away in the fourth. Leading 2 sets to 1, Wonewoc-Center scratched out an 11-9 lead after a kill through the block from junior Nicole Totzke.
The Cardinals (5-0, 4-0) clawed right back however, rattling off a 5-0 run, capped off by an ace from senior Haley Jones, for a 14-11 lead and Bangor never trailed the rest of the way. Wonewoc-Center was able to answer and knot things a 14 and 16 and got within 20-19 after a Cardinals ball handling error, but Bangor ultimately won out, 25-21, on a tip kill from sophomore Joeryn Freit.
That set-closing momentum carried the Cardinals out to a strong start in the fifth set as they raced out to a 9-1 lead. The Wolves didn’t do themselves any favors however, giving up five of those points, while Jones accounted for a pair of aces and a kill of her own.
Wonewoc-Center ultimately found a groove, getting as close as 10-5 after a roll kill from senior Kailey Ertel capped a 4-1 mini-run. The Cards answered though, stretching the lead back to 13-5 after three straight points before the Wolves put together one final push.
A Bangor serving error and three straight aces by junior Shelby Justman got the Wolves back within 13-9 but they never got closer as the Cardinals got a tip kill and an ace from junior Madisyn Herman to finish things off.
The Cardinals’ block, especially in the final two sets, gave the Wolves trouble offensively down the stretch. While Nikki Justman wasn’t upset about the reliance on push kill attempts, it still got the offense out of sorts.
“I’m like ‘Okay, this is what’s open. You need to start utilizing that,’ but when your passing isn’t as good as it had been, then you’re starting to scramble and your offense is a little more chaotic and doesn’t allow you to do anything but try to get it over the net in an easy fashion,” she said.
Those struggles were prevalent in the first set as the Wolves strung together consecutive points just twice as the Cardinals cruised to a 25-10 win.
The poor start was far from indicative of what was to come. Wonewoc-Center flipped the script in the second set, opening on a 10-3 run, including three aces from freshman Kelsey Justman. And after the Cardinals clawed back within 17-16, the Wolves finished on an 8-1 run for a 25-17 win.
It was the prime example of the teams’ “Flush it away” mantra.
“You make a mistake, you have to learn how to flush it away. That was a terrible first set, and I loved the fact that they got in the huddle and discussed amongst themselves what they were going to do to make the second set different,” Nikki Justman said.
“I’ve got several girls who step up, that are willing to answer that and tell each other ‘This is what we need to do.’ I always tell them ‘You can talk the talk all you want, but are you willing to walk the walk.’
“Sometimes they (don’t as much), but tonight they really picked it up and walked the walk in that second set, and that’s a good thing.”
That carried over into the third as Wonewoc-Center again started lightning fast with a 9-1 run before ultimately holding on for a 25-22 win, but in the end it wasn’t enough. Ertel led the Wolves’ attach with eight kills while Totzke and Shelby Justman tallied seven apiece.
Ertel and Shelby Justman each notched four blocks while the team combined for 20 aces. Even suffering another loss, it’s another good step in the right direction for a youthful Wolves team.
Wonewoc-Center boasts just two seniors and starts just one, Ertel, alongside three freshman, two juniors and a sophomore. The group has already made some noise this season, notching a first-ever win over Cashton under Nikki Justman, but in general are just grateful to be playing, especially Ertel.
“They realize it can be taken away from them in a week’s time so they’re just grateful to play. They’re grateful to pull out some surprise wins, the wins we should and get some experience in some tighter matches,” she said.
“It means a lot to her and I’m going to miss her terribly. She loves the game and always has loved the game; she’s fun, a great leader, the girls love her and it means a lot to her just to be able to get on the court and finish her senior season, instead of having it end like it did last year.”