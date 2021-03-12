PREP VOLLEYBALL: Youthful Wonewoc-Center takes strides in 3-2 loss to Bangor

“I’m like ‘Okay, this is what’s open. You need to start utilizing that,’ but when your passing isn’t as good as it had been, then you’re starting to scramble and your offense is a little more chaotic and doesn’t allow you to do anything but try to get it over the net in an easy fashion,” she said.

Those struggles were prevalent in the first set as the Wolves strung together consecutive points just twice as the Cardinals cruised to a 25-10 win.

The poor start was far from indicative of what was to come. Wonewoc-Center flipped the script in the second set, opening on a 10-3 run, including three aces from freshman Kelsey Justman. And after the Cardinals clawed back within 17-16, the Wolves finished on an 8-1 run for a 25-17 win.

It was the prime example of the teams’ “Flush it away” mantra.

“You make a mistake, you have to learn how to flush it away. That was a terrible first set, and I loved the fact that they got in the huddle and discussed amongst themselves what they were going to do to make the second set different,” Nikki Justman said.