PREP WRESTLING: Royall wins every contested match in dual win over New Lisbon

Every member of the Royall prep wrestling team that took the mat last Friday came away victorious.

The Panthers only had to forfeit one weight class in a 65-6 Scenic Bluffs Conference dual-meet win at New Lisbon.

Royall's Dawson Richmond got the meet started by pinning Dylan Pangburn in 40 seconds. The second match of the day saw New Lisbon's Alexander Radavich receive a forfeit at 106 pounds.

Then came a parade of Royall wins. Gunnar Wopat (113 pounds) pinned Adam Neron in 5:17; Nolan McKittrick (126) pinned Marcus Forsythe in 1:55; Ethan Palamaruk (138) pinned Jacob Walker in 1:59, Caden Dobbratz (145) pinned Triston Torkelson in 4:26, Josh Palamaruk (152) pinned Seth Fowler in 1:09; and Ashton Roach (170) pinned Ethan Baumgardt in 1:56. Colin McKittrick added an 18-2 technical fall over Devon Fee, while the Panthers also received three forfeits in the convincing win.