ROUNDUP: Bangor's rushing attack too much for previously unbeaten Necedah

Murphy completed 10 of 14 passes for 201 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for a Necedah offense that had a good night against a Bangor team that allowed just 6.5 points per game in its 2-0 start.

Baradji ran for 133 yards on 17 carries while also leading the Cardinals with four catches for 100 yards and a touchdown. Hansen caught three passes for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Bangor quarterback Ashton Michek completed his only pass for a 7-yard gain. Michek and Dustin McDonald had interceptions

Bohn had 10 total tackles, including two tackles for loss and a sack, to go along with his defensive touchdown. Baradji had 14 tackles, including six solo, while Daley had a team-high seven solo tackles.

Necedah will host Brookwood (2-2, 0-2) on Friday.