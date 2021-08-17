After first winning season in seven years, Wisconsin Dells football aiming for stability this fall

Stability has been hard to come by for the Wisconsin Dells prep football team.
The Chiefs underwent three coaching changes in just seven seasons with just one winning season and one playoff appearance from 2012-19. Wisconsin Dells underwent another coaching change last season when Mike Janke, who spent the previous five years as an assistant coach, was hired to replace Scott Flood following his resignation at the end of the 2019 season.
Under Janke’s leadership, the Chiefs snapped their eight-year playoff drought last fall, and in doing so posted the program’s first winning season since 2013, going 4-3.
As rewarding as that success was, this year’s team is hungry for more in 2021 with its sights squarely set on the Chiefs’ first conference title since 2007.
“Our goals are to compete for a conference championship and use our senior leadership to accomplish that,” Janke said. “We need to come together, and play team football and be able to physically compete with the other teams in the South Central (Conference).”
The Chiefs should be right in the mix of the newly constructed league thanks to seven starters returning on both offense and defense among 15 returning letter winners. Using a semi-spread approach offensively, Wisconsin Dells featured a balanced attack last fall with more than 1,700 total yards, bolstered by 1,118 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.
To try to replicate that success, the Chiefs will look to utilize a rarity for them in recent seasons: a solid returning offensive line. First-team All-SCC junior guard Lennon Stroede returns, as well as junior Hunter Isaacson. Three-year starter, senior James Sampson, is also back to round out the strong core.
Looking to benefit most from their blocking and protection is the duo of seniors Matt Getgen and Will Michalsky. The latter accounted for 590 total yards last season, including 364 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions through the air.
Meanwhile, Getgen was one of six rushers with more than 100 yards and will be relied on even more on the outside, and the senior duo of Peyton Knapton, a second-team All-SCC pick, and Brooks Slack will bolster the receiving core.
Along with their weapons on the outside, the Chiefs will have one of the top special teams weapons in the conference as they also return first-team All-SCC kicker Mikolaj Amaya-Owerczuk.
That abundance of experience will be pivotal to the Chiefs’ success, according to Janke, while “the weaknesses will be filling in the gaps from a strong senior core last year.”
That experience carries over onto the defensive side led by the duo of Getgen and Isaacson, who garnered first- and second-team all-league honors last season at inside linebacker and defensive lineman last season.
That front eight of the Chiefs’ 4-4 base defense is where the strength of that Dells unit lies.
“This is a strong unit that takes pride in their defense,” Janke said of the group that allowed 17.4 points per game.
Janke expects juniors Dylan Warren and Braden Buss to help provide depth in the defensive line and secondary, with the latter being the biggest problem area.
Along with the vast amount of returning talent, the Chiefs have been hard at work this offseason in the weight room. According to Janke, the group had roughly 20 players showing up on a consistent basis.
That will surely be needed as Wisconsin Dells looks to capture its first league championship in 15 years. Janke expects usual league title contenders Adams-Friendship and Mauston to be at the top of the standings again, while the newcomers Poynette and Montello/Princeton/Green Lake add an interesting wrinkle.
“I envision a tough SCC battle down the stretch with lots of talent,” Janke said.
Area football preview: 10 players you need to know this season
Colton Brunell, soph., TE/LB, Columbus
Making an impact at the varsity level as just a freshman is quite the feat, but Brunell did so with ease this past spring. The 6-foot-1, 182-pounder starred on both sides of the ball for the Cardinals, but especially on defense, logging a third-best 38 tackles, including 10 solo takedowns, to go along with four tackles for loss, five sacks, a pair of fumble recoveries and two interceptions. Brunel also added nine catches for 163 yards and a score.
John Appelfeldt, sr., OL/DL, Dodgeland
A second-team All-Eastern Suburban Conference selection last fall on both sides of the ball, Appenfeldt was a positive motor for the slogging Trojans. The 6-4, 260 pounder notched 23 tackles last season, including 14 solo in just six games with one tackle for loss. And as the anchor of the Trojans offensive line, he was one of the only things moving forward for a unit that was usually stuck in reverse.
Gavin Wodill, sr., OL/DL, Fall River/Rio
Standing at just 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, Wodill isn’t the biggest lineman, but he certainly knows how to throw his weight around. The senior was a force on both sides of the ball for the Rebels, earning two-way first-team All-Trailways Conference honors. Wodill paced Fall River/Rio defensively with 29 tackles, including 12 solo, to go along with seven tackles for loss and three sacks. Meanwhile, on offense he helped the Rebels rack up 1,122 total yards, including 716 yards and five scores on the ground.
Lucas Heyroth, sr., RB/OLB Lodi
The younger brother of 2017 AP State Player of the Year Jacob Heyroth, Lucas Heyroth proved he’s a lot like big brother this past spring. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound running back/outside linebacker earned two-way All-Region honors and was an honorable mention All-State pick by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association for carrying the ball, and for good reason. Heyroth finished with 779 yards and seven scores on just 91 touches in the five-game alternate fall season, good for an average of 155.8 yards per game and 8.6 yards per attempt. On defense, he also accounted for 23 tackles (17 solo), as well as nine tackles for loss, six sacks and a forced fumble. And after taking home three gold medals from the WIAA Div. 2 state track and field meet, Heyroth will be hunting more gold this fall.
Mitchell Lane, Sr., OL/DL, Lodi
The Blue Devils offense was successful as ever this past spring piling up over 2,000 total yards and 27 touchdowns. While his name wasn’t on the stat sheet much, Lane played a big hand in that success. The 6-foot-2, 285-pounder garnered Small Schools Honorable Mention All-State honors, as well as a spring All-Region pick, from the WFCA in helping pave the way for the Blue Devils.
Spenser Lehman, sr., QB, Mauston
In his first season as the starting signal caller last fall for the Golden Eagles, Lehman looked like a seasoned pro. The 5-foot-10, 140-pound righty earned first-team All-South Central Conference honors and for good reason, throwing for a league-best 1,023 yards with 14 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Lehman was extremely efficient as well, completing 74-of-106 passes for a 69.8 completion percentage while averaging 146.1 yards per game.
Mekhi Baradji, sr., RB/LB, Necedah
A pass-catching running back has become a prized commodity in football, and Baradji was just that for coach Chris Rice. The 5-10, 172-pounder accounted for 925 total yards in the alternate fall season season, leading the Cardinals in rushing with 695 yards and four touchdowns on 78 carries (115.8 yards per game), and receiving with 12 catches for 230 yards and another score. His success wasn’t limited to the offensive side either as Baradji added 36 tackles, including 13 solo, as well as three fumble recoveries with one returned for a touchdown, an interception, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss.
Derek Lindert, sr., RB/DB/WR, Pardeeville
While he missed his junior season last year, opponents shouldn’t sleep on Lindert this fall. The Bulldog had a phenomenal sophomore season in 2019, rushing for 1,182 yards and 14 touchdowns on 208 carries, good for 118.2 yards per game and 5.7 yards per attempt. The 6-foot, 165 pounder also had nine catches for 209 yards and another score to garner first-team All-Trailways Large Conference honors and added 61 tackles (36 solo) on defense to boot for second-team all-league recognition.
Dylan Elsing, sr., TE/LB, Poynette
Anywhere and everywhere, anything and everything. It’s an apt description of what Elsing did for the Pumas this past spring. A true jack-of-all-trades, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound tight end/linebacker was a two-way second-team All-COVID Large Conference selection after leading the Pumas in rushing and tackling, while finishing second in receiving. Elsing anchored the Poynette defense with 50 tackles (25 solo) as well as three interceptions. Offensively, he had 183 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries (9.6 yards per attempt) and added 11 catches for 149 yards and a score.
Matt Getgen, sr., RB/ILB, Wisconsin Dells
Either with the ball in his hands or hunting it on defense, Getgen was all over the field for the Chiefs last fall. A solid two-way starter, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior earned first-team All-South Central Conference honors at inside linebacker after tallying 33 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and an interception. Getgen also added 208 yards of total offense, including 128 on the ground on 26 carries, a number that should go up this season.