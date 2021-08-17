After first winning season in seven years, Wisconsin Dells football aiming for stability this fall

Stability has been hard to come by for the Wisconsin Dells prep football team.

The Chiefs underwent three coaching changes in just seven seasons with just one winning season and one playoff appearance from 2012-19. Wisconsin Dells underwent another coaching change last season when Mike Janke, who spent the previous five years as an assistant coach, was hired to replace Scott Flood following his resignation at the end of the 2019 season.

Under Janke’s leadership, the Chiefs snapped their eight-year playoff drought last fall, and in doing so posted the program’s first winning season since 2013, going 4-3.

As rewarding as that success was, this year’s team is hungry for more in 2021 with its sights squarely set on the Chiefs’ first conference title since 2007.

“Our goals are to compete for a conference championship and use our senior leadership to accomplish that,” Janke said. “We need to come together, and play team football and be able to physically compete with the other teams in the South Central (Conference).”