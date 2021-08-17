 Skip to main content
After first winning season in seven years, Wisconsin Dells football aiming for stability this fall
Stability has been hard to come by for the Wisconsin Dells prep football team.

The Chiefs underwent three coaching changes in just seven seasons with just one winning season and one playoff appearance from 2012-19. Wisconsin Dells underwent another coaching change last season when Mike Janke, who spent the previous five years as an assistant coach, was hired to replace Scott Flood following his resignation at the end of the 2019 season.

Under Janke’s leadership, the Chiefs snapped their eight-year playoff drought last fall, and in doing so posted the program’s first winning season since 2013, going 4-3.

As rewarding as that success was, this year’s team is hungry for more in 2021 with its sights squarely set on the Chiefs’ first conference title since 2007.

“Our goals are to compete for a conference championship and use our senior leadership to accomplish that,” Janke said. “We need to come together, and play team football and be able to physically compete with the other teams in the South Central (Conference).”

The Chiefs should be right in the mix of the newly constructed league thanks to seven starters returning on both offense and defense among 15 returning letter winners. Using a semi-spread approach offensively, Wisconsin Dells featured a balanced attack last fall with more than 1,700 total yards, bolstered by 1,118 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

To try to replicate that success, the Chiefs will look to utilize a rarity for them in recent seasons: a solid returning offensive line. First-team All-SCC junior guard Lennon Stroede returns, as well as junior Hunter Isaacson. Three-year starter, senior James Sampson, is also back to round out the strong core.

Looking to benefit most from their blocking and protection is the duo of seniors Matt Getgen and Will Michalsky. The latter accounted for 590 total yards last season, including 364 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions through the air.

Meanwhile, Getgen was one of six rushers with more than 100 yards and will be relied on even more on the outside, and the senior duo of Peyton Knapton, a second-team All-SCC pick, and Brooks Slack will bolster the receiving core.

Along with their weapons on the outside, the Chiefs will have one of the top special teams weapons in the conference as they also return first-team All-SCC kicker Mikolaj Amaya-Owerczuk.

That abundance of experience will be pivotal to the Chiefs’ success, according to Janke, while “the weaknesses will be filling in the gaps from a strong senior core last year.”

That experience carries over onto the defensive side led by the duo of Getgen and Isaacson, who garnered first- and second-team all-league honors last season at inside linebacker and defensive lineman last season.

That front eight of the Chiefs’ 4-4 base defense is where the strength of that Dells unit lies.

“This is a strong unit that takes pride in their defense,” Janke said of the group that allowed 17.4 points per game.

Janke expects juniors Dylan Warren and Braden Buss to help provide depth in the defensive line and secondary, with the latter being the biggest problem area.

Along with the vast amount of returning talent, the Chiefs have been hard at work this offseason in the weight room. According to Janke, the group had roughly 20 players showing up on a consistent basis.

That will surely be needed as Wisconsin Dells looks to capture its first league championship in 15 years. Janke expects usual league title contenders Adams-Friendship and Mauston to be at the top of the standings again, while the newcomers Poynette and Montello/Princeton/Green Lake add an interesting wrinkle.

“I envision a tough SCC battle down the stretch with lots of talent,” Janke said.

 

