BASEBALL: Mauston inducts 6-person class into Baseball Hall of Fame

After graduating from college in 1969, he spent five years teaching and coaching in Markesan before moving back to Mauston in 1974.

He worked in dairy farming for several years, then began to work at the Mauston School District in 1981. Pfaff retired from education in 2007, with his last position being dean of students at Olson Middle School.

He's still involved in coaching, however, and is planning to coach his 46th year of high school football in the fall.

He spent 17 years working in baseball, starting with reviving the Little League program in Markesan. He was Mauston's head baseball coach from 1983 through 1995, and also led Mauston's American Legion team to two state appearances while serving as head coach from 1985 through 1995.

The Golden Eagles' varsity baseball team put together winning seasons in 1993 and 1994, which were just two of Mauston's 11 winning seasons between 1946 and 1994. The 1994 team took second in the South Central Conference after notching the program's best record since 1975.

Pfaff was inducted into the Mauston Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011, while the north field at Mauston's Veteran's Memorial Park was named after him in 2017.