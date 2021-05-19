BASEBALL: Mauston inducts 6-person class into Baseball Hall of Fame

Six individuals were inducted into the Mauston Baseball Hall of Fame on Saturday.
Robert and Evelyn Gray were inducted alongside Pat Guyse, Brian Hall, Ron Pfaff and Brandon Stoughtenger between the Mauston prep baseball team's 13-6 win over Royall and 13-0 loss to Sparta.
The following Golden Eagles players, coaches and supporters make up the Mauston Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
Robert and Evelyn Gray
The Gray family spent years supporting Mauston athletics, including donating the baseball team's dugouts and scoreboard.
"They were true Mauston Golden Eagles," Mauston baseball coach Mike Stoughtenger said of the Grays, who were married in 1959.
Robert and Evelyn died in 2019 and 2021, respectively, but Stoughtenger said "their legacy lives on in Mauston through the lives of their children and grandchildren."
Pat Guyse
The youngest inductee in the Class of 2021, Guyse graduated from Mauston in 2009 after a high school career in which he earned nine letters. Three of them came in baseball, where he was a two-time All-South Central Conference selection and earned honorable mention all-state recognition as a junior.
He received Mauston's MVP and Golden Bat awards in 2008, while winning the Gold Glove in 2009.
Guyse also captained the Mauston football and hockey team, receiving all-conference honors in both sports while graduating high school with a 3.85 GPA.
He went on to attend the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and UW-Stevens Point, including playing one year of football at La Crosse and earning a degree in forest management. He is now a procurement forester and real estate agent at Whitetail Dream Real Estate.
Brian Hall
Hall played three years of varsity baseball before graduating from Mauston in 1984. He left his mark, batting .415 as a senior to be named the team MVP and earn all-conference recognition for the second straight year.
Hall, who was also an all-conference selection in football and basketball, went on to play in the American Legion all-star game and spend two years playing baseball at UW-La Crosse.
Hall also spent 10 years with the Mauston Youth Baseball Organization. Professionally, he worked as a salesmen for 30 years before taking over the family business, Shipwreck Bay, with his brother.
Ron Pfaff
Pfaff was a four-year starter on the baseball field before graduating from Mauston High School in 1964.
He went on to graduate from La Crosse, where he majored in physical education, minored in health education and driver's education, and received a coaching certification.
After graduating from college in 1969, he spent five years teaching and coaching in Markesan before moving back to Mauston in 1974.
He worked in dairy farming for several years, then began to work at the Mauston School District in 1981. Pfaff retired from education in 2007, with his last position being dean of students at Olson Middle School.
He's still involved in coaching, however, and is planning to coach his 46th year of high school football in the fall.
He spent 17 years working in baseball, starting with reviving the Little League program in Markesan. He was Mauston's head baseball coach from 1983 through 1995, and also led Mauston's American Legion team to two state appearances while serving as head coach from 1985 through 1995.
The Golden Eagles' varsity baseball team put together winning seasons in 1993 and 1994, which were just two of Mauston's 11 winning seasons between 1946 and 1994. The 1994 team took second in the South Central Conference after notching the program's best record since 1975.
Pfaff was inducted into the Mauston Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011, while the north field at Mauston's Veteran's Memorial Park was named after him in 2017.
Pfaff and his wife, Cindy, have stayed involved with Mauston athletics for years, including working the concession stands and serving as a public address announcer.
Brandon Stoughtenger
A three-time letterwinner in baseball, Stoughtenger graduated from Mauston in 1996.
He was an all-conference pick each of those years, making the second team as a sophomore and the first team as a junior and senior. He was also named third-team all-state as a junior after a 1995 season in which he had at least one hit in every game.
Stoughtenger also served as team captain as a senior, was a three-time academic all-conference selection, and won the team's MVP and Gold Glove awards as a junior and senior.
He played two years of baseball at Madison Area Technical College and one at Winona State, where he earned a degree in sociology. Stoughtenger stayed involved in Mauston baseball by coaching at the youth level for six years.
He has spent 20 years at the La Crosse County Sheriff's Department, receiving the Medal of Valor in 2017, as well as the Wisconsin Professional Police Association Meritorious Award for acts of heroism in the line of duty.