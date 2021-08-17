Coach Josh Cheek already eying playoffs in first year looking to reignite Montello/Princeton/Green Lake

When it formed in 2009, the Montello/Princeton/Green Lake tri-op found plenty of early success, qualifying for the playoffs six times in seven season, including five straight from 2009-13.

The Phoenix haven’t sniffed the postseason since their last appearance in 2015, however, finishing with more than three wins just once. Despite being in the midst of a half-decade long playoff drought, first-year coach Josh Cheek believes MPGL has what it takes to rise from the ashes this fall.

“I expect that we will make the playoffs this year,” Cheek said. “We should be competing for a top-three spot in the conference, and if things break our way, we could compete for a conference title.”

It’s a lofty set of goals for the Phoenix, who are entering their true first season in the South Central Conference after spending their first 11 seasons in the Trailways Large. MPGL officially made the move to the SCC last season but didn’t play any conference foes during the alternate fall season that was held in the spring.

Add in the extra wrinkle of the league being a “paired 7” with the Southwest Wisconsin Conference and there’s endless amounts of new surrounding the team. That unfamiliarity stops there as the Phoenix, despite losing five letter winners, return 13 combined starters and letter winners.