Coach Josh Cheek already eying playoffs in first year looking to reignite Montello/Princeton/Green Lake

When it formed in 2009, the Montello/Princeton/Green Lake tri-op found plenty of early success, qualifying for the playoffs six times in seven season, including five straight from 2009-13.
The Phoenix haven’t sniffed the postseason since their last appearance in 2015, however, finishing with more than three wins just once. Despite being in the midst of a half-decade long playoff drought, first-year coach Josh Cheek believes MPGL has what it takes to rise from the ashes this fall.
“I expect that we will make the playoffs this year,” Cheek said. “We should be competing for a top-three spot in the conference, and if things break our way, we could compete for a conference title.”
It’s a lofty set of goals for the Phoenix, who are entering their true first season in the South Central Conference after spending their first 11 seasons in the Trailways Large. MPGL officially made the move to the SCC last season but didn’t play any conference foes during the alternate fall season that was held in the spring.
Add in the extra wrinkle of the league being a “paired 7” with the Southwest Wisconsin Conference and there’s endless amounts of new surrounding the team. That unfamiliarity stops there as the Phoenix, despite losing five letter winners, return 13 combined starters and letter winners.
That depth shines brightest on offense, where the Phoenix welcome back seven starters. Nearly half of that depth comes along the offensive line, where MPGL will be led by seniors Sean Bollinger, John Wagner and Willow Selthofner.
All three boast plenty of size — Bollinger stands 5-foot-9 and weighs 225 pounds, while Wagner (6-foot, 210) and Selthofner (6-foot, 175) each stand a tad higher — and will be critical in Cheek’s continuation of the team’s double-wing offense.
“We want to run the ball 90% of the time,” Cheek said.
Garnering the bulk of the carries will be junior fullback Gavin Gray, while the trio of seniors Juneau Toutant and Ethan Reilly, as well as junior Casey Bond, will also get plenty of touches at wingback. While he loved the group’s size up front, Cheek admitted that “depth may be an issue.”
It's a similar story in the defensive backfield, but the Phoenix do have plenty of playmakers back for Cheek’s 3-4 scheme. Helping lead the way in the final third will be Bond and Toutant.
After suffering two injury shortened varsity seasons, Toutant could be in store for big things in 2021 if he can stay healthy.
Up front, the Phoenix will rotate the trio of Bollinger, Wagner and Selthofner, alongside juniors Connor Hurley and Tony Menting, “as we try to stay fresh with limited numbers,” according to Cheek. Reilly will help lead the outside linebacking corps alongside junior Colin Kinas and sophomore Braedy Alberts, while Gray and sophomore Seth Mehling will helm the inside linebacker spots.
Whether those inexperienced reserves will lead to more wins following a 2-3 campaign this past spring in the alternate fall season has yet to be seen. However, Cheek has seen some of the new competition the Phoenix will be facing this fall after having spent two previous seasons as the head coach at Westfield.
MPGL’s first-year man believes the Pioneers and Wautoma could struggle with numbers. Meanwhile, last year’s league champion Mauston “will be the team to beat,” while whoever potentially flies behind the Golden Eagles is a coin flip.
“The other four teams will be in a tight race for second,” Cheek said.
Area football preview: 10 players you need to know this season
Colton Brunell, soph., TE/LB, Columbus
Making an impact at the varsity level as just a freshman is quite the feat, but Brunell did so with ease this past spring. The 6-foot-1, 182-pounder starred on both sides of the ball for the Cardinals, but especially on defense, logging a third-best 38 tackles, including 10 solo takedowns, to go along with four tackles for loss, five sacks, a pair of fumble recoveries and two interceptions. Brunel also added nine catches for 163 yards and a score.
John Appelfeldt, sr., OL/DL, Dodgeland
A second-team All-Eastern Suburban Conference selection last fall on both sides of the ball, Appenfeldt was a positive motor for the slogging Trojans. The 6-4, 260 pounder notched 23 tackles last season, including 14 solo in just six games with one tackle for loss. And as the anchor of the Trojans offensive line, he was one of the only things moving forward for a unit that was usually stuck in reverse.
Gavin Wodill, sr., OL/DL, Fall River/Rio
Standing at just 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, Wodill isn’t the biggest lineman, but he certainly knows how to throw his weight around. The senior was a force on both sides of the ball for the Rebels, earning two-way first-team All-Trailways Conference honors. Wodill paced Fall River/Rio defensively with 29 tackles, including 12 solo, to go along with seven tackles for loss and three sacks. Meanwhile, on offense he helped the Rebels rack up 1,122 total yards, including 716 yards and five scores on the ground.
Lucas Heyroth, sr., RB/OLB Lodi
The younger brother of 2017 AP State Player of the Year Jacob Heyroth, Lucas Heyroth proved he’s a lot like big brother this past spring. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound running back/outside linebacker earned two-way All-Region honors and was an honorable mention All-State pick by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association for carrying the ball, and for good reason. Heyroth finished with 779 yards and seven scores on just 91 touches in the five-game alternate fall season, good for an average of 155.8 yards per game and 8.6 yards per attempt. On defense, he also accounted for 23 tackles (17 solo), as well as nine tackles for loss, six sacks and a forced fumble. And after taking home three gold medals from the WIAA Div. 2 state track and field meet, Heyroth will be hunting more gold this fall.
Mitchell Lane, Sr., OL/DL, Lodi
The Blue Devils offense was successful as ever this past spring piling up over 2,000 total yards and 27 touchdowns. While his name wasn’t on the stat sheet much, Lane played a big hand in that success. The 6-foot-2, 285-pounder garnered Small Schools Honorable Mention All-State honors, as well as a spring All-Region pick, from the WFCA in helping pave the way for the Blue Devils.
Spenser Lehman, sr., QB, Mauston
In his first season as the starting signal caller last fall for the Golden Eagles, Lehman looked like a seasoned pro. The 5-foot-10, 140-pound righty earned first-team All-South Central Conference honors and for good reason, throwing for a league-best 1,023 yards with 14 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Lehman was extremely efficient as well, completing 74-of-106 passes for a 69.8 completion percentage while averaging 146.1 yards per game.
Mekhi Baradji, sr., RB/LB, Necedah
A pass-catching running back has become a prized commodity in football, and Baradji was just that for coach Chris Rice. The 5-10, 172-pounder accounted for 925 total yards in the alternate fall season season, leading the Cardinals in rushing with 695 yards and four touchdowns on 78 carries (115.8 yards per game), and receiving with 12 catches for 230 yards and another score. His success wasn’t limited to the offensive side either as Baradji added 36 tackles, including 13 solo, as well as three fumble recoveries with one returned for a touchdown, an interception, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss.
Derek Lindert, sr., RB/DB/WR, Pardeeville
While he missed his junior season last year, opponents shouldn’t sleep on Lindert this fall. The Bulldog had a phenomenal sophomore season in 2019, rushing for 1,182 yards and 14 touchdowns on 208 carries, good for 118.2 yards per game and 5.7 yards per attempt. The 6-foot, 165 pounder also had nine catches for 209 yards and another score to garner first-team All-Trailways Large Conference honors and added 61 tackles (36 solo) on defense to boot for second-team all-league recognition.
Dylan Elsing, sr., TE/LB, Poynette
Anywhere and everywhere, anything and everything. It’s an apt description of what Elsing did for the Pumas this past spring. A true jack-of-all-trades, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound tight end/linebacker was a two-way second-team All-COVID Large Conference selection after leading the Pumas in rushing and tackling, while finishing second in receiving. Elsing anchored the Poynette defense with 50 tackles (25 solo) as well as three interceptions. Offensively, he had 183 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries (9.6 yards per attempt) and added 11 catches for 149 yards and a score.
Matt Getgen, sr., RB/ILB, Wisconsin Dells
Either with the ball in his hands or hunting it on defense, Getgen was all over the field for the Chiefs last fall. A solid two-way starter, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior earned first-team All-South Central Conference honors at inside linebacker after tallying 33 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and an interception. Getgen also added 208 yards of total offense, including 128 on the ground on 26 carries, a number that should go up this season.