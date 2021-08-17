 Skip to main content
Coach Josh Cheek already eying playoffs in first year looking to reignite Montello/Princeton/Green Lake
Coach Josh Cheek already eying playoffs in first year looking to reignite Montello/Princeton/Green Lake

When it formed in 2009, the Montello/Princeton/Green Lake tri-op found plenty of early success, qualifying for the playoffs six times in seven season, including five straight from 2009-13.

The Phoenix haven’t sniffed the postseason since their last appearance in 2015, however, finishing with more than three wins just once. Despite being in the midst of a half-decade long playoff drought, first-year coach Josh Cheek believes MPGL has what it takes to rise from the ashes this fall.

“I expect that we will make the playoffs this year,” Cheek said. “We should be competing for a top-three spot in the conference, and if things break our way, we could compete for a conference title.”

It’s a lofty set of goals for the Phoenix, who are entering their true first season in the South Central Conference after spending their first 11 seasons in the Trailways Large. MPGL officially made the move to the SCC last season but didn’t play any conference foes during the alternate fall season that was held in the spring.

Add in the extra wrinkle of the league being a “paired 7” with the Southwest Wisconsin Conference and there’s endless amounts of new surrounding the team. That unfamiliarity stops there as the Phoenix, despite losing five letter winners, return 13 combined starters and letter winners.

That depth shines brightest on offense, where the Phoenix welcome back seven starters. Nearly half of that depth comes along the offensive line, where MPGL will be led by seniors Sean Bollinger, John Wagner and Willow Selthofner.

All three boast plenty of size — Bollinger stands 5-foot-9 and weighs 225 pounds, while Wagner (6-foot, 210) and Selthofner (6-foot, 175) each stand a tad higher — and will be critical in Cheek’s continuation of the team’s double-wing offense.

“We want to run the ball 90% of the time,” Cheek said.

Garnering the bulk of the carries will be junior fullback Gavin Gray, while the trio of seniors Juneau Toutant and Ethan Reilly, as well as junior Casey Bond, will also get plenty of touches at wingback. While he loved the group’s size up front, Cheek admitted that “depth may be an issue.”

Quick hits: Everything you need to know on Portage area football teams this fall

It's a similar story in the defensive backfield, but the Phoenix do have plenty of playmakers back for Cheek’s 3-4 scheme. Helping lead the way in the final third will be Bond and Toutant.

After suffering two injury shortened varsity seasons, Toutant could be in store for big things in 2021 if he can stay healthy.

Up front, the Phoenix will rotate the trio of Bollinger, Wagner and Selthofner, alongside juniors Connor Hurley and Tony Menting, “as we try to stay fresh with limited numbers,” according to Cheek. Reilly will help lead the outside linebacking corps alongside junior Colin Kinas and sophomore Braedy Alberts, while Gray and sophomore Seth Mehling will helm the inside linebacker spots.

Whether those inexperienced reserves will lead to more wins following a 2-3 campaign this past spring in the alternate fall season has yet to be seen. However, Cheek has seen some of the new competition the Phoenix will be facing this fall after having spent two previous seasons as the head coach at Westfield.

MPGL’s first-year man believes the Pioneers and Wautoma could struggle with numbers. Meanwhile, last year’s league champion Mauston “will be the team to beat,” while whoever potentially flies behind the Golden Eagles is a coin flip.

“The other four teams will be in a tight race for second,” Cheek said.

 

