Kimmy Sengbusch helping give Westfield football a leg up as team's kicker in senior season

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Whenever I’ve had a tip for her or she tried something and it didn’t work, she was very quick to say ‘That didn’t work, but let’s try the next best thing and see if it that works,’” he said. “Eventually it got to the point where she has her rhythm now and I’m fairly confident that ball is going to go through when she gets her foot on it.”

“It’s been very nice to see her transition from starting to where she is now; she’s progressed a lot.”

For Sengbusch, seeing where she came from to where she is now has been really inspiring.

“It took a lot of work because I wasn’t really consistent at first, but now at practice I spend the entire practice kicking, so I’ll kick 70 balls in practice and I’m getting more consistent,” she said. “I guess something that that’s helped me is perseverance; not being as good and then working at it.”

Bringing a spark

After improving her skillset, Sengbusch’s next task was informing her potential new coach. According to Kangas, Sengbusch approached him about kicking during a summer league basketball game at Just A game Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.