Mauston boys soccer battles but can't halt Wisconsin Dells' firepower in 10-3 loss

The Mauston prep boys soccer team faced a pair of stiff challenges Monday night: persistent rain and a very good Wisconsin Dells side.

The Golden Eagles certainly held their own with the Chiefs in the first half; however, they couldn’t close in on their two-goal halftime margin, ultimately falling 10-3 in a non-conference game at Wisconsin Dells High School.

Three separate players scored for the Golden Eagles as they matched the most goals conceded by the Chiefs so far this season, but it still wasn’t enough against a high-powered Wisconsin Dells offense. The Chiefs wasted little time putting their firepower on display as they scored three goals in the opening eight-plus minutes.

Manroop Benipal and Edwin Rivas had a goal and an assist apiece, with the latter feeding the former for the Chiefs’ third tally just 8 minutes, 42 seconds into the game. A fourth goal off the boot of Daniel Saldivar stretched the lead at 15:13, but the Golden Eagles clawed back.

Junior Sam Rattunde fired home Mauston’s opening goal in the 16th minute and the Golden Eagles would go on to outscore the Chiefs down the stretch with two more goals in the waning minutes of the half.