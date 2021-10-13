Mauston boys soccer battles but can't halt Wisconsin Dells' firepower in 10-3 loss

The Mauston prep boys soccer team faced a pair of stiff challenges Monday night: persistent rain and a very good Wisconsin Dells side.
The Golden Eagles certainly held their own with the Chiefs in the first half; however, they couldn’t close in on their two-goal halftime margin, ultimately falling 10-3 in a non-conference game at Wisconsin Dells High School.
Three separate players scored for the Golden Eagles as they matched the most goals conceded by the Chiefs so far this season, but it still wasn’t enough against a high-powered Wisconsin Dells offense. The Chiefs wasted little time putting their firepower on display as they scored three goals in the opening eight-plus minutes.
Manroop Benipal and Edwin Rivas had a goal and an assist apiece, with the latter feeding the former for the Chiefs’ third tally just 8 minutes, 42 seconds into the game. A fourth goal off the boot of Daniel Saldivar stretched the lead at 15:13, but the Golden Eagles clawed back.
Junior Sam Rattunde fired home Mauston’s opening goal in the 16th minute and the Golden Eagles would go on to outscore the Chiefs down the stretch with two more goals in the waning minutes of the half.
Junior Sam Oliver pulled the Eagles’ within 5-2 as he chipped a ball over Dells goalkeeper Giovani Rivas at 34:31. Just minutes later, junior Jackson Whitney pulled another back as his long free kick from 30 yards out skipped through everyone, caught the far left post and bounced in with 38 minutes played to cut the lead to 5-3.
Mauston never got closer though, as the final 40 minutes belonged to the Chiefs. Junior Yair Perez Ruiz scored the first of his three second half goals — he finished with four on the night — just over six minutes into the second half and Edwin Rivas finished off his hat trick in the second half as the Chiefs pulled away with five more tallies.
Despite the loss, the team’s second straight following a 2-1 defeat to Wautoma/Wild Rose last Thursday, the Golden Eagles remain atop the South Central Conference on points ahead of the Hornets, though Wautoma/Wild Rose has two games in hand over Mauston.
The Golden Eagles, who sit at 6-7-3 overall, hosted Arcadia in a non-conference match-up on Tuesday but the results weren’t immediately available.