Mauston football hopes to keep flying high atop SCC after significant graduation losses

Mauston has been one of the top teams of the South Central Conference for the last six years.

The Golden Eagles haven’t finished worse than third and captured two of the last three league titles, including last fall when they went a perfect 4-0 in conference play.

That sustained success could be in jeopardy this fall.

While Mauston graduated just 10 seniors, among them were seven All-SCC selections, including Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-State running back Kraig Armstrong as well as all-region selections Jack Luehman and Sterling Wilke. It’s left quite the void for coach Roland Lehman, entering his 10th year in charge, to fill.

Couple that with a smaller team than usual and William Shakespeare’s line, “Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown,” rings true heading into the 2021 season.

Still, it isn’t dampening the veteran coach’s hopes for a second consecutive title

“Young guys will need to step up, and players will need to be willing to play out of position,” Lehman said. “(But) I believe we can be very competitive and have a chance to be in the hunt for the South Central Conference title if we come together and play as a team.”