MAUSTON SPORTS ROUNDUP: Golden Eagles track teams put together spirited effort in Tomah

The Mauston track and field team put together a spirited effort on Tuesday as the Golden Eagles boys finished fifth, while the girls took sixth at the Tomah Invitational.
Mauston scored 92 points to narrowly finish outside the top-four behind the host Timberwolves (100) on the boys side, while the Golden Eagles girls took sixth with 70 points. Wisconsin Dells won the boys team title with 141.5 points, comfortably ahead of La Crosse Central (117.5), while the girls crown went to La Crosse Aquinas (115) by a point ahead of runner-up Westby.
Helping to lead the way for the Mauston boys was the duo of Eli Boppart and Kraig Armstrong as the two each picked up individual event wins. Boppart again flexed his muscles in the distance events as the seventh-place finisher at last fall’s WIAA Division 2 state cross country meet pulled away with a winning time of 4 minutes, 45.30 seconds.
Meanwhile, Armstrong narrowly edged out Westby’s Evan Gluch to win the triple jump with a top distance of 36 feet, 8 inches, just 3½ inches ahead of the Norse junior. Coupled with his individual event win, Boppart teamed with Garron Brandt, Joe Hammer and Carver Goodman to win the 1,600 meter relay with a time of 3:44.53.
Goodman, Brandt, Dominic Glatt and Jack Luehman earlier in the day held on to take second in the 400 relay in 46.99 seconds. Boppart was also second in the 800 (2:07.35) and Eli Hallwood cleared 10 feet to take second in the pole vault.
On the girls side, the Golden Eagles combined for four individual event wins behind the duo of Matti Wafle and Brie Eckerman. Wafle continued to show she’s one of the top girls throwers in the area as she swept the discus and shot put.
She won the discus going way, as her throw of 106-8 topped runner-up Aly Fleming of Tomah by over 20 feet. Wafle also lorded over the shot put as her mark of 33-5 bested La Crosse Central’s Jenna Morris by nearly three-and-a-half feet.
Eckerman meanwhile grinded out a pair of victories as the sophomore held on to sweep the hurdle events. After running a personal record time of 16.52 seconds in the 100-meter prelims, her time of 16:64 topped La Crosse Aquinas’ Lilly Gyllander by four-hundreths of a second to win gold.
Eckerman also had her a work cut out for her in the 300 hurdles, as her winning time of 48.69 seconds barely held off Westby’s Teagan Rooney (49.07).
Along with the four event wins, the Mauston team of Eckerman, Elle Horn, Allison Lavold and Amelia Quist took first in the final event of the day as the Golden Eagles swept the 1,600 relays with a time of 4:21.43.
Golden Eagles slump in final mini-meet
The Mauston boys golf team had a rough go during its final South Central Conference mini-meet on Tuesday as the Golden Eagles finished fourth at Waushara Country Club.
Mauston scored a 218 to finish in fourth place, while the host Hornets edged out Westfield by five strokes to win the team title with a 182. Wisconsin Dells junior Grant Marsich earned medalist honors, shooting a 7-over-par 43.
Leading the way for the Golden Eagles was Jasper Walsh, as he was the lone Mauston player to break 50 with a 12-over-par 48. Walsh was hindered by a triple bogey on the par-5 fourth hole, but closed out his day strong, carding three straight pars on the sixth, seventh and eight holes.
Close behind him was the duo of Dylan Demask and Dustin Ryberg, who shot a 50 and 52, respectively. Demaski parred the par-4 second hole, while Ryberg notched a par on the par-4 fourth. Closing out the qualifying scores for the Golden Eagles was Aiden Zufall as he shot a 68, while Landon Bilka carded a 76.
With the fourth-place finish, Mauston entered Wedneday’s conference tournament at Lawsonia Links in a third-place tie alongside Westfield with 24 points. Wisconsin Dells meanwhile had the team lead with 32 points, four ahead of Wautoma, and would lock up at least a share of the conference championship with at worst a third-place finish.
The results were not available at press time for this week’s edition of the Star-Times.
Mauston girls soccer still struggling to find net
The Golden Eagles scoring woes continued on Saturday as they went 0-2 at the Adams-Friendship Triangular.
Mauston slumped its way to a 10-0 defeat at the hands of Wisconsin Rapids Assumption in its first game, before suffering a 9-0 loss to the host Green Devils in its second tilt of the afternoon.
Slow starts hindered the Golden Eagles as the Royals raced out a 4-0 lead in their opening game. Assumption kept the foot on the gas in the second half, pounding in six more goals to put things away. Clara Kubis notched five goals, while the Golden Eagles mustered only one shot on goal.
While its offensive efforts improved against the Green Devils — Mauston had six shots on goal — the Golden Eagles failed to tickle the onion bag in the second game. Adams-Friendship followed Assumption’s lead, striking for three goals in the opening 45 minutes for a quick lead at halftime.
The Green Devils similarly poured things on after the intermission, tacking on six more goals to polish things off. Evelyn Shaw had four goals and a pair of assists, while Aneta Gbur notched a hat trick and an assist to lead Adams-Friendship.
Mauston returns to action on Thursday with a non-conference home tilt against Reedsburg before heading to Portage/Poynette on Friday.