MAUSTON SPORTS ROUNDUP: Golden Eagles track teams put together spirited effort in Tomah

The Mauston track and field team put together a spirited effort on Tuesday as the Golden Eagles boys finished fifth, while the girls took sixth at the Tomah Invitational.

Mauston scored 92 points to narrowly finish outside the top-four behind the host Timberwolves (100) on the boys side, while the Golden Eagles girls took sixth with 70 points. Wisconsin Dells won the boys team title with 141.5 points, comfortably ahead of La Crosse Central (117.5), while the girls crown went to La Crosse Aquinas (115) by a point ahead of runner-up Westby.

Helping to lead the way for the Mauston boys was the duo of Eli Boppart and Kraig Armstrong as the two each picked up individual event wins. Boppart again flexed his muscles in the distance events as the seventh-place finisher at last fall’s WIAA Division 2 state cross country meet pulled away with a winning time of 4 minutes, 45.30 seconds.

Meanwhile, Armstrong narrowly edged out Westby’s Evan Gluch to win the triple jump with a top distance of 36 feet, 8 inches, just 3½ inches ahead of the Norse junior. Coupled with his individual event win, Boppart teamed with Garron Brandt, Joe Hammer and Carver Goodman to win the 1,600 meter relay with a time of 3:44.53.